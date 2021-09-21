Most Runs in IPL History (2008-2021): Virat Kohli #1, Shikhar Dhawan #2, Suresh Raina #3 - Check More
Most runs in IPL history: Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in the year 2008. Mumbai Indians is by far the most successful team in IPL, winning the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
The ongoing IPL 2021 season in UAE is the 14th edition of the IPL. While the Phase 2 matches of IPL 2021 are held in UAE, BCCI continues to be the administrator of the IPL.
Indian Captain Virat Kohli has made the highest runs in the IPL tournament (6081), followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5577), Suresh Raina (5495), Rohit Sharma (5480), David Warner (5447), AB de Villiers (5056), Chris Gayle (4950), MS Dhoni (4672), Robin Uthappa (4607) and Gautam Gambhir (4217). Check the complete list here.
List of most runs in IPL history (2008-2021)
|Rank
|PLAYER
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|
1
|
Virat Kohli
|
200
|
6081
|
113
|
37.77
|
4,663
|
130.40
|
2
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
184
|
5577
|
106*
|
35.29
|
4,379
|
127.35
|
3
|
Suresh Raina
|
201
|
5495
|
100*
|
32.90
|
4,017
|
136.79
|
4
|
Rohit Sharma
|
207
|
5480
|
109*
|
31.49
|
4,199
|
130.50
|
5
|
David Warner
|
148
|
5447
|
126
|
42.22
|
3,887
|
140.13
|
6
|
AB de Villiers
|
177
|
5056
|
133*
|
40.44
|
3,319
|
152.33
|
7
|
Chris Gayle
|
140
|
4950
|
175*
|
40.24
|
3,312
|
149.45
|
8
|
MS Dhoni
|
212
|
4672
|
84*
|
39.93
|
3,422
|
136.52
|
9
|
Robin Uthappa
|
189
|
4607
|
87
|
27.92
|
3,544
|
129.99
|
10
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
154
|
4217
|
93
|
31.23
|
3,404
|
123.88
|
11
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
204
|
3946
|
97*
|
26.13
|
3,038
|
129.88
|
12
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
151
|
3941
|
105*
|
31.52
|
3,248
|
121.33
|
13
|
Shane Watson
|
145
|
3874
|
117*
|
30.99
|
2,809
|
137.91
|
14
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
167
|
3795
|
100*
|
29.64
|
2,973
|
127.64
|
15
|
Manish Pandey
|
151
|
3461
|
114*
|
30.35
|
2,842
|
121.78
|
16
|
Kieron Pollard
|
172
|
3206
|
87*
|
30.53
|
2,129
|
150.58
|
17
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
174
|
3204
|
100
|
29.12
|
2,241
|
142.97
|
18
|
KL Rahul
|
88
|
2978
|
132*
|
46.53
|
2,192
|
135.85
|
19
|
Brendon McCullum
|
109
|
2880
|
158*
|
27.69
|
2,186
|
131.74
|
20
|
Sanju Samson
|
114
|
2861
|
119
|
28.89
|
2,122
|
134.82
|
21
|
Parthiv Patel
|
139
|
2848
|
81
|
22.60
|
2,358
|
120.78
|
22
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
132
|
2750
|
83
|
24.77
|
2,120
|
129.71
|
23
|
Virender Sehwag
|
104
|
2728
|
122
|
27.55
|
1,755
|
155.44
|
24
|
Faf du Plessis
|
92
|
2622
|
96
|
34.50
|
2,004
|
130.83
|
25
|
Murali Vijay
|
106
|
2619
|
127
|
25.93
|
2,149
|
121.87
|
26
|
Shaun Marsh
|
71
|
2477
|
115
|
39.95
|
1,866
|
132.74
|
27
|
Steve Smith
|
101
|
2437
|
101
|
34.81
|
1,898
|
128.39
|
28
|
Jacques Kallis
|
98
|
2427
|
89*
|
28.55
|
2,222
|
109.22
|
29
|
Dwayne Smith
|
91
|
2385
|
87*
|
28.39
|
1,764
|
135.20
|
30
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
78
|
2334
|
100*
|
34.83
|
1,948
|
119.81
|
31
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
192
|
2316
|
62*
|
26.62
|
1,821
|
127.18
|
32
|
Rishabh Pant
|
76
|
2292
|
128*
|
35.26
|
1,530
|
149.80
|
33
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
79
|
2200
|
96
|
31.42
|
1,745
|
126.07
|
34
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
109
|
2200
|
79*
|
29.33
|
1,631
|
134.88
|
35
|
Rahul Dravid
|
89
|
2174
|
75*
|
28.23
|
1,882
|
115.51
|
36
|
Quinton de Kock
|
73
|
2131
|
108
|
31.33
|
1,611
|
132.27
|
37
|
Adam Gilchrist
|
80
|
2069
|
109*
|
27.22
|
1,495
|
138.39
|
38
|
JP Duminy
|
83
|
2029
|
78*
|
39.78
|
1,636
|
124.02
|
39
|
Aaron Finch
|
87
|
2005
|
88*
|
25.70
|
1,570
|
127.70
|
40
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
126
|
1987
|
115*
|
25.15
|
1,514
|
131.24
|
41
|
Michael Hussey
|
59
|
1977
|
116*
|
38.76
|
1,612
|
122.64
|
42
|
Jos Buttler
|
65
|
1968
|
124
|
35.14
|
1,312
|
150.00
|
43
|
David Miller
|
86
|
1952
|
101*
|
33.65
|
1,413
|
138.14
|
44
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
95
|
1950
|
106
|
22.67
|
1,443
|
135.13
|
45
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
80
|
1802
|
110*
|
28.60
|
1,462
|
123.25
|
46
|
Kane Williamson
|
57
|
1747
|
89
|
41.59
|
1,302
|
134.17
|
47
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
90
|
1738
|
95
|
23.17
|
1,144
|
151.92
|
48
|
Manoj Tiwary
|
98
|
1695
|
75*
|
28.72
|
1,449
|
116.97
|
49
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
71
|
1687
|
94
|
25.95
|
1,392
|
121.19
|
50
|
Andre Russell
|
82
|
1680
|
88*
|
29.47
|
937
|
179.29
|
51
|
Mandeep Singh
|
104
|
1659
|
77*
|
22.12
|
1,335
|
124.26
|
52
|
Nitish Rana
|
68
|
1638
|
87
|
28.24
|
1,224
|
133.82
|
53
|
Naman Ojha
|
113
|
1554
|
94*
|
20.72
|
1,313
|
118.35
|
54
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
145
|
1533
|
70*
|
22.88
|
1,178
|
130.13
|
55
|
Karun Nair
|
73
|
1480
|
83*
|
24.26
|
1,153
|
128.36
|
56
|
Subramaniam Badrinath
|
95
|
1441
|
71*
|
30.65
|
1,212
|
118.89
|
57
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
89
|
1429
|
61
|
28.58
|
1,187
|
120.38
|
58
|
Hardik Pandya
|
87
|
1401
|
91
|
27.47
|
891
|
157.23
|
59
|
Brad Hodge
|
66
|
1400
|
73
|
33.33
|
1,118
|
125.22
|
60
|
Eoin Morgan
|
74
|
1364
|
68*
|
24.35
|
1,089
|
125.25
|
61
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
59
|
1349
|
91
|
25.45
|
1,263
|
106.80
|
62
|
Chris Lynn
|
42
|
1329
|
93*
|
34.07
|
945
|
140.63
|
63
|
David Hussey
|
64
|
1322
|
71
|
26.97
|
1,075
|
122.97
|
64
|
Ishan Kishan
|
57
|
1295
|
99
|
26.97
|
983
|
131.73
|
65
|
Kedar Jadhav
|
91
|
1181
|
69
|
22.71
|
951
|
124.18
|
66
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
53
|
1175
|
93
|
25.54
|
871
|
134.90
|
67
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
52
|
1153
|
76*
|
26.81
|
1,007
|
114.49
|
68
|
Irfan Pathan
|
103
|
1139
|
60
|
21.49
|
946
|
120.40
|
69
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
46
|
1134
|
99
|
24.65
|
776
|
146.13
|
70
|
Shubman Gill
|
49
|
1119
|
76
|
31.08
|
896
|
124.88
|
71
|
Matthew Hayden
|
32
|
1107
|
93
|
36.90
|
805
|
137.51
|
72
|
Krunal Pandya
|
79
|
1104
|
86
|
23.48
|
783
|
140.99
|
73
|
Lendl Simmons
|
29
|
1079
|
100*
|
39.96
|
852
|
126.64
|
74
|
Manan Vohra
|
53
|
1054
|
95
|
22.42
|
807
|
130.60
|
75
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
28
|
1038
|
114
|
41.52
|
730
|
142.19
|
76
|
Ross Taylor
|
55
|
1017
|
81*
|
25.42
|
822
|
123.72
|
77
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
36
|
1001
|
103*
|
37.07
|
743
|
134.72
|
78
|
Venugopal Rao
|
65
|
985
|
71*
|
22.38
|
836
|
117.82
|
79
|
Moises Henriques
|
60
|
985
|
74*
|
27.36
|
776
|
126.93
|
80
|
Albie Morkel
|
91
|
974
|
73*
|
24.35
|
686
|
141.98
|
81
|
Andrew Symonds
|
39
|
974
|
117*
|
36.07
|
750
|
129.86
|
82
|
Cameron White
|
47
|
954
|
78
|
26.50
|
755
|
126.35
|
83
|
Ben Stokes
|
43
|
920
|
107*
|
25.55
|
684
|
134.50
|
84
|
Axar Patel
|
101
|
913
|
44
|
18.26
|
715
|
127.69
|
85
|
Sunil Narine
|
125
|
902
|
75
|
15.82
|
558
|
161.64
|
86
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
54
|
896
|
65
|
28.00
|
650
|
137.84
|
87
|
Herschelle Gibbs
|
36
|
886
|
69*
|
27.68
|
807
|
109.78
|
88
|
Stuart Binny
|
95
|
880
|
48*
|
19.55
|
683
|
128.84
|
89
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
163
|
833
|
64
|
15.71
|
604
|
137.91
|
90
|
Manvinder Bisla
|
39
|
798
|
92
|
21.00
|
702
|
113.67
|
91
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
66
|
784
|
66*
|
20.63
|
628
|
124.84
|
92
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
30
|
772
|
114*
|
27.57
|
532
|
145.11
|
93
|
Deepak Hooda
|
76
|
741
|
64
|
17.23
|
564
|
131.38
|
94
|
Graeme Smith
|
29
|
739
|
91
|
28.42
|
668
|
110.62
|
95
|
Angelo Mathews
|
49
|
724
|
65*
|
23.35
|
575
|
125.91
|
96
|
Vijay Shankar
|
47
|
712
|
63*
|
26.37
|
564
|
126.24
|
97
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
22
|
690
|
101*
|
32.85
|
527
|
130.92
|
98
|
Tirumalasetti Suman
|
43
|
676
|
78*
|
21.12
|
575
|
117.56
|
99
|
Abhishek Nayar
|
60
|
672
|
45*
|
17.68
|
577
|
116.46
|
100
|
George Bailey
|
40
|
663
|
61*
|
24.55
|
544
|
121.87
IPL Most Runs: Top 10 Players
1. Virat Kohli
Runs: 6081
Highest Score: 113
2. Shikhar Dhawan
Runs: 5577
Highest Score: 106*
3. Suresh Raina
Runs: 5495
Highest Score: 100*
4. Rohit Sharma
Runs: 5480
Highest Score: 109*
5. David Warner
Runs: 5447
Highest Score: 126
6. AB de Villiers
Runs: 5056
Highest Score: 133*
7. Chris Gayle
Runs: 4950
Highest Score: 175*
8. MS Dhoni
Runs: 4672
Highest Score: 84*
9. Robin Uthappa
Runs: 4607
Highest Score: 87
10. Gautam Gambhir
Runs: 4217
Highest Score: 93
The above-mentioned list contains the top 100 players along with their runs. As and when the list gets updated, the same will be notified here.
Also Read | IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium