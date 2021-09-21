Most Runs in IPL History (2008-2021): Virat Kohli #1, Shikhar Dhawan #2, Suresh Raina #3 - Check More

Most runs in IPL history: Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in the year 2008. Mumbai Indians is by far the most successful team in IPL, winning the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The ongoing IPL 2021 season in UAE is the 14th edition of the IPL. While the Phase 2 matches of IPL 2021 are held in UAE, BCCI continues to be the administrator of the IPL.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli has made the highest runs in the IPL tournament (6081), followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5577), Suresh Raina (5495), Rohit Sharma (5480), David Warner (5447), AB de Villiers (5056), Chris Gayle (4950), MS Dhoni (4672), Robin Uthappa (4607) and Gautam Gambhir (4217). Check the complete list here.

List of most runs in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank PLAYER Matches Runs Highest Score Average Balls Strike Rate 1

Virat Kohli 200 6081 113 37.77 4,663 130.40 2 Shikhar Dhawan 184 5577 106* 35.29 4,379 127.35 3 Suresh Raina 201 5495 100* 32.90 4,017 136.79 4 Rohit Sharma 207 5480 109* 31.49 4,199 130.50 5 David Warner 148 5447 126 42.22 3,887 140.13 6 AB de Villiers 177 5056 133* 40.44 3,319 152.33 7 Chris Gayle 140 4950 175* 40.24 3,312 149.45 8 MS Dhoni 212 4672 84* 39.93 3,422 136.52 9 Robin Uthappa 189 4607 87 27.92 3,544 129.99 10 Gautam Gambhir 154 4217 93 31.23 3,404 123.88 11 Dinesh Karthik 204 3946 97* 26.13 3,038 129.88 12 Ajinkya Rahane 151 3941 105* 31.52 3,248 121.33 13 Shane Watson 145 3874 117* 30.99 2,809 137.91 14 Ambati Rayudu 167 3795 100* 29.64 2,973 127.64 15 Manish Pandey 151 3461 114* 30.35 2,842 121.78 16 Kieron Pollard 172 3206 87* 30.53 2,129 150.58 17 Yusuf Pathan 174 3204 100 29.12 2,241 142.97 18 KL Rahul 88 2978 132* 46.53 2,192 135.85 19 Brendon McCullum 109 2880 158* 27.69 2,186 131.74 20 Sanju Samson 114 2861 119 28.89 2,122 134.82 21 Parthiv Patel 139 2848 81 22.60 2,358 120.78 22 Yuvraj Singh 132 2750 83 24.77 2,120 129.71 23 Virender Sehwag 104 2728 122 27.55 1,755 155.44 24 Faf du Plessis 92 2622 96 34.50 2,004 130.83 25 Murali Vijay 106 2619 127 25.93 2,149 121.87 26 Shaun Marsh 71 2477 115 39.95 1,866 132.74 27 Steve Smith 101 2437 101 34.81 1,898 128.39 28 Jacques Kallis 98 2427 89* 28.55 2,222 109.22 29 Dwayne Smith 91 2385 87* 28.39 1,764 135.20 30 Sachin Tendulkar 78 2334 100* 34.83 1,948 119.81 31 Ravindra Jadeja 192 2316 62* 26.62 1,821 127.18 32 Rishabh Pant 76 2292 128* 35.26 1,530 149.80 33 Shreyas Iyer 79 2200 96 31.42 1,745 126.07 34 Suryakumar Yadav 109 2200 79* 29.33 1,631 134.88 35 Rahul Dravid 89 2174 75* 28.23 1,882 115.51 36 Quinton de Kock 73 2131 108 31.33 1,611 132.27 37 Adam Gilchrist 80 2069 109* 27.22 1,495 138.39 38 JP Duminy 83 2029 78* 39.78 1,636 124.02 39 Aaron Finch 87 2005 88* 25.70 1,570 127.70 40 Wriddhiman Saha 126 1987 115* 25.15 1,514 131.24 41 Michael Hussey 59 1977 116* 38.76 1,612 122.64 42 Jos Buttler 65 1968 124 35.14 1,312 150.00 43 David Miller 86 1952 101* 33.65 1,413 138.14 44 Mayank Agarwal 95 1950 106 22.67 1,443 135.13 45 Mahela Jayawardene 80 1802 110* 28.60 1,462 123.25 46 Kane Williamson 57 1747 89 41.59 1,302 134.17 47 Glenn Maxwell 90 1738 95 23.17 1,144 151.92 48 Manoj Tiwary 98 1695 75* 28.72 1,449 116.97 49 Kumar Sangakkara 71 1687 94 25.95 1,392 121.19 50 Andre Russell 82 1680 88* 29.47 937 179.29 51 Mandeep Singh 104 1659 77* 22.12 1,335 124.26 52 Nitish Rana 68 1638 87 28.24 1,224 133.82 53 Naman Ojha 113 1554 94* 20.72 1,313 118.35 54 Dwayne Bravo 145 1533 70* 22.88 1,178 130.13 55 Karun Nair 73 1480 83* 24.26 1,153 128.36 56 Subramaniam Badrinath 95 1441 71* 30.65 1,212 118.89 57 Saurabh Tiwary 89 1429 61 28.58 1,187 120.38 58 Hardik Pandya 87 1401 91 27.47 891 157.23 59 Brad Hodge 66 1400 73 33.33 1,118 125.22 60 Eoin Morgan 74 1364 68* 24.35 1,089 125.25 61 Sourav Ganguly 59 1349 91 25.45 1,263 106.80 62 Chris Lynn 42 1329 93* 34.07 945 140.63 63 David Hussey 64 1322 71 26.97 1,075 122.97 64 Ishan Kishan 57 1295 99 26.97 983 131.73 65 Kedar Jadhav 91 1181 69 22.71 951 124.18 66 Rahul Tripathi 53 1175 93 25.54 871 134.90 67 Tillakaratne Dilshan 52 1153 76* 26.81 1,007 114.49 68 Irfan Pathan 103 1139 60 21.49 946 120.40 69 Prithvi Shaw 46 1134 99 24.65 776 146.13 70 Shubman Gill 49 1119 76 31.08 896 124.88 71 Matthew Hayden 32 1107 93 36.90 805 137.51 72 Krunal Pandya 79 1104 86 23.48 783 140.99 73 Lendl Simmons 29 1079 100* 39.96 852 126.64 74 Manan Vohra 53 1054 95 22.42 807 130.60 75 Jonny Bairstow 28 1038 114 41.52 730 142.19 76 Ross Taylor 55 1017 81* 25.42 822 123.72 77 Kevin Pietersen 36 1001 103* 37.07 743 134.72 78 Venugopal Rao 65 985 71* 22.38 836 117.82 79 Moises Henriques 60 985 74* 27.36 776 126.93 80 Albie Morkel 91 974 73* 24.35 686 141.98 81 Andrew Symonds 39 974 117* 36.07 750 129.86 82 Cameron White 47 954 78 26.50 755 126.35 83 Ben Stokes 43 920 107* 25.55 684 134.50 84 Axar Patel 101 913 44 18.26 715 127.69 85 Sunil Narine 125 902 75 15.82 558 161.64 86 Marcus Stoinis 54 896 65 28.00 650 137.84 87 Herschelle Gibbs 36 886 69* 27.68 807 109.78 88 Stuart Binny 95 880 48* 19.55 683 128.84 89 Harbhajan Singh 163 833 64 15.71 604 137.91 90 Manvinder Bisla 39 798 92 21.00 702 113.67 91 Shakib Al Hasan 66 784 66* 20.63 628 124.84 92 Sanath Jayasuriya 30 772 114* 27.57 532 145.11 93 Deepak Hooda 76 741 64 17.23 564 131.38 94 Graeme Smith 29 739 91 28.42 668 110.62 95 Angelo Mathews 49 724 65* 23.35 575 125.91 96 Vijay Shankar 47 712 63* 26.37 564 126.24 97 Devdutt Padikkal 22 690 101* 32.85 527 130.92 98 Tirumalasetti Suman 43 676 78* 21.12 575 117.56 99 Abhishek Nayar 60 672 45* 17.68 577 116.46 100 George Bailey 40 663 61* 24.55 544 121.87

IPL Most Runs: Top 10 Players

1. Virat Kohli

Runs: 6081

Highest Score: 113

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Runs: 5577

Highest Score: 106*

3. Suresh Raina

Runs: 5495

Highest Score: 100*

4. Rohit Sharma

Runs: 5480

Highest Score: 109*

5. David Warner

Runs: 5447

Highest Score: 126

6. AB de Villiers

Runs: 5056

Highest Score: 133*

7. Chris Gayle

Runs: 4950

Highest Score: 175*

8. MS Dhoni

Runs: 4672

Highest Score: 84*

9. Robin Uthappa

Runs: 4607

Highest Score: 87

10. Gautam Gambhir

Runs: 4217

Highest Score: 93

The above-mentioned list contains the top 100 players along with their runs. As and when the list gets updated, the same will be notified here.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium