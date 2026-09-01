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Pakistan Announce Squad for 3rd Test vs England: Check Big Changes

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 15:26 IST

The PCB have made major changes to the squad and coaching staff after Pakistan’s poor performance in the Lord’s Test. Check out the details 

PCB makes big changes to Pakistan's squad (Image Source: X.com)
PCB makes big changes to Pakistan's squad (Image Source: X.com)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken big steps after the side’s poor performance against England in the ongoing Test series. Pakistan has already lost the three-match Test series 2-0 and will now look to avoid a whitewash in the final game.

Given the team’s poor performance, the PCB has made changes to the coaching staff. Several players have also been sent back home, while replacements will join the squad for the last game of the series.

The third and final Test match between England and Pakistan will start on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pakistan Squad for Third Test Against England 

PCB has released 7 players (Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad) ahead of the third Test against England. All these players have been in poor form. 

Pakistan’s Squad for third Test: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah 

Source: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Below is the breakdown of players added and dropped for the third Test.

Category

Player Name

Role

Status for 3rd Test

Players Added

Saim Ayub

Batting Allrounder

IN (Added to squad)
 

Razaullah

Batting Allrounder

IN (Added to squad)
 

Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Bowling Allrounder

IN (Added to squad)
 

Saad Baig

WK-Batsman

IN (Added to squad)
 

Arafat Minhas

Bowler

IN (Added to squad)
 

Mohammad Imran

Bowler

IN (Added to squad)

Players Dropped

Imam-ul-Haq

Batsman

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Awais Zafar

Batsman

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Salman Agha

Batting Allrounder

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Ali Usman

Batting Allrounder

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Aamer Jamal

Bowling Allrounder

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Mohammad Rizwan

WK-Batsman

OUT (Released/Sent home)
 

Khurram Shahzad

Bowler

OUT (Released/Sent home)

Retained Players

Babar Azam

Captain / Batsman

RETAINED
 

Abdullah Fazal

Batsman

RETAINED
 

Abdullah Shafique

Batsman

RETAINED
 

Azan Awais

Batsman

RETAINED
 

Shan Masood

Batsman

RETAINED
 

Saud Shakeel

Batting Allrounder

RETAINED
 

Ghazi Ghori

WK-Batsman

RETAINED
 

Mohammad Abbas

Bowler

RETAINED
 

Mohammad Ali

Bowler

RETAINED
 

Sajid Khan

Bowler

RETAINED
 

Ubaid Shah

Bowler

RETAINED

Who Replaced the Sacked Coaches in Pakistan’s Team for 3rd Test vs England? 

The PCB has also made changes to the team’s coaching staff. Pakistan’s Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been released from their roles.

Meanwhile, the team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will take charge for the final game. With Babar Azam remained as the captain.

England vs Pakistan Test Series: Results So Far 

In the ongoing series, England have completely dominated Pakistan in all departments, securing massive victories. 

Match

Venue

Result

1st Test

Headingley, Leeds

England won by an innings and 103 runs

2nd Test

Lord's, London

England won by 194 runs

The changes signify that Pakistan are looking to turn things around quickly. A proper assessment of their plans and tactics could help them get back on track.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 15:26 IST

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