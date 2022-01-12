PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: All You Need To Know

The central government of India has launched a yojana under the name of Prime Minister PM Samman Nidhi Kisan Yojana to help the country’s farmers. Through this plan, INR. 6,000 will be deposited into the country’s farmers’ bank accounts each year. The plan was launched in February 2019.

The scheme is a gift for all the farmers of India. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a boon for all the farmers of the country. The farmers can apply for the scheme online as well.

READ| UPSC Mains 2021 Paper-1 (Essay) Analysis: Check Last-Minute Tips by Experts for GS-1, GS-2



PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Details

Earlier, the application for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana/ PM Kisan was done with the help of an offline nodal agency or by Lekhpal but currently, a new option was added on the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme pmkisan.gov.in. Due to which farmers can get themselves registered or through Vasudha Center. Through this government-launched program, the government seeks to double farmers’ incomes by 2022. The government’s Department of Agricultural Welfare released an amount of approximately INR 1.3 billion at the 2021 budget meeting. Half of the amount released in the agricultural budget is used for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far, 11.64 lakh farmers have benefited from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The improvement of the lot is observed in the economic situation of the economic conditions of farmers through this scheme. Farmers can obtain the amount of INR 6000 reported in the regime directly on their bank account. When the farmers apply for the program, they are provided with an amount of INR 2000 three times in one year. The complaints would be dealt with government-mandated authorities in case of an instalment is not deposited. 8 instalments have been transferred to the bank account of farmers under PM Kisan Yojana.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Benefits

Farmers will receive 6,000 rupees which will be transferred to their bank account. They would receive money only when they register online. The benefits of this plan are available in all states of India except West Bengal. New legislation was recently passed for this system and PM says it will not harm farmers or their families. Farmers can use this system to purchase seeds and food for their crops.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Documents Required For Registration

Original papers of land Applicant’s bank passbook Base card Voter ID card Passport size photo Identity card Driving license certificate Land full details Residence Certificate Owner of at least 2 hectares of land is mandatory, etc.

UPSC 2022: Suhas LY - An IAS Who Administers Districts & Wins Medals in Paralympics

UPSC 2022: Best Optional Subject In UPSC Syllabus to Successfully Clear The IAS Exam



