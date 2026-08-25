Onam 2026 Date and Significance: When is Thiruvonam? Check Festival Details and History
Discover Onam 2026 date, time, and significance. Thiruvonam falls on August 26, 2026, marking the peak of Kerala's harvest season. Learn about the 10-day festival breakdown, state celebrations, and the historical legend of King Mahabali.
Kerala prepares for its biggest harvest festival, as the state cultural departments prepare the schedules for celebrating Onam. If you are searching for when is Onam in 2026 then note that the major day of Thiruvonam falls on Wednesday August 26 2026.
The 10 day cultural festivities of Onam begin on August 16 with Athachamayam. The first day celebration brings vibrant floral displays, traditional banquets, and heritage art forms across the state.
Read more about the last day of Onam and the reason behind celebrating this festival for ten days to comprehend the significance of this South Indian festival.
When is Onam 2026 Celebration?
The official state calendars and the traditional Malayalam month of Chingam marks the Onam 2026 date and time for ten days of cultural events that leads to the main festival day as tabulated below:
|Daywise Event
|Date
|Cultural Significance of Onam
|Atham
|August 16, 2026
|Marks the start of festivities and first floral pattern
|
Uthradam
(First Onam)
|August 25, 2026
|Final preparation day before the main celebration
|
Thiruvonam
(Main Onam)
|August 26, 2026
|Peak celebration day featuring the traditional grand feast
|Fourth Onam (Chathayam)
|August 28, 2026
|Marks the conclusion of official public celebrations
Which State Celebrates Onam in India?
Onam is one of the major harvest festival of India and is officially celebrated in Kerala. It is also a festival that communities across the world celebrate as a cultural benchmark of Malayali heritage.
The main attractions during Thiruvonam festival season of include:
- Onam Sadhya which is a traditional 26 item vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf.
- Cultural Events like Vallam Kali (boat races in backwaters) and Pulikali (tiger dance performances in Thrissur).
Why is Onam Celebrated for 10 Days?
A question that most students and readers ask is why Onam lasts for 10 days. This celebration commemorates the annual legendary return of King Mahabali. King Mahabali is an ancient king who symbolizes equality, harmony, and prosperity.
Legend holds that Lord Vishnu in his Vamana avatar granted Mahabali permission to visit his people once every year. The ten days starting from Atham to Thiruvonam thus represent the step by step preparation and welcome for the king where families progressively enlarge their floral decorations (Pookalam) daily.
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