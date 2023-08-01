There is a hidden face in Columbia Pictures logo… Can you spot it in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions can make it more likely that we will see familiar patterns in random images. This is because our brains are wired to look for patterns, and when we see an optical illusion, our brains may interpret the information in a way that creates a familiar pattern.

Optical illusions can cause pareidolia which can lead us to see things that are not actually there, or to see things in a way that is different from reality. Pareidolia is the tendency to see familiar patterns in random or ambiguous stimuli. This can include seeing faces in clouds, rocks, or even toast.

Here we have the Columbia Pictures logo. It is one of the most iconic logos in Hollywood. It features a torch-bearing woman standing in front of a set of clouds. But did you know that there is a hidden face in the picture? Your challenge is to spot it in 10 seconds.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There is a hidden face in Columbia Pictures logo… Can you see it?

The hidden face in the Columbia Pictures logo is an interesting illusion picture. It is also a perfect example of pareidolia, which is a psychological ability in humans to see familiar patterns or meaningful images or faces in random visuals.

You have 10 seconds to spot the hidden face. Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to find a hidden face in the picture.

Hidden Faces Optical Illusion Answer

There is a face hidden in the clouds in the Columbia Pictures logo that is more noticeable in the 2006 version than in the original 1993 version.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

