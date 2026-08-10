What Was the Old Name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus? Know Its History
What was the old name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus? Know about Victoria Terminus, its history, location, renaming and UNESCO World Heritage status.
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is one of India’s most iconic railway stations. Known for its grand Victorian Gothic architecture, the station has undergone several name changes since it was established in the 19th century. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Was the Old Name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus?
The old name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was Victoria Terminus (VT). The station was named after Queen Victoria, who was the British monarch during the period when the railway station was constructed.
What Was CSMT Originally Called?
Before it became Victoria Terminus, the site was associated with Bori Bunder, the area where the original railway terminus was established. The name changed over time first it was called Bori Bunder then Victoria Terminus (VT). In 1996 it was named as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and in 2017 it was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
When Was Victoria Terminus Built?
The construction of the present historic station building began in 1878 and was completed in 1887. It was designed by British architect Frederick William Stevens. Built in the Victorian Gothic architectural style. It was officially opened in 1888.
Why Was It Called Victoria Terminus?
The station was named Victoria Terminus in honour of Queen Victoria. She was the Queen of the United Kingdom and Empress of India during the British colonial period.
When Was Victoria Terminus Renamed?
The station underwent two major name changes after independence. In 1996 Victoria Terminus was renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The name honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. In 2017 the station was renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Why Is CSMT Famous?
CSMT is famous for historic Victorian Gothic architecture. Its importance in Mumbai’s railway network. It is of India’s busiest railway stations. It is a combination of European and Indian architectural features.
When Did CSMT Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
CSMT was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. According to UNESCO, the station is an outstanding example of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture blended with traditional Indian architecture.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus:
|Feature
|Details
|Current Name
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
|Current Abbreviation
|CSMT
|Old Name
|Victoria Terminus
|Original Location Name
|Bori Bunder
|City
|Mumbai
|State
|Maharashtra
|Construction
|1878–1887
|Architect
|Frederick William Stevens
|Architectural Style
|Victorian Gothic Revival with Indian influences
|UNESCO Status
|World Heritage Site
|UNESCO Inscription
|2004
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