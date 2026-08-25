SCO Summit 2026 in Bishkek : Dates, Venue, Agenda, and Member States

In 2026, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will be a significant event, as the organization will be marking its 25th anniversary. The event itself will be promoted by the official slogan, “25 years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity,”.

The state of Kyrgyzstan will act as an organizer of this landmark event, gathering the most important leaders of Eurasia and collaborating with them in the context of the ongoing developments in the sphere of security in the region, partnership in the field of economy and construction of new infrastructure objects.

SCO is well-known not only for a huge influence it has had on the situation in the region of Eurasia, but it also brings up the idea of practical partnerships and modern means of digital and traditional communication.