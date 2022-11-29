Mauna Loa, the World’s largest Volcano, and the list of others
The largest active volcano in the world, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, erupted on 27 November 2022 for the first time in nearly 40 years, The flows of lava remained “contained” within the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was connected to the emergency management personnel and made claims to conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-meter) volcano as soon as possible.
The Hawaii authorities stated that no evacuation orders were given, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed due to the occurrence.
Mauna Loa summit’s north rim was seen blazing with long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night captured by the USGS webcam.
The Hawaiian islands have six active volcanoes and one of them is Mauna Loa, which is the largest on Earth. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the reports by USGS.
1984 was the last time this volcano erupted and lasted for 22 days. The lava produced by the volcano flowed and reached within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city that is home to about 44,000 people today.
Here's a list of all of the world's largest volcanoes, read and learn about them!
List of Largest Volcanoes In the World
|
Volcanoes in the World
|
Location & Feature
|
Meters
|
Feet
|
Mauna Loa
|
Hawaii, U.S.A
|
9170
|
30085
|
Haleakalā
|
Hawaii, U.S.A
|
9144
|
30000
|
Teide
|
Canary Islands, Spain
|
7500
|
24606
|
Piton des Neiges
|
Reunion, France
|
7071
|
23199
|
Ojos del Salado
|
Argentina/Chile – Highest active volcano on Earth
|
6893
|
22615
|
Llullaillaco
|
Argentina/Chile – Second highest active volcano on Earth
|
6739
|
22110
|
Nevado Sajama
|
Bolivia – The highest peak of Bolivia
|
6542
|
21463
|
Chimborazo
|
Ecuador – Farthest point from Earth’s center
|
6267
|
20561
|
Cotopaxi
|
Ecuador – Second highest in Ecuador
|
5897
|
19347
|
Kilimanjaro
|
Tanzania – Highest volcano outside South America; the highest peak in Africa
|
5895
|
19341
|
Cayambe
|
Ecuador – Third highest in Ecuador
|
5790
|
18996
|
Mount Elbrus
|
Russia – Highest volcano in Eurasia; the highest peak in Russia
|
5642
|
18510
|
Pico de Orizaba
|
Mexico – Highest volcano in North America; the highest peak in Mexico
|
5636
|
18491
|
Mount Damavand
|
Iran – Highest volcano within Asia; the highest peak in Iran
|
5610
|
18406
|
Popocatépetl
|
Mexico – Second highest volcano in North America
|
5426
|
17802
|
Iztaccíhuatl
|
Mexico – Third highest volcano in North America
|
5230
|
17159
|
Mount Kenya
|
Kenya – Second highest volcano in Africa; the highest mountain in Kenya
|
5199
|
17057
|
Mount Ararat
|
Turkey/Armenia – The highest mountain in Turkey
|
5137
|
16854
|
Mount Kazbek
|
Georgia – Highest volcano in Georgia
|
5047
|
16558
|
Mount Bona
|
Alaska – highest volcano in the United States
|
5005
|
16421
|
Klyuchevskaya Sopka
|
The Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia – highest active in Eurasia; the highest mountain in Siberia
|
4750
|
15584
|
Mount Karisimbi
|
Rwanda/Democratic Republic of Congo – highest mountain in Rwanda
|
4507
|
14787
|
Mount Rainier
|
Washington – highest volcano in the contiguous United States
|
4392
|
14409
|
Mount Giluwe
|
Papua New Guinea – highest volcano in Australasia and Pacific islands
|
4368
|
14331
|
Volcán Tajumulco
|
Guatemala – highest mountain in Central America
|
4220
|
13845
|
Mauna Kea
|
Hawaii, United States – World’s tallest mountain from base to summit
|
4205
|
13796
|
Mount Sidley
|
Antarctica – Highest volcano in Antarctica
|
4181
|
13717
|
Mount Cameroon
|
Cameroon – highest mountain in Cameroon
|
4095
|
13435
|
Mount Aragats
|
Armenia – highest mountain in Armenia
|
4095
|
13435
|
Mount Kerinci
|
Sumatra, Indonesia – Highest volcano in Indonesia; the highest mountain in Sumatra
|
3805
|
12484
|
Mount Fuji
|
Chūbu Region, Honshū – highest mountain in Japan
|
3776
|
12388
|
Mount Rinjani
|
Lombok, Indonesia – Second-highest volcano in Indonesia
|
3726
|
12224
|
Teide
|
Tenerife, Canary Islands – the highest peak in the Atlantic Islands and Spain
|
3718
|
12198
|
Semeru
|
Java, Indonesia – highest mountain in Java
|
3676
|
12060
|
Emi Koussi
|
Chad – the highest mountain in Chad & the Sahara
|
3415
|
11204
|
Mount Etna
|
Sicily – active; highest volcano in Western Europe; the highest peak in Italy south of the Alps
|
3329
|
10922
|
Haleakalā
|
Maui, Hawaii – the highest peak of Maui
|
3055
|
10023
|
Mount Agung
|
Bali, Indonesia – highest mountain in Bali
|
3031
|
9944
|
Pico Basilé
|
Bioko, Equatorial Guinea – the highest mountain in Equatorial Guinea
|
3011
|
9879
|
Mount Zuqualla
|
Oromia Region – highest volcano in Ethiopia
|
2989
|
9806
|
Mount Apo
|
Mindanao – highest mountain in the Philippines
|
2954
|
9692
|
Mount Shishaldin (Sisquk)
|
Unimak Island, Alaska – highest mountain in the Aleutian Islands
|
2857
|
9373
|
Mount Ruapehu
|
North Island – highest volcano in New Zealand
|
2797
|
9177
|
Mawson Peak
|
Heard Island – the highest mountain in Australia
|
2745
|
9006
|
Pico
|
Azores – highest mountain in Portugal
|
2351
|
7713
|
Beerenberg
|
Jan Mayen, Norway – highest volcano in Norway
|
2277
|
7470
|
Taal Volcano
|
Batangas, Philippines – – Smallest volcano on earth
|
311
|
1020
|
Pali-Aike volcanic field
|
Argentina–Chile border region
|
180
|
591
There are about 1500 active volcanoes on earth along with the largest ones listed here. These have made their home around the Pacific Ring of Fire, Pacific Ocean.
