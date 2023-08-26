Only A High IQ Genius Can Spot 22 Hexagons In 7 Secs!

Puzzle To Test Your IQ: How many hexagons do you see in this picture? Only a sharp mind with a high IQ for solving difficult math puzzles can spot all the 22 hexagons within 7 seconds. You have high logical aptitude and non-verbal reasoning if you can figure out how there are 22 hexagons in this picture.

IQ tests are designed to measure a person's intelligence quotient, which is a measure of their cognitive abilities. Math puzzles can be a good way to test IQ because they require a variety of cognitive skills, such as logic, reasoning, spatial reasoning, and problem-solving.

Do you think you are a genius with a high IQ? Then find out how there are 22 hexagons in this picture.

How Many Hexagons Do You See In The Picture?

Here we have a puzzle made up of hexagons that are all different sizes and shapes. The hexagons are arranged in a way that creates a honeycomb pattern.

If you are looking for a challenging and unique puzzle, then take the challenge to count all 22 hexagons in this picture. Can you see all the hexagons? Look carefully, there are more hexagons than what you can count immediately.

It is a beautiful and intricate puzzle that is sure to provide hours of enjoyment. It will also reveal if you have high intelligence. Such puzzles are so exciting and efficient to expand your brain’s potential.

The biggest challenge with this puzzle is that at first glance you may think there are only 16 hexagons. But look closely and concentrate using your vision to see the hidden hexagons.

This puzzle is a difficult brain teaser that will force your brain to think creatively. This puzzle is highly beneficial for those who are appearing for competitive exams as they will face such questions in the non-verbal reasoning sections.

Your challenge starts now! Good luck!

You can always check the solution at the end of this article if you can’t find the answer within 7 seconds.

How Many Hexagons Do You See In The Picture Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you were able to count all the 22 hexagons in the picture. However, if you are still struggling to count them all, we have shared the answer below.

We already know that there are a total of 22 hexagons. Most probably you must have counted all 16 hexagons right away but if you look closely, you will see 6 big hexagons as well.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to count all the hexagons within 7 seconds!

