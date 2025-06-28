As per the latest update, Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their bamu.ac.in results on the official exam portal of the University- bamu.ac.in.

BAMU Result 2025: Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, MCA, and other exams. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal of the university- bamu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BAMU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Marathwada University results by their hall ticket number.

How to check Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Results 2025 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BAMU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bamu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Highlights of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) formerly Marathwada University, is located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It is named after B. R. Ambedkar, an Indian jurist and political leader. It was established in the year 1958. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).