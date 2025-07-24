Which Army Is Stronger, Cambodia Or Thailand? A Detailed Military And Economic Comparison

Cambodia and Thailand have a long history, marked by cultural ties and, at times, heated disputes. A key point of tension has been their shared border, particularly around ancient temple sites, such as Preah Vihear.

These disagreements have sometimes led to military clashes. Recent events have seen a resurgence of skirmishes and diplomatic tensions, underscoring the underlying issues that persist.

When we compare their military strengths, the differences become strikingly clear. Thailand boasts a more formidable and technologically advanced military, supported by a considerably larger defence budget.

In contrast, Cambodia fields a smaller military but has concentrated its efforts on enhancing ground-based firepower. On the economic front, Thailand stands out with a significantly larger and more developed economy, further amplifying the disparities between these two nations.