Quordle 162: Check hints, clues and answers for July 5, 2022

Quordle 162 answer for July 5: Quordle is back with another exciting set of puzzles and players of the simple and popular word game are all geared up to solve the answer for July 5, 2022. Just like any other day, Quordle 162 puzzle today is also quite tough to crack, however, below you can find the clues and hints of the four words that are the answers of Quordle 162. Anybody can solve the puzzle and get the answers by visiting the official website of the game- quordle.com. The new puzzles are updated on the websites daily.

Quordle 162 for July 5, 2022: Hints of the day

The hints and clues of Quordle 162 for July 5, 2022, are mentioned below. The players can check them carefully and find the Quordle answers of the day:

1. The four words of Quordle 162 begin with the letter L, T, H, and N.

2. Quordle 162 words of the day ended with the letters R, R, D, and L.

3. The answer today July 5, 2022, has two vowels in all four words.

4. The vowel E in today’s Quordle answer is used in three words of the day.

Quordle 162 Clues

Quordle Clues for Word 1

1. The first word of Quordle will start with Letter L.

2. The first word of the puzzle contains two vowels.

3. The answer is the American spelling for UK Political Party.

Quordle Clues for Word 2

1. The second word of Quordle 162 starts with the Letter T.

2. The word contains two Vowels.

3. The meaning is gradual narrowing.

Quordle Clues for Word 3

1. The third word of Quordle 162 starts with the letter H.

2. It contains two vowels.

3. The surname of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

Quordle Clues for Word 4

1. The fourth word of Quordle starts with the letter N

2. The fourth word contains two vowels

3. The meaning of the fourth word is belly button.

Quordle 162 Answer for July 5

The answer to Quordle 162 on July 5, 2022 is mentioned below:

1. Quordle Word 1: LABOR

2. Quordle Word 2: TAPER

3. Quordle Word 3: HEARD

4. Quordle Word 4: NAVEL

About Quordle