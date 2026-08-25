Kerala prepares for its biggest harvest festival, as the state cultural departments prepare the schedules for celebrating Onam. If you are searching for when is Onam in 2026 then note that the major day of Thiruvonam falls on Wednesday August 26 2026.

The 10 day cultural festivities of Onam begin on August 16 with Athachamayam. The first day celebration brings vibrant floral displays, traditional banquets, and heritage art forms across the state.

Read more about the last day of Onam and the reason behind celebrating this festival for ten days to comprehend the significance of this South Indian festival.

When is Onam 2026 Celebration?

The official state calendars and the traditional Malayalam month of Chingam marks the Onam 2026 date and time for ten days of cultural events that leads to the main festival day as tabulated below: