An enhanced version of Pinaka Rocket System successfully flight-tested: Here's all you need to know

On 4 November 2020, an enhanced version of the Pinaka Mk-1 Missile, developed by the DRDO has been successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. This was in continuation of a number of missile trials conducted by the DRDO in the last two months.

As per the DRDO officials, the enhanced version of the Pinaka Mk-1 Missile was developed to achieve longer-range performance compared to the earlier design with lesser length. These six Pinaka Regiments would comprise 114 Launchers with Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System (AGAPS), 45 command posts and 330 vehicles.

Key Highlights:

1- The development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length.

2- The design and development have been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

3- The Enhanced Pinaka Mk-1 (range of 45 km) will replace the Pinaka Mk-1 Missiles. These are currently used by the Indian Army along India’s frontiers with China and Pakistan.

4- A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives.

5- The Rockets tested have been manufactured by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology has been transferred.

6- All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) which confirmed the flight performance.

7- As per the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the induction of these six rockets would be completed by 2024.

8- DRDO has also developed and successfully tested Mk-II (has a range of 60 km) and the Guided Pinaka system (has a range of 75 km).

9- The Guided Pinaka system has integrated navigation, control and guidance system to enhance the range and to improve end accuracy.

About Pinaka Rocket System

1- Named after Shiva's bow, Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system.

2- It can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

3- A battery of Pinaka system can neutralise an area of 1 km by 1 km.

4- It is comprised of six launch vehicles and is accompanied by loader systems, radar and links with network-based systems and a command post.

5- The launchers of this missile have to shoot and scoot to prevent themselves from becoming the target (due to its backblast).

5- It has a maximum range of 40 km for Mark-I and 75 km for Mark-II.

Background

In the late 1990s, DRDO started developing Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) systems. The system was used for the first time in the battlefield during the 1999 Kargil War and was successful in neutralising enemy positions on the mountain tops. Since then, it has been inducted in large numbers in the Indian Army.

SANT missile successfully test-fired off the coast of Odisha: Here's what you must know

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Know the brief History of Kargil War