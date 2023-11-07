Find the hidden objects puzzles are a type of puzzle game where the player is challenged to find objects hidden within a larger image. People good at solving puzzles usually have good observation skills, problem-solving skills, and accurately interpret visual information.

In addition to these traits, people who are good at finding hidden objects may also have a creative or imaginative mind. This is because they are able to think outside the box and see the world in new and different ways.

There is a mango hidden among parrots, Can you spot it within 11 seconds?

This picture puzzle is a challenging test of your observation skills. The mango is hidden among a group of parrots, and it is well-camouflaged by their similar colours and patterns. However, with careful attention to detail, you should be able to find the mango within the allotted time.

Look for something that is not repeating. The parrots are all very similar, but the mango is unique. The mango might be slightly different in colour and shape than the parrots, so it should stand out.

If you are having trouble finding the mango, try zooming in on the image. This will allow you to see the details more clearly.

If you are still having trouble finding the mango within 11 seconds, don't worry. It is a challenging puzzle. But with a little perseverance, you should be able to spot it eventually.

If you are able to spot the mango hidden among the parrots, you have strong attention to detail and visual processing skills that help you to notice small differences in colour, shape, and texture.

Hidden Objects Puzzles Answer

No luck finding the mango? If you are still searching, see the answer below.

