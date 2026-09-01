Pakistan Announce Squad for 3rd Test vs England: Check Big Changes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken big steps after the side’s poor performance against England in the ongoing Test series. Pakistan has already lost the three-match Test series 2-0 and will now look to avoid a whitewash in the final game.

Given the team’s poor performance, the PCB has made changes to the coaching staff. Several players have also been sent back home, while replacements will join the squad for the last game of the series.

The third and final Test match between England and Pakistan will start on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pakistan Squad for Third Test Against England

PCB has released 7 players (Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad) ahead of the third Test against England. All these players have been in poor form.