Optical Illusion Challenge: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the bottle hidden by the naughty Macaw in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions.

Additionally, with regular practice, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills in individuals.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Spot the hidden bottle

Source: Bright Side

There is a bottle hidden in this optical illusion image. The challenge for you is to try and find the bottle in 9 seconds.

Let’s test you and your observation skills.

Remember, you have only 9 seconds to spot the bottle.

Hurry up.

Have you found the bottle yet?

If not, allow us to provide you with a small but significant hint.

Optical illusion challenge hint: The naughty parrot has hidden the bottle somewhere at the top of the image.

Now, did you spot the bottle?

The clock’s ticking.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to find the bottle?

Some of you may have found the hidden bottle in the optical illusion picture by now. However, there are many who might have been unable to find it. Scroll down to see where the parrot has hidden the bottle.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion, you had to spot the bottle hidden by the parrot in 9 seconds. If you were unable to solve this illusion challenge, scroll down to see the solution.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge.

