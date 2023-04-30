Optical Illusion: Mr. Smith's toad is LOST! Can you find the hidden toad?

Having a toad as a pet is weird, but we will judge Mr. Smith later. It is a time of emergency and we do not have moments to waste in introductory paragraphs. Our fictional character, Mr. Toda has lost his dear pet, a toad, beside a pond. Can you help him find it?

Hey, while we shouldn't be wasting our time in greeting each other in times when someone has lost a dear one, it is okay to take a moment for the basic introduction in the case of fictional characters. So before we introduce you to Mr. Smith and the toad, let us first tell you that we are back with an exciting challenge that is going to make you smile and giggle a bit. With our heartiest warm welcome, we take you to the tale of Mr. Toad and his pet. Enjoy!

Mr. Smith and the toad!

Ever since Mr. Toad was five, he was obsessed with aquatic animals, He was surely a water baby, and if the world could run on his commands, he would set his school, university, and job place underwater. The thorny plants and shrubs inside the water excited him more than the lush green gardens on the land. He never enjoyed watching dance shows where participants showcased their immense flexibility, but the man always applauded videos of octopuses with flexible hands. Not many people understood his obsession with water. While all the children of his age urged their parents to get them a cute dog, or cat, the little five-year-old Thomas Smith wanted his parents to gift him a crocodile on his 6th birthday. Of course, his parents could not agree to the madness, but the little guy's obsession with aquatic and semi-aquatic beings grew stronger and stronger. It is good when children are inquisitive, but when they get obsessed with a thought, it is never good news for the parents. After octopuses and crocodiles, Thomas got obsessed with frogs, and this time, he was not ready to get rid of his obsession. He learned a lot about frogs, studied almost all books on the creature, and sometimes tried hopping like them alone in his room when the whole family enjoyed ice creams in the living room. In the school's fancy dress competitions where all the other students enjoyed being their favorite superheroes, Thomas Smith was busy giving tributes to the hopping animal every single year. Of course, he did not win any of those competitions, but the failure never made him look at any other options. Isn't the obsession getting irritating? Well, if you nodded in a yes, there is more to come. One fine day after coming back from school, Thomas Smith was passing by a pond where, unfortunately, he laid his eyes on a frog. The frog looked pretty good actually, but while it is quite common to spot a toad, especially on rainy days, Thomas jumped as if he has seen a superhero for real. He immediately emptied his school lunch box and ran a few miles after the toad in order to catch it.

When he came back home and showed his achievement to his parents, his mom patted him on his back with pride. Wait, a big NO! His mom reacted in the same way as would any other mom would if the school uniform the child would get ruined by hopping here and there beside a pond in the quest to catch a frog. And oh, was Thomas pretty serious to have a toad as a pet? Well, yes! This was like a dream come true for Thomas, but his parents of course were not ready to accept such a pet. The stubborn child threw his tantrums, and his poor parents had to abide by these tantrums.

However, now that Thomas is a grown-up and the toad is a frog now, Mr. Thomas Smith decided to take his pet to the same pond once again. Little did he know that he would lose the frog beside the pond.

Can you spot the hidden frog?

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Were you able to find the hidden toad or does it seem that the toad himself doesn't wish to live with Mr. Smith anymore?

Well, we were able to spot the toad! Here is it-

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Oh dear Froggie, don't you know your master is obsessed with you?

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Finding the hippo in this image is super hard! Can you spot the hidden hippo in 10 seconds?