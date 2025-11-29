A quote of the day is a concise, powerful statement selected daily to inspire reflection, motivation, and personal growth. It helps people start their day with focus, overcome challenges, and adopt positive mindsets by offering wisdom in simple words. The quote of the day by Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs (1955–2011) was an American businessman and inventor who co-founded Apple Inc. His emphasis on innovation, design, and perseverance shaped modern tech culture and continues to influence entrepreneurs worldwide. In this article, read about the Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs, its meaning, Steve Jobs’ biography, why he’s famous, key facts, and other inspirational quotes from the Apple visionary.

Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: “The people who are crazy enough….

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”