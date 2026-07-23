Rajasthan CM Yuva Swarojgar Scheme 2026: Objectives, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply
Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MMYSY) 2026: Learn about eligibility criteria, maximum loan amounts, interest-free benefits, required documents and online process.
The Government of Rajasthan launched Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MMYSY) to create 100000 micro entrepreneurs every year by providing interest free loan facilities for new and expanding enterprises. The Scheme implemented by the Industries and Commerce Department.
What is Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana?
Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MMYSY) is a flagship scheme of the Rajasthan Government to provide collateral-free and interest free projects loans of up to ₹10 Lakh. It was officially inaugurated on 12 January 2026 and will remain operational 31 March 2029.
The government bears 100% of the interest cost to reduce the financial burden on young business owners.
Objectives
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The key objective of the scheme is to promote entrepreneurship by encouraging young residents of Rajasthan to set up manufacturing, service and trading enterprises.
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It removes the financial barriers by providing 100% interest free loans.
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The scheme is also focused on skill enhancement. It integrates short term skill and entrepreneurship training through the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation(RSLDC)
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To reduce the unemployment rate by transforming the job seeker into job creators.
Financial Framework Loan Slabs and Margin Money
The project financial limit under the scheme is structured based on the applicant's educational qualification and business sector:
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Educational Qualification
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Sector
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Maximum Loan Limit
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Margin Money / Govt Contribution
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8th to 12th Pass
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Service and Trading or other business activities
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Up to ₹3.5 Lakh
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10% (Max ₹35,000)
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8th to 12th Pass
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Manufacturing Unit
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Up to ₹7.5 Lakh
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10% (Max ₹35,000)
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Graduates / ITI / Higher Education
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Service and Trading, other business activities
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Up to ₹5.0 Lakh
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10% (Max ₹50,000)
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Graduates / ITI / Higher Education
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Manufacturing Unit
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Up to ₹10.0 Lakh
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10% (Max ₹50,000)
Note: The loan comes with a total repayment period of 5 years including the initial 6-month moratorium period before regular EMI’s begin.
Benefits of MMSYS Rajasthan
Under the scheme the state government provided the following benefits:
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100% interest subvention on the loan amount.
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Reimbursement of credit guarantee fees for easier approvals of loans from banks without collateral.
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Broader financial coverage covers diverse sectors including micro-manufacturing, repair services, food processing, IT, digital services, textiles and diagnostic centers.
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It is open to individual entrepreneurs as well as registered self-help groups(SHGs), Partnership firms and companies.
Eligibility Criteria for MMSYS Rajasthan
To avail the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojya Yojana in Rajasthan. The beneficiary must fulfill the following criteria.
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One must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan/ or have domicile of Rajasthan
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Age: 18-45 years old
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Education qualification: Minimum 8th class pass from any recognised board
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One must not be a defaulter with any nationalised bank, state bank, financial institution and government agency.
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No dual benefit one should not have availed interest subsidies or grants under other similar central and state government self-employment schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).
Documents Required for MMSYS Rajasthan
One must have the following documents or scanned copies before starting application
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Identification: Aadhaar Card
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State identification: jan Aadhaar Card
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Residence proof: Rajasthan domicile certificate or Bonafide resident certificate
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Educational certificates: 8th, 10th, 12th, ITI or degree certificate from recognised university.
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Bank account statement: bank passbook or cancelled cheque
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Passport size photograph and signature
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Project report: detailed business plan or project report (DPR) detailing projects coasts and machinery.
How to Apply Online for Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana
If you are a permanent resident of Rajasthan and eligible for the available benefits of the scheme, you can follow the these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in or Rajasthan SSO-on portal
Step: 2 Log in or register by using your SSO ID or create a new account using your Jan Aadhaar or google ID
Step: 3 After logging in, search for the Industries Department Application or MMYSY / Swarojgar Yojana portal under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section.
Step: 4 Fill the Basic Details by selecting Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana application link.
Step: 5 Fill in your basic personal details such as address, educational qualification, sector choice
Step 6 Upload required documents scanned copies of your Aadhaar card, jan adhaar, domicile certificate, educational certificates and project report
Step 7 Submit your application after reviewing all details carefully and save the generated application tracking number for future reference.
After applying for the online application, the Member Secretary at the local district industrial centre scrutinises the application and documents.
The application is forwarded to the District level Task Force Committee for final recommendation after the verification. Once the application form is approved by the task force committee the application is sent to the selected bank which approves and disburses the loan amount.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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