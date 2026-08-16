PM Modi Announces Nationwide Talent Hunt for 5-15-Year-Olds Ahead of 2036 Olympics
What is PM Modi's nationwide sports talent hunt for 5-15-year-olds? Check the purpose of the initiative and its link to the 2036 Olympics.
The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has announced a big sports related update during his speech on Independence Day 2026 from the Red Fort. He mentioned that the government will start a nationwide sports talent hunt.
Under this talent hunt, the government will look for sporting talent among children between the ages of 5 to 15 years. This plan will cover every village, city and school in India.
The main reason behind this move is linked to India’s dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics. PM Modi has mentioned that the children who are 5, 10 or 15 years old today could be the athletes who represent India at that time.
What Did PM Modi Announce About the Sports Talent Hunt?
PM Modi stated that India needs to pay attention to its sons and daughters and find their hidden sporting talent.
The target of this talent hunt will be children between 5 and 15 years of age. The drive will work all across the country and it will not stay limited to big cities or sports hubs.
He also spoke about the bigger picture. He said the Olympics has around 40 sports and nearly 325 to 350 events and India currently does not take part in many of these events.
Why Are Children Aged 5-15 Being Targeted?
The main reason behind this is that early exposure to sport can help children in many ways. When a child plays a sport at a young age then the body and mind adjusts to it naturally.
Targeting the 5 to 15 age group gives the system more time to work with each child. This extra time can be used for:
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Learning correct technique from the start
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Building physical strength and fitness step by step
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Getting proper coaching over many years
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Gaining real competition experience
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Following a long-term plan for growth as an athlete
Is This India's First Sports Talent Identification Programme?
No this is not India's first attempt to find sports talent early. There are already some of the talent identification programmes that are run in the country.
The most significant out of them is called KIRTI, which stands for Khelo India Rising Talent Identification. It uses Talent Assessment Centres and technology to find and support young sporting talent across India.
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