Mauna Loa, the World’s largest Volcano, and the list of others

The largest active volcano in the world, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, erupted on 27 November 2022 for the first time in nearly 40 years, The flows of lava remained “contained” within the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was connected to the emergency management personnel and made claims to conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-meter) volcano as soon as possible.

The Hawaii authorities stated that no evacuation orders were given, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed due to the occurrence.

Mauna Loa summit’s north rim was seen blazing with long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night captured by the USGS webcam.

The Hawaiian islands have six active volcanoes and one of them is Mauna Loa, which is the largest on Earth. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the reports by USGS.

1984 was the last time this volcano erupted and lasted for 22 days. The lava produced by the volcano flowed and reached within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city that is home to about 44,000 people today.

Here's a list of all of the world's largest volcanoes, read and learn about them!

ALSO READ: What is a Volcano?

Worst Earthquakes Recorded In History: All you need to know

List of Largest Volcanoes In the World

Volcanoes in the World Location & Feature Meters Feet Mauna Loa Hawaii, U.S.A 9170 30085 Haleakalā Hawaii, U.S.A 9144 30000 Teide Canary Islands, Spain 7500 24606 Piton des Neiges Reunion, France 7071 23199 Ojos del Salado Argentina/Chile – Highest active volcano on Earth 6893 22615 Llullaillaco Argentina/Chile – Second highest active volcano on Earth 6739 22110 Nevado Sajama Bolivia – The highest peak of Bolivia 6542 21463 Chimborazo Ecuador – Farthest point from Earth’s center 6267 20561 Cotopaxi Ecuador – Second highest in Ecuador 5897 19347 Kilimanjaro Tanzania – Highest volcano outside South America; the highest peak in Africa 5895 19341 Cayambe Ecuador – Third highest in Ecuador 5790 18996 Mount Elbrus Russia – Highest volcano in Eurasia; the highest peak in Russia 5642 18510 Pico de Orizaba Mexico – Highest volcano in North America; the highest peak in Mexico 5636 18491 Mount Damavand Iran – Highest volcano within Asia; the highest peak in Iran 5610 18406 Popocatépetl Mexico – Second highest volcano in North America 5426 17802 Iztaccíhuatl Mexico – Third highest volcano in North America 5230 17159 Mount Kenya Kenya – Second highest volcano in Africa; the highest mountain in Kenya 5199 17057 Mount Ararat Turkey/Armenia – The highest mountain in Turkey 5137 16854 Mount Kazbek Georgia – Highest volcano in Georgia 5047 16558 Mount Bona Alaska – highest volcano in the United States 5005 16421 Klyuchevskaya Sopka The Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia – highest active in Eurasia; the highest mountain in Siberia 4750 15584 Mount Karisimbi Rwanda/Democratic Republic of Congo – highest mountain in Rwanda 4507 14787 Mount Rainier Washington – highest volcano in the contiguous United States 4392 14409 Mount Giluwe Papua New Guinea – highest volcano in Australasia and Pacific islands 4368 14331 Volcán Tajumulco Guatemala – highest mountain in Central America 4220 13845 Mauna Kea Hawaii, United States – World’s tallest mountain from base to summit 4205 13796 Mount Sidley Antarctica – Highest volcano in Antarctica 4181 13717 Mount Cameroon Cameroon – highest mountain in Cameroon 4095 13435 Mount Aragats Armenia – highest mountain in Armenia 4095 13435 Mount Kerinci Sumatra, Indonesia – Highest volcano in Indonesia; the highest mountain in Sumatra 3805 12484 Mount Fuji Chūbu Region, Honshū – highest mountain in Japan 3776 12388 Mount Rinjani Lombok, Indonesia – Second-highest volcano in Indonesia 3726 12224 Teide Tenerife, Canary Islands – the highest peak in the Atlantic Islands and Spain 3718 12198 Semeru Java, Indonesia – highest mountain in Java 3676 12060 Emi Koussi Chad – the highest mountain in Chad & the Sahara 3415 11204 Mount Etna Sicily – active; highest volcano in Western Europe; the highest peak in Italy south of the Alps 3329 10922 Haleakalā Maui, Hawaii – the highest peak of Maui 3055 10023 Mount Agung Bali, Indonesia – highest mountain in Bali 3031 9944 Pico Basilé Bioko, Equatorial Guinea – the highest mountain in Equatorial Guinea 3011 9879 Mount Zuqualla Oromia Region – highest volcano in Ethiopia 2989 9806 Mount Apo Mindanao – highest mountain in the Philippines 2954 9692 Mount Shishaldin (Sisquk) Unimak Island, Alaska – highest mountain in the Aleutian Islands 2857 9373 Mount Ruapehu North Island – highest volcano in New Zealand 2797 9177 Mawson Peak Heard Island – the highest mountain in Australia 2745 9006 Pico Azores – highest mountain in Portugal 2351 7713 Beerenberg Jan Mayen, Norway – highest volcano in Norway 2277 7470 Taal Volcano Batangas, Philippines – – Smallest volcano on earth 311 1020 Pali-Aike volcanic field Argentina–Chile border region 180 591

There are about 1500 active volcanoes on earth along with the largest ones listed here. These have made their home around the Pacific Ring of Fire, Pacific Ocean.

ALSO READ: 7 major natural disasters in the history of India