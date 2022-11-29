Mauna Loa, the World’s largest Volcano, and the list of others

The largest active volcano in the world, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, had erupted on 27 November, 2022 for the first time in nearly 40 years. Find out about all the other largest volcanoes of the world!
The largest active volcano in the world, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, erupted on 27 November 2022 for the first time in nearly 40 years, The flows of lava remained “contained” within the summit caldera of Mauna Loa. 

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was connected to the emergency management personnel and made claims to conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-meter) volcano as soon as possible.

The Hawaii authorities stated that no evacuation orders were given, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed due to the occurrence. 

Mauna Loa summit’s north rim was seen blazing with long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night captured by the USGS webcam.

The Hawaiian islands have six active volcanoes and one of them is Mauna Loa, which is the largest on Earth. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the reports by USGS.

1984 was the last time this volcano erupted and lasted for 22 days. The lava produced by the volcano flowed and reached within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city that is home to about 44,000 people today.

Here's a list of all of the world's largest volcanoes, read and learn about them!

 

List of Largest Volcanoes In the World 

Volcanoes in the World

Location & Feature

Meters

Feet

Mauna Loa

Hawaii, U.S.A

9170

30085

Haleakalā

Hawaii, U.S.A

9144

30000

Teide

Canary Islands, Spain

7500

24606

Piton des Neiges

Reunion, France

7071

23199

Ojos del Salado

Argentina/Chile – Highest active volcano on Earth

6893

22615

Llullaillaco

Argentina/Chile – Second highest active volcano on Earth

6739

22110

Nevado Sajama

Bolivia – The highest peak of Bolivia

6542

21463

Chimborazo

Ecuador – Farthest point from Earth’s center

6267

20561

Cotopaxi

Ecuador – Second highest in Ecuador

5897

19347

Kilimanjaro

Tanzania – Highest volcano outside South America; the highest peak in Africa

5895

19341

Cayambe

Ecuador – Third highest in Ecuador

5790

18996

Mount Elbrus

Russia – Highest volcano in Eurasia; the highest peak in Russia

5642

18510

Pico de Orizaba

Mexico – Highest volcano in North America; the highest peak in Mexico

5636

18491

Mount Damavand

Iran – Highest volcano within Asia; the highest peak in Iran

5610

18406

Popocatépetl

Mexico – Second highest volcano in North America

5426

17802

Iztaccíhuatl

Mexico – Third highest volcano in North America

5230

17159

Mount Kenya

Kenya – Second highest volcano in Africa; the highest mountain in Kenya

5199

17057

Mount Ararat

Turkey/Armenia – The highest mountain in Turkey

5137

16854

Mount Kazbek

Georgia – Highest volcano in Georgia

5047

16558

Mount Bona

Alaska – highest volcano in the United States

5005

16421

Klyuchevskaya Sopka

The Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia – highest active in Eurasia; the highest mountain in Siberia

4750

15584

Mount Karisimbi

Rwanda/Democratic Republic of Congo – highest mountain in Rwanda

4507

14787

Mount Rainier

Washington – highest volcano in the contiguous United States

4392

14409

Mount Giluwe

Papua New Guinea – highest volcano in Australasia and Pacific islands

4368

14331

Volcán Tajumulco

Guatemala – highest mountain in Central America

4220

13845

Mauna Kea

Hawaii, United States – World’s tallest mountain from base to summit

4205

13796

Mount Sidley

Antarctica – Highest volcano in Antarctica

4181

13717

Mount Cameroon

Cameroon – highest mountain in Cameroon

4095

13435

Mount Aragats

Armenia – highest mountain in Armenia

4095

13435

Mount Kerinci

Sumatra, Indonesia – Highest volcano in Indonesia; the highest mountain in Sumatra

3805

12484

Mount Fuji

Chūbu Region, Honshū – highest mountain in Japan

3776

12388

Mount Rinjani

Lombok, Indonesia – Second-highest volcano in Indonesia

3726

12224

Teide

Tenerife, Canary Islands – the highest peak in the Atlantic Islands and Spain

3718

12198

Semeru

Java, Indonesia – highest mountain in Java

3676

12060

Emi Koussi

Chad – the highest mountain in Chad & the Sahara

3415

11204

Mount Etna

Sicily – active; highest volcano in Western Europe; the highest peak in Italy south of the Alps

3329

10922

Haleakalā

Maui, Hawaii – the highest peak of Maui

3055

10023

Mount Agung

Bali, Indonesia – highest mountain in Bali

3031

9944

Pico Basilé

Bioko, Equatorial Guinea – the highest mountain in Equatorial Guinea

3011

9879

Mount Zuqualla

Oromia Region – highest volcano in Ethiopia

2989

9806

Mount Apo

Mindanao – highest mountain in the Philippines

2954

9692

Mount Shishaldin (Sisquk)

Unimak Island, Alaska – highest mountain in the Aleutian Islands

2857

9373

Mount Ruapehu

North Island – highest volcano in New Zealand

2797

9177

Mawson Peak

Heard Island – the highest mountain in Australia

2745

9006

Pico

Azores – highest mountain in Portugal

2351

7713

Beerenberg

Jan Mayen, Norway – highest volcano in Norway

2277

7470

Taal Volcano

Batangas, Philippines – – Smallest volcano on earth

311

1020

Pali-Aike volcanic field

Argentina–Chile border region 

180

591

 

There are about 1500 active volcanoes on earth along with the largest ones listed here. These have made their home around  the Pacific Ring of Fire, Pacific Ocean.

 

ALSO READ: 7 major natural disasters in the history of India

 

FAQ

Which is the oldest volcano in the world?

Etna

Which is the Largest Active volcano in the world?

Mauna Loa

Which is the smallest active volcano in the world?

Taal volcano

World’s hottest volcano in terms of energy radiated?

Kilauea
