Mukul Rohatgi New Attorney General Biography: Early Life, Education, Achievements & more

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi will return as the Attorney General of India. He will be the 16th Attorney General for India after A-G KK Venugopal. As per reports, The term of incumbent for A-G K K Venugopal will come to an end on September 30.

The Central Government approached Rohatgi for his second stint as Attorney General of India, after the one he had from June 2014 to June 2017. Being the Attorney General for India, senior lawyer Mukul Rohtagi will act as chief advisor for the Indian Government. To be appointed by the President of India, A-G will participate and represent in all the proceedings on behalf of the Government of India.

Biography of Mukul Rohatgi

Name Mukul Rohtagi Father’s Name Justice Behari Lal Rohtagi Mother’s Name Not known Date Of Birth 17th August 1955 Residence Delhi, India Nationality Indian Education Qualification B.Com Honors, Delhi University Government Law College, Bombay University Fakir Mohan University, Odisha Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Profession Lawyer Marital Status Married Spouse Vasudha Rohtagi (Advocate) Children Nikhil Rohtagi (Advocate) Sameer Rohtagi ( Practicing Advocate in the Delhi High Court, District Consumer Forums and Family Courts) Siblings Madhulika Singhla (Sister) Car collection Bentley, BMW 7 Series Salary Rs.20 lakh to Rs. 35 lakhs per appearance in the court Net Worth Rs. 100 Crores (as of October 2021) Achievements 14th and 16th Attorney General of India Awards & Honors National Law Day Award Among Top 10 Lawyers of India by Times of India Notable Practitioner by Chambers & Partners Leading Senior Counsel by Legal500 Featured as a ‘Legal Eagle’ Jurist in anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal by the centre

Personal Life

Mukul Rohatgi was born on 17 August, 1955 in city of dreams Mumbai. He is the son of former Delhi High Court Judge and Senior Advocate at Supreme Court of India Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi.

One of the top lawyers of present India, Rohatgi completed his studies of law from Government Law College, Mumbai. After completing his law studies, Mukul served Delhi High court under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, who later became 36th Chief Justice of India.Later, Mukul began his own practice, and the rest is history.

He got married to Vasudha Rohatgi, daughter of senior advocate late G.L Sanghi and had two sons Nikhil Rohatgi and Sameer Rohatgi. Senior Counsel Rohatgi is fond of luxury cars and is the present owner of BMW 7 series and Bentley. The avid reader loves to spend money on travelling,and exploring new corners of the world.

Professional Career

Mukul Rohatgi is an Indian lawyer and designated senior counsel, who is considered among India’s top and 10 most influential and most expensive lawyers. He officially joined the Bar Council of Delhi in 1978 within two decades in 1994, he was appointed as the Senior Counsel by the Delhi High Court. The Indian government appointed him the Additional Solicitor General of India in November 1999 for five years. Later, he was appointed as the Attorney General of India under the NDA government from 19 June 2014 to 18 June 2017.

His work being Attorney General of India:

During his tenure Mukul has successfully defended the central government in top cases like triple talaq, fake encounter case of manipur, criminal defamation, the National Judicial Appointments Commission, Aadhar case and more.

Advocate Rohatgi who also served as law officer during the Atal Bihari Bajpayee government, has argued in defense of Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 riots and fake encounter cases.

List of prominent cases fought by Mukul Rohatgi in his career are:

The returning Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has represented various high-profile cases. Like he made arguments for Anil Ambani in the Apex Court in the gas dispute between the two Ambani brothers.

He also defended Jayalalithaa in corruption cases and big corporate names like Adanis and Robert Vadra in the 2G scam trial.

Next in 2017, Rohatgi defended the government's demonetisation policy.

Maharashtra government appointed him as the special prosecutor in judge BH Loya death probe on a whopping fee of Rs.1.20 crore.

During Lockdown, Senior Advocate Rohatgi represented the Bihar government in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide case.

Soon to be Attorney General of India also fought for Facebook and Whatsapp in Delhi High court. Simultaneously, he also represented former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh before the Supreme Court in a petition filed to seek an investigation into the allegations made by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Senior Advocate Rohatgi defended the makers of web series Tandav before the Supreme Court.

Alleged fraud case on B.S Yediyurappa was also challenged in the Supreme Court by him.

In October 2021, Mr Rohatagi was appointed by bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to defend his son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the cruise ship drug case.

Rohatgi most recently represented Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying him bail.

Awards & Achievements

Law Day Award: Mukul Rohatgi was presented the Law Day Award by former prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2008 for his “erudition and vast experience in the practice of unflinching support for the basic rights guaranteed under the constitution.”

Top Influential Lawyer: Senior Advocate was one among the top 10 lawyers list of India, reported by Times of India.

Recognition: Rohatgi was recognised as a Notable Practitioner by Chamber and Partners as also as a leading Senior Counsel by Legal 500.

Legal Eagle: He got featured as a ‘Legal Eagle’ in the book, Legal Eagles.This book based on the best 7 lawyers of India was published in 2015.

Jurist: Later in 2018, he was appointed as an eminent jurist for the selection committee for anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal by the centre.

As per constitution, President Draupadi Murmu will officially appoint Mukul Rohatgi as the 16th Attorney General of India. He will begin his journey as 16th Attorney General of India from October 1,2022.