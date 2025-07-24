Which Army Is Stronger, Cambodia Or Thailand? A Detailed Military And Economic Comparison

Cambodia and Thailand have a long history, marked by cultural ties and, at times, heated disputes. A key point of tension has been their shared border, particularly around ancient temple sites, such as Preah Vihear.
These disagreements have sometimes led to military clashes. Recent events have seen a resurgence of skirmishes and diplomatic tensions, underscoring the underlying issues that persist.
When we compare their military strengths, the differences become strikingly clear. Thailand boasts a more formidable and technologically advanced military, supported by a considerably larger defence budget.
In contrast, Cambodia fields a smaller military but has concentrated its efforts on enhancing ground-based firepower. On the economic front, Thailand stands out with a significantly larger and more developed economy, further amplifying the disparities between these two nations.
In this article, we'll take a look at the detailed military and economic comparison between Cambodia and Thailand.
Thailand vs Cambodia: Comparing Military Strength
|Category
|Cambodia
|Thailand
|PwrIndx (Power Index)
|2.0752
|0.4536
|Rank (out of 145 countries)
|95
|25
Thailand is generally stronger than Cambodia in terms of military capabilities. It has more soldiers, better aircraft, and stronger ground and naval forces.
Thailand also has advantages in key areas, such as natural resources, finances, and logistics, which support its military. The only area where Cambodia excels is in geography, which may provide it with some tactical advantages due to its landscape or position.
Thailand vs Cambodia Border Dispute: Manpower
- Total Population: Thailand has a significantly larger total population of nearly 70 million, ranking 20th globally. Cambodia's population is approximately 17 million, ranking it 72nd.
- Available Manpower: Thailand also boasts a much larger pool of available manpower, with over 36 million individuals compared to Cambodia's 8.2 million. This gives Thailand a substantial advantage in potential recruits.
- Fit-for-Service: The number of people fit for military service further highlights this disparity. Thailand has close to 28 million fit individuals, whereas Cambodia has just over 5.7 million.
- Reaching Military Age Annually: Each year, Thailand sees over 1.1 million individuals reach military age, a stark contrast to Cambodia's approximately 307,000. This ensures a steady replenishment of potential soldiers for the Thai military.
- Active Personnel: Thailand has 360,850 active military personnel, significantly more than Cambodia's 221,000.
- Reserve Personnel: Thailand maintains a substantial reserve force of 200,000, while Cambodia has no reported reserve personnel. This provides Thailand with a crucial surge capacity in times of need.
- Paramilitary Forces: Thailand also has a larger paramilitary force of 25,000 compared to Cambodia's 10,000.
Thailand vs Cambodia Border Dispute Clash: Comparing Economic Strength
- Defence Budget: Thailand's defence budget is significantly larger at nearly $5.9 billion, ranking 45th globally. Cambodia's budget is much smaller, at $860 million, ranking 92nd. This difference highlights Thailand's greater investment in its military.
- External Debt: Both countries carry substantial external debt. Thailand's external debt exceeds $102 billion, while Cambodia's is $13.2 billion. Although Cambodia's debt is smaller, its smaller economic context is important.
- Foreign Reserve: Thailand boasts a massive foreign reserve of over $224 billion, ranking 15th worldwide. This provides a substantial economic buffer. Cambodia's foreign reserve is considerably less, at just over $17.8 billion.
- Purchasing Power: Thailand's purchasing power is substantially higher, reaching $1.5 trillion, which places it 21st globally. In comparison, Cambodia's purchasing power is significantly lower, at $85.9 billion, ranking 97th.
This indicates Thailand's stronger economic output and consumer spending capacity.
Thailand vs Cambodia: Air Power
- Total Aircraft: Thailand possesses a significantly larger air force with 492 total aircraft, ranking 22nd globally. Cambodia's air force is much smaller, with only 25 aircraft, ranking 100th.
- Fighter Aircraft: Thailand has a substantial fleet of 72 fighter aircraft (Rank 26), giving it considerable air superiority capabilities. Cambodia, in contrast, has no fighter aircraft (Rank 145).
- Dedicated Attack Aircraft: Thailand also has 20 dedicated attack aircraft (Rank 27) for ground support operations, while Cambodia has none (Rank 145).
- Transport: Thailand's transport fleet is extensive, with 54 aircraft (Rank 15), allowing for significant logistical capabilities. In comparison, Cambodia has only 4 transport aircraft (Rank 47).
- Trainers: Thailand's air force is well-supported by 135 trainer aircraft (Rank 21), indicating a strong training program. Cambodia has no dedicated trainer aircraft (Rank 145).
- Special-Mission Aircraft: Thailand has 26 special-mission aircraft (Rank 12) for various reconnaissance and surveillance roles, while Cambodia has none (Rank 145).
- Aerial Tankers: Neither country possesses aerial tankers.
- Helicopters: Thailand operates a large helicopter fleet of 258 units (Rank 17), including 7 attack helicopters (Rank 35). Cambodia has a much smaller helicopter fleet of 23 (Rank 75), with no attack helicopters (Rank 145).
Thailand vs Cambodia: Land Power
- Tank Strength: Cambodia has a slight edge in tank strength with 644 tanks, ranking 22nd. Thailand has 635 tanks, ranking 23rd. This suggests a relatively balanced main battle tank force.
- Armoured Vehicles: Thailand significantly surpasses Cambodia in armoured vehicles, possessing 16,935 units (Rank 31) compared to Cambodia's 3,627 (Rank 77). This gives Thailand a considerable advantage in troop transport and armoured support.
- Self-Propelled Artillery: Thailand has more self-propelled artillery, with 50 units (Rank 44), compared to Cambodia's 30 (Rank 54). This type of artillery offers greater mobility and rapid deployment.
- Towed Artillery: Thailand also holds an advantage in towed artillery, with 589 units (Rank 19), compared to Cambodia's 430 (Rank 29). Towed artillery provides sustained fire support.
- Mobile Rocket Projectors: Notably, Cambodia has a significantly higher number of Mobile Rocket Projectors, with 463 units, ranking 10th globally. Thailand, in comparison, has only 26 such systems, ranking 61st.
- This suggests that Cambodia emphasises long-range saturation fire, a notable asymmetry in their land forces.
Thailand vs Cambodia: Naval Power
- Fleet Strength: Thailand has a considerably stronger naval fleet with 293 total assets, ranking 7th globally. Cambodia's fleet is significantly smaller, comprising only 20 vessels, which ranks it 66th.
- Aircraft Carriers & Destroyers: Neither Cambodia nor Thailand possesses aircraft carriers or destroyers.
- Helo Carriers: Thailand stands out with one helicopter carrier (Rank 5), providing it with unique aerial support capabilities at sea. Cambodia has none.
- Submarines: Neither country operates submarines.
- Frigates: Thailand has a significant advantage with 7 frigates (Rank 11), which are versatile warships capable of performing various missions. Cambodia has no frigates.
- Corvettes: Thailand also possesses 6 corvettes (Rank 11), smaller warships suitable for coastal defence and patrol, while Cambodia has none.
- Patrol Vessels: Thailand's patrol vessel fleet is larger, comprising 49 units (Rank 25), which enables extensive coastal surveillance. Cambodia has 20 patrol vessels (Rank 44).
- Mine Warfare: Thailand has five mine warfare vessels (Rank 14), which are crucial for detecting and neutralising naval mines. Cambodia, on the other hand, has no mine warfare capabilities.
Thailand vs Cambodia Ongoing Border Dispute: Logistics
- Airports: Thailand has a significantly larger number of airports, with 106 (Rank 48), indicating a more developed air infrastructure. Cambodia has only 13 airports (Rank 103).
- Merchant Marine: Thailand's merchant marine fleet is considerably larger, comprising 884 vessels (Rank 23), which suggests robust international trade capabilities. Cambodia has a smaller merchant marine of 195 vessels (Rank 53).
- Ports & Terminals: Thailand has 21 operational ports and terminals (Rank 26), offering extensive maritime trade and transport options. Cambodia has only 2 ports and terminals (Rank 44).
- Labour Force: Thailand boasts a much larger labour force of over 40.8 million people (Rank 16), providing a substantial workforce for various industries. Cambodia's labour force is much smaller, at around 9.1 million (Rank 58).
- Roadways: Thailand's road network is far more extensive, spanning over 180,000 km (Rank 30), which facilitates efficient ground transportation across the country. Cambodia has a much smaller road network, approximately 47,263 km (Rank 83).
- Railways: Thailand's railway network is also significantly more developed, with 4,127 km of railways (Rank 43). In contrast, Cambodia has a very limited railway network, spanning only 642 km (Rank 104).
Thailand vs Cambodia Border Clash: Natural Resources
- Oil Production: Thailand is a significant oil producer with 386,000 barrels per day (Rank 30). Cambodia has no reported oil production (Rank 145).
- Oil Consumption: Thailand consumes a substantial amount of oil, approximately 1,248,000 barrels per day (Ranked 109). Cambodia's oil consumption is much lower at 73,000 barrels per day (Rank 45).
- Proven Oil Reserves: Thailand holds substantial proven oil reserves of 252,750,000 barrels (Rank 47). Cambodia has no proven oil reserves (Rank 145).
- Natural Gas Production: Thailand also produces a significant amount of natural gas, 30,797,000,000 barrels (Rank 25). Cambodia produces no natural gas (Rank 145).
- Natural Gas Consumption: Thailand's natural gas consumption is very high, at 48,898,000,000 barrels (Rank 95). Cambodia has no natural gas consumption (Rank 1).
- Proven Natural Gas Reserves: Thailand has considerable proven natural gas reserves, amounting to 138,243,000,000 barrels (Rank 42). Cambodia has no proven natural gas reserves (Rank 145).
- Coal Production: Thailand produces 13,842,000 barrels of coal (Rank 28). Cambodia's coal production is much smaller at 113,000 barrels (Rank 73).
- Coal Consumption: Thailand consumes a large volume of coal, 36,030,000 barrels (Rank 101). Cambodia's coal consumption is 2,215,000 barrels (Rank 57).
- Proven Coal Reserves: Thailand has significant proven coal reserves of 1,063 million tons (Rank 43). Cambodia has no proven coal reserves (Rank 145).
Thailand vs Cambodia Border Dispute Clash: Geography
- Square Land Area: Thailand is significantly larger in terms of land area, covering 513,120 km² (Rank 51). Cambodia is considerably smaller, with a land area of 181,035 km² (Rank 85).
- Shared Border: Thailand has a much longer shared border, totalling 5,673 km (Rank 106), indicating more extensive land boundaries with its neighbours. Cambodia's shared border is 2,530 km (Rank 63).
- Coastline: Thailand boasts a considerably longer coastline of 3,219 km (Rank 78), providing greater access to maritime trade and resources. Cambodia has a much shorter coastline of 443 km (Rank 24).
- Waterways: Both nations have substantial waterway networks. Thailand has 4,000 km of waterways (Rank 29), slightly more than Cambodia's 3,700 km (Rank 31). This indicates that both countries rely on internal water transportation.
Thailand vs Cambodia Border Dispute: Who Stands on Top?
Overall, Thailand is clearly stronger than Cambodia in both military and economic terms. Thailand has a larger population, a bigger defence budget, and a more advanced military with more aircraft, ships, and armoured vehicles. Its economy is also much larger and more diverse.
Despite this, an ongoing dispute persists between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly near ancient temples.
Recently, there have been clashes and tensions, even reports of gunfire. While Thailand holds the advantage, these events demonstrate that the border issue remains highly sensitive and can quickly escalate.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation