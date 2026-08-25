SCO Summit 2026 in Bishkek : Dates, Venue, Agenda, and Member States
The SCO Summit 2026 will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, marking the organization's 25th anniversary. Get the latest updates on dates, venue, core agenda and member states.
In 2026, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will be a significant event, as the organization will be marking its 25th anniversary. The event itself will be promoted by the official slogan, “25 years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity,”.
The state of Kyrgyzstan will act as an organizer of this landmark event, gathering the most important leaders of Eurasia and collaborating with them in the context of the ongoing developments in the sphere of security in the region, partnership in the field of economy and construction of new infrastructure objects.
SCO is well-known not only for a huge influence it has had on the situation in the region of Eurasia, but it also brings up the idea of practical partnerships and modern means of digital and traditional communication.
Dates and the place of the event: August 31 – September 1, 2026 (including various preparatory arrangements for the main event).
Place of the event: Bishkek, the capital city of the country.
The Core Agenda of the Bishkek Summit in 2026
The upcoming summit in 2026 is based on the previous strategic frameworks and deals with practical operations, regional security and long-term economic sustainability. The key topics on the agenda include:
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Regional Security and Combating Terrorism: More active cooperation in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as creating systems for combating cybercrime and protecting from cyber-attacks.
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Organised Crime Units: Creating the International Centre for Combating Organised Crime.
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Transport and Connectivity: Speeding up implementation of the key transport initiatives, including the flagship China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project as well as the inaugurating cargo corridors at the Caspian Sea.
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Trade and Energy Cooperation: Intensifying trade integration, maximally using transit capabilities of member states, launching energy cooperation in the framework of sustainability.
Member Nations of the SCO
The Organization for Cooperation in the SCO is currently a group of 10 states, administering about 45 percent of the globe's population and around 25 percent of land.
Present members include: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan (the venue of the Summit), Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.
The Bishkek Summit of 2026 will be the final meeting for the representatives of the Eurasian diplomacy. The organization continues to be an important institution in the sphere of multipolar world organization through its contribution to ensuring security issues and also implementation of the numerous transport projects.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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