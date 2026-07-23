The Government of Rajasthan launched Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MMYSY) to create 100000 micro entrepreneurs every year by providing interest free loan facilities for new and expanding enterprises. The Scheme implemented by the Industries and Commerce Department. What is Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana? Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MMYSY) is a flagship scheme of the Rajasthan Government to provide collateral-free and interest free projects loans of up to ₹10 Lakh. It was officially inaugurated on 12 January 2026 and will remain operational 31 March 2029. The government bears 100% of the interest cost to reduce the financial burden on young business owners. Objectives The key objective of the scheme is to promote entrepreneurship by encouraging young residents of Rajasthan to set up manufacturing, service and trading enterprises.

It removes the financial barriers by providing 100% interest free loans.

The scheme is also focused on skill enhancement. It integrates short term skill and entrepreneurship training through the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation(RSLDC)

To reduce the unemployment rate by transforming the job seeker into job creators.

Financial Framework Loan Slabs and Margin Money The project financial limit under the scheme is structured based on the applicant's educational qualification and business sector: Educational Qualification Sector Maximum Loan Limit Margin Money / Govt Contribution 8th to 12th Pass Service and Trading or other business activities Up to ₹3.5 Lakh 10% (Max ₹35,000) 8th to 12th Pass Manufacturing Unit Up to ₹7.5 Lakh 10% (Max ₹35,000) Graduates / ITI / Higher Education Service and Trading, other business activities Up to ₹5.0 Lakh 10% (Max ₹50,000) Graduates / ITI / Higher Education Manufacturing Unit Up to ₹10.0 Lakh 10% (Max ₹50,000) Note: The loan comes with a total repayment period of 5 years including the initial 6-month moratorium period before regular EMI’s begin.

Benefits of MMSYS Rajasthan Under the scheme the state government provided the following benefits: 100% interest subvention on the loan amount.

Reimbursement of credit guarantee fees for easier approvals of loans from banks without collateral.

Broader financial coverage covers diverse sectors including micro-manufacturing, repair services, food processing, IT, digital services, textiles and diagnostic centers.

It is open to individual entrepreneurs as well as registered self-help groups(SHGs), Partnership firms and companies. Eligibility Criteria for MMSYS Rajasthan To avail the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojya Yojana in Rajasthan. The beneficiary must fulfill the following criteria. One must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan/ or have domicile of Rajasthan Age: 18-45 years old Education qualification: Minimum 8th class pass from any recognised board One must not be a defaulter with any nationalised bank, state bank, financial institution and government agency. No dual benefit one should not have availed interest subsidies or grants under other similar central and state government self-employment schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Documents Required for MMSYS Rajasthan One must have the following documents or scanned copies before starting application Identification: Aadhaar Card

State identification: jan Aadhaar Card

Residence proof: Rajasthan domicile certificate or Bonafide resident certificate

Educational certificates: 8th, 10th, 12th, ITI or degree certificate from recognised university.

Bank account statement: bank passbook or cancelled cheque

Passport size photograph and signature

Project report: detailed business plan or project report (DPR) detailing projects coasts and machinery. How to Apply Online for Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana If you are a permanent resident of Rajasthan and eligible for the available benefits of the scheme, you can follow the these steps Step 1: Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in or Rajasthan SSO-on portal

Step: 2 Log in or register by using your SSO ID or create a new account using your Jan Aadhaar or google ID Step: 3 After logging in, search for the Industries Department Application or MMYSY / Swarojgar Yojana portal under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section. Step: 4 Fill the Basic Details by selecting Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana application link. Step: 5 Fill in your basic personal details such as address, educational qualification, sector choice Step 6 Upload required documents scanned copies of your Aadhaar card, jan adhaar, domicile certificate, educational certificates and project report Step 7 Submit your application after reviewing all details carefully and save the generated application tracking number for future reference. After applying for the online application, the Member Secretary at the local district industrial centre scrutinises the application and documents.