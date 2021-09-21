Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Most Runs in IPL History (2008-2021): Virat Kohli #1, Shikhar Dhawan #2, Suresh Raina #3 - Check More

Most runs in IPL history: Indian Captain Virat Kohli has made the highest runs in the IPL tournament (6081), followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5577), Suresh Raina (5495), Rohit Sharma (5480), David Warner (5447), AB de Villiers (5056), Chris Gayle (4950), MS Dhoni (4672), Robin Uthappa (4607) and Gautam Gambhir (4217). Check the complete list here.
Created On: Sep 21, 2021 17:16 IST
Modified On: Sep 21, 2021 17:17 IST
Most runs in IPL history: Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in the year 2008. Mumbai Indians is by far the most successful team in IPL, winning the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The ongoing IPL 2021 season in UAE is the 14th edition of the IPL. While the Phase 2 matches of IPL 2021 are held in UAE, BCCI continues to be the administrator of the IPL. 

List of most runs in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank PLAYER Matches Runs Highest Score Average Balls Strike Rate

1

Virat Kohli

200

6081

113

37.77

4,663

130.40

2

Shikhar Dhawan

184

5577

106*

35.29

4,379

127.35

3

Suresh Raina

201

5495

100*

32.90

4,017

136.79

4

Rohit Sharma

207

5480

109*

31.49

4,199

130.50

5

David Warner

148

5447

126

42.22

3,887

140.13

6

AB de Villiers

177

5056

133*

40.44

3,319

152.33

7

Chris Gayle

140

4950

175*

40.24

3,312

149.45

8

MS Dhoni

212

4672

84*

39.93

3,422

136.52

9

Robin Uthappa

189

4607

87

27.92

3,544

129.99

10

Gautam Gambhir

154

4217

93

31.23

3,404

123.88

11

Dinesh Karthik

204

3946

97*

26.13

3,038

129.88

12

Ajinkya Rahane

151

3941

105*

31.52

3,248

121.33

13

Shane Watson

145

3874

117*

30.99

2,809

137.91

14

Ambati Rayudu

167

3795

100*

29.64

2,973

127.64

15

Manish Pandey

151

3461

114*

30.35

2,842

121.78

16

Kieron Pollard

172

3206

87*

30.53

2,129

150.58

17

Yusuf Pathan

174

3204

100

29.12

2,241

142.97

18

KL Rahul

88

2978

132*

46.53

2,192

135.85

19

Brendon McCullum

109

2880

158*

27.69

2,186

131.74

20

Sanju Samson

114

2861

119

28.89

2,122

134.82

21

Parthiv Patel

139

2848

81

22.60

2,358

120.78

22

Yuvraj Singh

132

2750

83

24.77

2,120

129.71

23

Virender Sehwag

104

2728

122

27.55

1,755

155.44

24

Faf du Plessis

92

2622

96

34.50

2,004

130.83

25

Murali Vijay

106

2619

127

25.93

2,149

121.87

26

Shaun Marsh

71

2477

115

39.95

1,866

132.74

27

Steve Smith

101

2437

101

34.81

1,898

128.39

28

Jacques Kallis

98

2427

89*

28.55

2,222

109.22

29

Dwayne Smith

91

2385

87*

28.39

1,764

135.20

30

Sachin Tendulkar

78

2334

100*

34.83

1,948

119.81

31

Ravindra Jadeja

192

2316

62*

26.62

1,821

127.18

32

Rishabh Pant

76

2292

128*

35.26

1,530

149.80

33

Shreyas Iyer

79

2200

96

31.42

1,745

126.07

34

Suryakumar Yadav

109

2200

79*

29.33

1,631

134.88

35

Rahul Dravid

89

2174

75*

28.23

1,882

115.51

36

Quinton de Kock

73

2131

108

31.33

1,611

132.27

37

Adam Gilchrist

80

2069

109*

27.22

1,495

138.39

38

JP Duminy

83

2029

78*

39.78

1,636

124.02

39

Aaron Finch

87

2005

88*

25.70

1,570

127.70

40

Wriddhiman Saha

126

1987

115*

25.15

1,514

131.24

41

Michael Hussey

59

1977

116*

38.76

1,612

122.64

42

Jos Buttler

65

1968

124

35.14

1,312

150.00

43

David Miller

86

1952

101*

33.65

1,413

138.14

44

Mayank Agarwal

95

1950

106

22.67

1,443

135.13

45

Mahela Jayawardene

80

1802

110*

28.60

1,462

123.25

46

Kane Williamson

57

1747

89

41.59

1,302

134.17

47

Glenn Maxwell

90

1738

95

23.17

1,144

151.92

48

Manoj Tiwary

98

1695

75*

28.72

1,449

116.97

49

Kumar Sangakkara

71

1687

94

25.95

1,392

121.19

50

Andre Russell

82

1680

88*

29.47

937

179.29

51

Mandeep Singh

104

1659

77*

22.12

1,335

124.26

52

Nitish Rana

68

1638

87

28.24

1,224

133.82

53

Naman Ojha

113

1554

94*

20.72

1,313

118.35

54

Dwayne Bravo

145

1533

70*

22.88

1,178

130.13

55

Karun Nair

73

1480

83*

24.26

1,153

128.36

56

Subramaniam Badrinath

95

1441

71*

30.65

1,212

118.89

57

Saurabh Tiwary

89

1429

61

28.58

1,187

120.38

58

Hardik Pandya

87

1401

91

27.47

891

157.23

59

Brad Hodge

66

1400

73

33.33

1,118

125.22

60

Eoin Morgan

74

1364

68*

24.35

1,089

125.25

61

Sourav Ganguly

59

1349

91

25.45

1,263

106.80

62

Chris Lynn

42

1329

93*

34.07

945

140.63

63

David Hussey

64

1322

71

26.97

1,075

122.97

64

Ishan Kishan

57

1295

99

26.97

983

131.73

65

Kedar Jadhav

91

1181

69

22.71

951

124.18

66

Rahul Tripathi

53

1175

93

25.54

871

134.90

67

Tillakaratne Dilshan

52

1153

76*

26.81

1,007

114.49

68

Irfan Pathan

103

1139

60

21.49

946

120.40

69

Prithvi Shaw

46

1134

99

24.65

776

146.13

70

Shubman Gill

49

1119

76

31.08

896

124.88

71

Matthew Hayden

32

1107

93

36.90

805

137.51

72

Krunal Pandya

79

1104

86

23.48

783

140.99

73

Lendl Simmons

29

1079

100*

39.96

852

126.64

74

Manan Vohra

53

1054

95

22.42

807

130.60

75

Jonny Bairstow

28

1038

114

41.52

730

142.19

76

Ross Taylor

55

1017

81*

25.42

822

123.72

77

Kevin Pietersen

36

1001

103*

37.07

743

134.72

78

Venugopal Rao

65

985

71*

22.38

836

117.82

79

Moises Henriques

60

985

74*

27.36

776

126.93

80

Albie Morkel

91

974

73*

24.35

686

141.98

81

Andrew Symonds

39

974

117*

36.07

750

129.86

82

Cameron White

47

954

78

26.50

755

126.35

83

Ben Stokes

43

920

107*

25.55

684

134.50

84

Axar Patel

101

913

44

18.26

715

127.69

85

Sunil Narine

125

902

75

15.82

558

161.64

86

Marcus Stoinis

54

896

65

28.00

650

137.84

87

Herschelle Gibbs

36

886

69*

27.68

807

109.78

88

Stuart Binny

95

880

48*

19.55

683

128.84

89

Harbhajan Singh

163

833

64

15.71

604

137.91

90

Manvinder Bisla

39

798

92

21.00

702

113.67

91

Shakib Al Hasan

66

784

66*

20.63

628

124.84

92

Sanath Jayasuriya

30

772

114*

27.57

532

145.11

93

Deepak Hooda

76

741

64

17.23

564

131.38

94

Graeme Smith

29

739

91

28.42

668

110.62

95

Angelo Mathews

49

724

65*

23.35

575

125.91

96

Vijay Shankar

47

712

63*

26.37

564

126.24

97

Devdutt Padikkal

22

690

101*

32.85

527

130.92

98

Tirumalasetti Suman

43

676

78*

21.12

575

117.56

99

Abhishek Nayar

60

672

45*

17.68

577

116.46

100

George Bailey

40

663

61*

24.55

544

121.87

The above-mentioned list contains the top 100 players along with their runs. As and when the list gets updated, the same will be notified here. 

