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Tejaswin Shankar Rewrites Record Books With India's First Commonwealth Games Decathlon Medal

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 10:01 IST

Tejaswin Shankar's bronze medal made Commonwealth Games history for India. Read about his remarkable achievement.

Tejaswin Shankar Wins the First Decathlon Medal for India
Tejaswin Shankar Wins the First Decathlon Medal for India

Indian athletics has scripted a new chapter in Commonwealth Games 2026. Tejaswin Shankar has won a bronze medal in the men’s decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. 

This win makes him the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in this event. Tejaswin finished with a total of 7,976 points.

What makes this win special is the story behind it. Just 2 days before the decathlon started, Tejaswin was forced to withdraw from the men’s high jump final after he got injured in the competition. 

He was not expected to even take the start line in the decathlon. However he fought through the pain and scored a medal. 

Tejaswin Shankar's Historic Achievement at a Glance

Here is a brief overview of Tejaswin’s achievement: 

Particular

Details

Event

Men's Decathlon, Commonwealth Games 2026

Venue

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Medal

Bronze

Total Points

7,976 points

Achievement

First Indian to win a CWG decathlon medal

Gold Medallist

Lindon Victor (Grenada), 8,096 points

Silver Medallist

Damian Warner (Canada), 8,036 points

Key Detail

First Indian athlete to win medals in two different disciplines at the Commonwealth Games

Final Decathlon Standings

Rank

Athlete

Country

Points

1

Lindon Victor

Grenada

8,096

2

Damian Warner

Canada

8,036

3

Tejaswin Shankar

India

7,976

4

Sammy Ball

England

7,893

Who is Tejaswin Shankar? His Career Highlights

Tejaswin Shankar was born in Delhi. As a kid he loved cricket but later on he moved into athletics to improve his fitness and soon found his real talent in high jump. He studied at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi and earned an athletics scholarship to Kansas State University in the United States. In the US, he completed his graduate studies in business administration. 

In the Kansas University, Tejaswin became a top high jumper. He set the Indian national record of 2.29m at the Texas Tech Shootout in 2018 and also an NCAA title the same year. This made him the third Indian track and field athlete to win an NCAA title.

Year

Achievement

2016

Set junior national high jump record of 2.26m in Coimbatore

2018

Tejaswin won NCAA high jump title and set national record of 2.29m

2022

He won bronze in high jump at Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

2022

Tejaswin won silver in decathlon at Asian Games

2023

Won bronze in decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships

2025

He scored silver in decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships

2026

Won heptathlon gold with national record of 5,993 points at Asian Indoor Championships

2026

Set national decathlon record of 8,057 points at Federation Cup in Ranchi

2026

Makes history and scores a decathlon bronze at Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

Tejaswin Shankar's Complete Decathlon Result at Commonwealth Games 2026

Here is the event by event breakdown of Tejaswin’s performance in the decathlon: 

Order

Event

Performance

Points

1

100m

10.96 seconds

870

2

Long Jump

7.82m

1,015

3

Shot Put

13.09m

673

4

High Jump

2.15m

944

5

400m

49.51 seconds

837

6

110m Hurdles

Not officially listed

922

7

Discus Throw

Not officially listed

674

8

Pole Vault

4.30m

704

9

Javelin Throw

53.12m

635

10

1500m

4 minutes 36.19 seconds

704

Total

7,976

Tejaswin’s Remarkable Comeback

Tejaswin had a tough path till the finals. Just days before the decathlon, his old knee problem, a condition called patellar tendinitis, increased badly during the high jump event. That is why he had to pull out of the high jump. 

With the decathlon starting less than two days later, nobody was sure that he would take part. However, he gave his best effort and the approach was simple, which was to take one event at a time and not think too far ahead.

Despite all this uncertainty, he walked out and completed all ten events. His determination paid off and secured the bronze. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 10:01 IST

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