Indian athletics has scripted a new chapter in Commonwealth Games 2026. Tejaswin Shankar has won a bronze medal in the men’s decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

This win makes him the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in this event. Tejaswin finished with a total of 7,976 points.

What makes this win special is the story behind it. Just 2 days before the decathlon started, Tejaswin was forced to withdraw from the men’s high jump final after he got injured in the competition.

He was not expected to even take the start line in the decathlon. However he fought through the pain and scored a medal.

Tejaswin Shankar's Historic Achievement at a Glance

Here is a brief overview of Tejaswin’s achievement: