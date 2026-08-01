Soman Rana has won the first ever gold medal for India in men’s Shot Put F57 event in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a throw of 13.40 meters. This is the first ever gold medal for India in this particular event.

India dominated the event with Shubam Juyal winning the silver medal with a throw of 13.28 meters. This also is the first ever double podium finish for India in this event.

This gold medal makes it the third medal for an Indian athlete in track and field in CWG 2026. The other two being Sharmila Dhankar in Shot Put F57 event and Dilip Gavit in 100m race in T47 event.

Rana won the gold with his second throw which was measured at 13.40 m, close on his heels was Shubham Juyal who won the silver medal with his second throw of 13.28 m.

Cameroon’s Cedric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi was the bronze medal winner with a throw of 12.57 m.