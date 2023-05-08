Teacher Appreciation Week 2023 in US: All You Need to Know

Teachers play a vital role in nurturing the students from the beginning and are responsible for building a foundation of knowledge and skills that students will use throughout their lives. To celebrate the spirit of dedication of those teachers, the American Government observes this week as Teacher Appreciation Week. Let’s get to know more about what this event comprises in the below sections;

Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Background

The foundation of the US. Teacher Appreciation Week goes long back. In 1944, some discussion among the political and educational leaders led to the discovery of the day that will be dedicated to honouring the efforts of teachers in the lives of students. In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt convinced the 81st Congress to declare National Teachers' Day and it declared March 7 as National Teacher’s Day.

After this announcement, the National Education Association (NEA) began observing Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985, the National Parent Teacher Association started observing the entire first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2023?

Although The National Education Association and National Parent Teacher Association both observe Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 to May 12, there’s still some debate over when it occurs. However, some American states and districts celebrate it during this week. Also, the National Day Calendar and Calenderpedia observe Teachers Day on May 9.

How is Teacher Appreciation Week 2023 celebrated?

With the dedicated efforts that teachers make every day, they should be celebrated and admired by the students and authorities. From establishing a strong foundation for students to helping them acquire the necessary knowledge and skillset that helps them survive in the real world, they guide the students in the right direction.

To honour their selfless spirit, American schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with several activities such as classroom celebrations, school assemblies and community events. Apart from this, students, parents, and community members also show their gratitude and appreciation by writing thank-you notes or giving them gifts.

How can students show appreciation to their teachers?

Most of you reading this article might be the students who are studying in schools and colleges. You might also be having some special teachers and mentors who have supported you every step of the way. This Teacher’s Day, you can show your gratitude towards them by doing these activities;

Write a thank you note or a letter to your favourite teacher

There’s always that one teacher who we respect and admire a lot. To express our gratitude to that teacher, you can write a thank you note or a letter to remind them how much you appreciate them and that their efforts encourage you to do better.

Showing active involvement in class

There’s nothing more rewarding for a teacher than knowing that the students are understanding what they teach. If you like the way they teach, you can show your active involvement in their class by asking questions or participating in the classroom activities conducted by teachers.

Give them gifts

Giving gifts to your teachers is one of the best ways to show your appreciation and gratitude towards them. If you’re not sure about what to gift them, you can search for many ideas online and even check the discounts on gifting websites.