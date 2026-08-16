PM Modi Announces Nationwide Talent Hunt for 5-15-Year-Olds Ahead of 2036 Olympics

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has announced a big sports related update during his speech on Independence Day 2026 from the Red Fort. He mentioned that the government will start a nationwide sports talent hunt.

Under this talent hunt, the government will look for sporting talent among children between the ages of 5 to 15 years. This plan will cover every village, city and school in India.

The main reason behind this move is linked to India’s dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics. PM Modi has mentioned that the children who are 5, 10 or 15 years old today could be the athletes who represent India at that time.

What Did PM Modi Announce About the Sports Talent Hunt?

PM Modi stated that India needs to pay attention to its sons and daughters and find their hidden sporting talent.

The target of this talent hunt will be children between 5 and 15 years of age. The drive will work all across the country and it will not stay limited to big cities or sports hubs.