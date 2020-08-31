Happy Onam Wishes 2020: Quotes, Messages for WhatsApp, status, SIgnificance, Celebration and more

Happy Onam 2020: As we know due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of the festival is slightly different this year but on this occasion, you can share and wish your friends, relatives, and others via messages on WhatsApp, etc. So, here we are providing some quotes, wishes, and messages for sharing.

On Sunday session of 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Narendra Modi spoke about the Malayalam festival of Onam and said "The zest of Onam has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve on Onam can be felt everywhere."

Onam is Kerala's harvest festival which is celebrated for 10 days. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls in the month of August-September and Malayalis from across the world celebrate, unite and enjoy the festival. This year the festival began on 22 August and will conclude on 2 September.

It is said that the last four days of the festival are celebrated with more enthusiasm, people wear dresses, decorate their houses, prepare their traditional meal known as Sadhya.

Onam Festival 2020: History, Significance, and Celebrations

Happy Onam 2020: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

1. May, the bright colours and soothing fragrance of the Pookolam and lights of the Vilakku, fill your life with happiness and joy. Wishing you and your family, a very Happy Onam!

2. Onam is the time for pookalam on floor / Children on swings/tiger clad men with hunters behind them / People enjoying sadhyas with family. Let this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam!

3. O–ORumayude; N–Nanmayude; A–AGhoshangalude; M–Malayaliyude; Onam Varavayi. Happy Onam!

4. Festivals bring family together. It gives reason to have fun one more time. A festival like onam brings prosperity to family. It gives reason to smile One more time. Happy Onam!

5. May the festival of Onam be the start of your colorful, healthy, and happy life. Wishing you all a very Happy Onam!

6. Giving, sharing, loving, and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

7. Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Happy Onam!

8. Keep The Spirit Of Onam In Your Hearts. May Your Home Be Filled With Joy, Love, And Peace. Happy Onam!

9. Hope this Onam brings in good fortune & abounding happiness to you! Wish you and your family a very Happy Onam!

10. On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam!

11. May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams, and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

12. May Lord Vamana bless you with good health, wealth, peace, and happiness. Happy Onam!

13. This Onam, may you derive the strength and determination to achieve all your goals. May Lord Vamana shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Onam!

14. It is the time for making Pookolam, lighting the Vilakku, and relishing delicious Sadhya. Here's wishing you and your family, a very happy Onam!

15. One more Onam is coming to remind us of Maveli's golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish and your family a happy Onam festival! I wish that next year, I'll be there to celebrate this celebration with you.

16. May your life be filled with beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. Happy Onam!

17. May Maveli Thampuram visit your home and bless you on this auspicious day. May you have the most wonderful Onam celebration with your family and friends. Happy Onam!

18. May this spirit of Onam remain everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Onam!

19. May your life be decorated like Pookalam,

sail in harmony like a snake boat and provide

you variety like the food at community luncheons. Happy Onam!

20. Life becomes a festival when gaiety and culture blend. Onam delivers the message of both. Happy Onam!

Important Days and Dates in August 2020