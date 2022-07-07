Quordle 164 Answer: Check hints, clues for July 7, 2022

Quordle 164 Answer for July 7: Quordle is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. Quordle is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. The mind-boggling game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. If you are finding yourself to be stuck on one particular word, we are here to rescue you. Read below to know the answer of today’s Quordle and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 7, 2022.

Quordle 164 July 7 Hints

1. Today’s Quordle begins with- S, T, L, and M

2. Quordle 164 ends with the letters- E, P, D, and S

3. Each Quordle of July 7 contains two vowels

Quordle 164 Clue for July 7

Word 1 Clue: A tool used for digging, particularly soil and sand, with a long handle and a flat blade.

Word 2 Clue: Spring flowering plant of the lily family, with boldly colored cup-shaped flowers.

Word 3 Clue: Any of a class of organic compounds that are the fatty acids or their derivatives.

Word 4 Clue: A Slimy substance, secreted by the mucous membranes and the glands of animals for lubrication, protection, etc.

Quordle 164: What is the answer for July 7?

The answer to Quordle 164 for July 7, 2022, is given below

1. Quordle Word 1: SPADE

2. Quordle Word 2: TULIP

3. Quordle Word 3: LIPID

4. Quordle Word 4: MUCUS

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

