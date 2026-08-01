Tejaswin Shankar Rewrites Record Books With India's First Commonwealth Games Decathlon Medal
Tejaswin Shankar's bronze medal made Commonwealth Games history for India. Read about his remarkable achievement.
Indian athletics has scripted a new chapter in Commonwealth Games 2026. Tejaswin Shankar has won a bronze medal in the men’s decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
This win makes him the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in this event. Tejaswin finished with a total of 7,976 points.
What makes this win special is the story behind it. Just 2 days before the decathlon started, Tejaswin was forced to withdraw from the men’s high jump final after he got injured in the competition.
He was not expected to even take the start line in the decathlon. However he fought through the pain and scored a medal.
Tejaswin Shankar's Historic Achievement at a Glance
Here is a brief overview of Tejaswin’s achievement:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Event
|
Men's Decathlon, Commonwealth Games 2026
|
Venue
|
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
|
Medal
|
Bronze
|
Total Points
|
7,976 points
|
Achievement
|
First Indian to win a CWG decathlon medal
|
Gold Medallist
|
Lindon Victor (Grenada), 8,096 points
|
Silver Medallist
|
Damian Warner (Canada), 8,036 points
|
Key Detail
|
First Indian athlete to win medals in two different disciplines at the Commonwealth Games
Final Decathlon Standings
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Country
|
Points
|
1
|
Lindon Victor
|
Grenada
|
8,096
|
2
|
Damian Warner
|
Canada
|
8,036
|
3
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
India
|
7,976
|
4
|
Sammy Ball
|
England
|
7,893
Who is Tejaswin Shankar? His Career Highlights
Tejaswin Shankar was born in Delhi. As a kid he loved cricket but later on he moved into athletics to improve his fitness and soon found his real talent in high jump. He studied at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi and earned an athletics scholarship to Kansas State University in the United States. In the US, he completed his graduate studies in business administration.
In the Kansas University, Tejaswin became a top high jumper. He set the Indian national record of 2.29m at the Texas Tech Shootout in 2018 and also an NCAA title the same year. This made him the third Indian track and field athlete to win an NCAA title.
|
Year
|
Achievement
|
2016
|
Set junior national high jump record of 2.26m in Coimbatore
|
2018
|
Tejaswin won NCAA high jump title and set national record of 2.29m
|
2022
|
He won bronze in high jump at Commonwealth Games, Birmingham
|
2022
|
Tejaswin won silver in decathlon at Asian Games
|
2023
|
Won bronze in decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships
|
2025
|
He scored silver in decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships
|
2026
|
Won heptathlon gold with national record of 5,993 points at Asian Indoor Championships
|
2026
|
Set national decathlon record of 8,057 points at Federation Cup in Ranchi
|
2026
|
Makes history and scores a decathlon bronze at Commonwealth Games, Glasgow
Tejaswin Shankar's Complete Decathlon Result at Commonwealth Games 2026
Here is the event by event breakdown of Tejaswin’s performance in the decathlon:
|
Order
|
Event
|
Performance
|
Points
|
1
|
100m
|
10.96 seconds
|
870
|
2
|
Long Jump
|
7.82m
|
1,015
|
3
|
Shot Put
|
13.09m
|
673
|
4
|
High Jump
|
2.15m
|
944
|
5
|
400m
|
49.51 seconds
|
837
|
6
|
110m Hurdles
|
Not officially listed
|
922
|
7
|
Discus Throw
|
Not officially listed
|
674
|
8
|
Pole Vault
|
4.30m
|
704
|
9
|
Javelin Throw
|
53.12m
|
635
|
10
|
1500m
|
4 minutes 36.19 seconds
|
704
|
Total
|
7,976
Tejaswin’s Remarkable Comeback
Tejaswin had a tough path till the finals. Just days before the decathlon, his old knee problem, a condition called patellar tendinitis, increased badly during the high jump event. That is why he had to pull out of the high jump.
With the decathlon starting less than two days later, nobody was sure that he would take part. However, he gave his best effort and the approach was simple, which was to take one event at a time and not think too far ahead.
Despite all this uncertainty, he walked out and completed all ten events. His determination paid off and secured the bronze.
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