What Was the Old Name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus? Know Its History

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is one of India’s most iconic railway stations. Known for its grand Victorian Gothic architecture, the station has undergone several name changes since it was established in the 19th century. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Was the Old Name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus?

The old name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was Victoria Terminus (VT). The station was named after Queen Victoria, who was the British monarch during the period when the railway station was constructed.

What Was CSMT Originally Called?

Before it became Victoria Terminus, the site was associated with Bori Bunder, the area where the original railway terminus was established. The name changed over time first it was called Bori Bunder then Victoria Terminus (VT). In 1996 it was named as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and in 2017 it was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).