Road Safety World Series 2022 Updated Points Table: Current Standings, Matches Won, Lost, Tied, Abandoned, and Net Run Rate

Till now, a total of 9 matches have been played in the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament. Two matches have been abandoned, which has really affected the rankings of several teams.

With 6 points, Sri Lanka Legends is dominating the points table, and Bangladesh Legends is sitting at the bottom of the standings. Here is a complete list of teams and matches played by them, their win and lose statistics and net run rates.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Updated Points Table

TEAM M W L T N/R PT NRR 1. Sri Lanka Legends 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.61 2. West Indies Legends 3 2 0 0 1 5 1.701 3. India Legends 2 1 0 0 1 3 3.05 4. South Africa Legends 4 1 2 0 1 3 -0.353 5. Australia Legends 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.925 6. New Zealand Legends 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.37 7. England Legends 3 0 2 0 1 1 -1.721 8. Bangladesh Legends 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.066

Abbreviations:

M: The number of matches played W: The number of matches won. L: The number of matches lost. T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned. PT: Number of points awarded. NRR: Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka Legends continues to hold the number 1 spot, with 6 points. They have not lost a match yet.

With 3 matches played and 2 won, West Indies Legends hold the second spot on the table.

India Legends have played 2 matches so far. They have won 1, and the other has been abandoned. Currently, they hold the 3rd position in the points table with an excellent net run rate of +3.05.

South Africa legends have played 4 matches, won 1 lost 2, and abandoned 1. They are number 4th in the points table.

Australia Legends and New Zealand Legends have won 1 game and lost 1; they hold the 5th spot and the 6th spot, respectively.

Out of 3, England Legends have lost 2 and abandoned 1. They hold the 7th position.

Bangladesh Legends have lost all the three matches they have played, which has led them to the bottom of the rankings.

Note: The rankings are subject to change with every new game.

What is the Road Safety World Series?

It is the second season of an international T20 cricket league, which features former legendary international cricketers. RSWS organizes it to raise awareness about road safety. The matches are played in a T20 format, with eight teams competing against each other.

