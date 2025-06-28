Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BAMU Result 2025 OUT: Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Marathwada University result 2025.

Jun 28, 2025, 19:40 IST
BAMU Result 2025: Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, MCA, and other exams. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal of the university- bamu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BAMU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Marathwada University results by their hall ticket number.

BAMU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their bamu.ac.in results on the official exam portal of the University- bamu.ac.in.

How to check Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BAMU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bamu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Highlights of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) formerly Marathwada University, is located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It is named after B. R. Ambedkar, an Indian jurist and political leader. It was established in the year 1958. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Highlights

University Name

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University formerly Marathwada University

Established

1958

Location

Aurangabad, Maharashtra

BAMU Result Link - Latest

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
FAQs

  • +

