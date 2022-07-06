Quordle 163: What are the hints, clues and answers for July 6, 2022?

Quordle 163 answer for July 6: Today’s Quordle is here with the exciting set of answers for those who love to play word games. If you are searching for an answer for Quordle 163 for July 6, you have come to the right place. The word game is quite difficult like any other game as it offers only nine chances to get the quartet of the correct words. It must also be kept in mind that Quordle rarely comes up with easy puzzles.

Anybody can play the game and get the answers for Quordle by visiting the official website of the game as the new puzzles are updated daily. Read below to know the answers of today’s Quordle and also familiarize yourself with the hints and clues for Quordle July 6, 2022.

Quordle 163 for July 6, 2022: Hints of the day

1. Today’s Quordle begins with- C, S, N and P

2. Quordle 163 ends with the letters D,R, A, and Y

3. Two Quordle words for today have two vowels, while the other two have only one vowel

4. Most of the words of Quordle 163 do not have any repetitive letters.

Quordle 163 Clue for July 6

Word 1 Clue: A Group of (typically three or more) notes sounded together, as a basis of harmony.

Word 2 Clue: Of Sound mind

Word 3 Clue: A person skilled in the Japanese art of ninjutsu

Word 4 Clue: Partly Pink or with a pink tinge

Quordle 163 Answer for July 6

The answers to Quordle 163 for July 6, 2022, are mentioned below

1. Quordle Word 1: CHORD

2. Quordle Word 2: SANER

3. Quordle Word 3: NINJA

4. Quordle Word 4: PINKY

What is Quordle?