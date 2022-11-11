Single’s Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Symbolism, Wishes, Quotes & More

Singles' Day, also known as Double 11, or Bachelors' Day in the past, is a Chinese unofficial holiday and shopping season that honors single people. The date was chosen as 11 November (11/11) because the number 1 looks like a bare stick, which is Internet slang for an unmarried man who doesn't add "branches" to the family tree in Chinese. The demographic category of single people is also mentioned in the four '1 in an abstract sense.

In China, the day is observed with great fanfare and splendor. People in cities like Beijing and Shanghai gather with their friends and loved ones for a hearty meal.

History

A small group of college bachelors first observed the date as a cynical response to customary festivals focused on couples. Bachelors' Day, also known as Singles' Day, got its start in 1993 at Nanjing University. In Nanjing, Singles' Day celebrations expanded to several other universities in the 1990s. The number 11 November (11/11), which consists of four 1s, was chosen to stand for four singles.

Daniel Zhang, the CEO of Alibaba, started using the day as a 24-hour shopping festival starting in 2009. The day is now recognized as the biggest day for both in-store and online shopping.

Why only November 11 is celebrated as Single’s Day?

The special date has been linked to the following symbolism:

1: The number 1 represents a singular individual.

11: Two people meet and spend time together on one side of a special date (11.11).

2 x (11): a celebration of two or more couples, each made up of two single people who met on the designated date (11.11).

Significance

The purpose of the holiday is to promote happiness. No matter what kind of relationship you are in, it is crucial to value your friendships and love yourself. People celebrate the joy of being alone with themselves on this day by treating themselves to opulent getaways, presents, and services.

University initiatives have helped to reduce that negativity. Singles may adopt an annoyed or self-deprecating attitude in response to remaining single while attending university. Although the purpose of this date is to celebrate singledom, young Chinese people frequently express their desire to find a spouse or partner on this day, and the Chinese media frequently covers other love-related topics.

Wishes for Single’s Day

Love is a gift that we don't want to receive today. Happy Singles' Day, my friend.

If you are single then enjoy solitude as your favorite companion. Happy Singles' Day.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Chocolates are cheaper than dinner for two. Happy Singles' Day to you.

Love is in the air, and I don't want to breathe. I hope you have an amazing day celebrating your blissful singlehood. Happy Singles' Day.

It is not an easy decision to stay single, and it is not for the faint-hearted. I wish all the single souls out there a very Happy Singles' Day.

Don't feel bad if you see your ex with someone else today. Remember, our parents taught us to give the things we don't need to the less fortunate. Happy Singles' Day.

Quotes for Single’s Day

"Love is a trap. When it appears, we see only its light, not its shadows."- Paulo Coelho

“Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.”- Carrie Bradshaw

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.”- Oscar Wilde

“Being brave enough to be alone frees you up to invite people into your life because you want them and not because you need them.”- Mandy Hale

“I’ve been single for a while and I have to say, it’s going very well. Like… it’s working out. I think I’m the one.”- Emily Heller

Hey…Hello…Cheer Up and Enjoy Single’s Day