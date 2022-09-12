Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedules, Teams, Matches, Venue, Timings, Scores and More

Road Safety World Series: We have some great news for cricket fans- the Road Safety World Series is back. It is the second season of an international T20 cricket league, which features former legendary international cricketers. RSWS organises it to raise awareness about road safety. The matches are played in a T20 style, with eight teams competing against each other. The competing teams are:

India Legends South Africa Legends Sri Lanka Legends Bangladesh Legends England Legends Australia Legends West Indies Legends New Zealand Legends (a recent addition to the series)

Each team will take part in 5 group matches. The top four teams of the league will face off in the semi-finals. The semi-finalists will compete for the league trophy on Saturday, October 1. The season opener of the series, between India Legends and South Africa Legends, was won by India by 61 runs on September 10th at Kanpur.

2022 Upcoming Matches, Schedules, Timings (IST) and Results

10th September 2022

India Legends vs South Africa Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Indian Legends: 217/4

SA Legends: 156/9

IND Legends won by 61 runs

Player of the match: Stuart Binny (IND)

11th September 2022

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 3:30 pm

Bangladesh Legends: 98

WI Legends: 101/4

WI Legends won by six wickets with 28 remaining balls.

Player of the match: Daren Powell (WI)

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Sri Lanka Legends: 218/1

Australia Legends: 180

SL Legends won by 38 runs

Player of the match: Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

12th September 2022

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

13th September 2022

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

14th September 2022

India Legends vs West Indies Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

15th September 2022

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

17th September 2022

England Legends vs West Indies Legends

Holkar Stadium, Indore, 3:30 pm

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends

Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30 pm

18th September 2022

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Holkar Stadium, Indore, 3:30 pm







India Legends vs New Zealand Legends

Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30 pm

19th September 2022

England Legends vs South Africa Legends

Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30 pm

21st September 2022

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

22nd September 2022

New Zealand Legends vs West Indies Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

23rd September 2022

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

24th September 2022

India Legends vs England Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

25th September 2022

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 3:30 pm

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

27th September 2022

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 3:30 pm

Australia Legends vs England Legends

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 3:30 pm

28th September 2022

Semi-final I

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 pm

29th September 2022

Semi-final II

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 pm

1st October 2022

Finals

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 pm

When and Where to Watch the Matches?

The matches are being held in four Indian cities- Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. Tickets for the matches are available only on the BookMyShow app and/or website. The matches are also being televised on Sports 18 and Colours Cineplex. Live streaming of the matches is available on Voot and Jio Tv.

Who are the Players Taking Part in the Tournament?

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

New Zealand Legends

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

England Legends

Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends

Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.