Pakistan Announce Squad for 3rd Test vs England: Check Big Changes
The PCB have made major changes to the squad and coaching staff after Pakistan’s poor performance in the Lord’s Test. Check out the details
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken big steps after the side’s poor performance against England in the ongoing Test series. Pakistan has already lost the three-match Test series 2-0 and will now look to avoid a whitewash in the final game.
Given the team’s poor performance, the PCB has made changes to the coaching staff. Several players have also been sent back home, while replacements will join the squad for the last game of the series.
The third and final Test match between England and Pakistan will start on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Pakistan Squad for Third Test Against England
PCB has released 7 players (Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad) ahead of the third Test against England. All these players have been in poor form.
Pakistan’s Squad for third Test: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah
Source: International Cricket Council (ICC)
Below is the breakdown of players added and dropped for the third Test.
|
Category
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Status for 3rd Test
|
Players Added
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batting Allrounder
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Razaullah
|
Batting Allrounder
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Mohammad Imran Randhawa
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Saad Baig
|
WK-Batsman
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Bowler
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Mohammad Imran
|
Bowler
|
IN (Added to squad)
|
Players Dropped
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Awais Zafar
|
Batsman
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Salman Agha
|
Batting Allrounder
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Ali Usman
|
Batting Allrounder
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Aamer Jamal
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
WK-Batsman
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
OUT (Released/Sent home)
|
Retained Players
|
Babar Azam
|
Captain / Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Abdullah Fazal
|
Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Azan Awais
|
Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Shan Masood
|
Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batting Allrounder
|
RETAINED
|
Ghazi Ghori
|
WK-Batsman
|
RETAINED
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
|
RETAINED
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
RETAINED
|
Sajid Khan
|
Bowler
|
RETAINED
|
Ubaid Shah
|
Bowler
|
RETAINED
Who Replaced the Sacked Coaches in Pakistan’s Team for 3rd Test vs England?
The PCB has also made changes to the team’s coaching staff. Pakistan’s Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been released from their roles.
Meanwhile, the team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will take charge for the final game. With Babar Azam remained as the captain.
England vs Pakistan Test Series: Results So Far
In the ongoing series, England have completely dominated Pakistan in all departments, securing massive victories.
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Result
|
1st Test
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
England won by an innings and 103 runs
|
2nd Test
|
Lord's, London
|
England won by 194 runs
The changes signify that Pakistan are looking to turn things around quickly. A proper assessment of their plans and tactics could help them get back on track.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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