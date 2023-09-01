The Opposition Is Not In Favour Of The Parivar Pehchan Patra. What Is The Parivar Pehchan Patra in Haryana?

Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared that in case Congress holds power in the state elections in the upcoming year, it is going to do away with the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.

The opposition has recently put forward objections against the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. In order to show its decent, the opposition terms it the “Permanent Pareshani Patra” which translates to “Permanent Inconvenience Document”.

The opposition alleges that the scheme brings discrepancies in collecting data. The opposition brings forward privacy concerns associated with the scheme as well.

Let us understand the Parivar Pehchan Patra better.

What is the Parivar Pehchan Patra? Let’s understand the scheme better

It was in the year 2020 when the scheme was introduced. It was implemented in September 2021. As per the Parivar Pehchan Patra, every family gets issued with a distinct eight-digit identity number as a single unit. Families residing in Haryana need to enroll in the Parivar Pehchan Patra to avail of multiple social security schemes and government services.

Three channels, at present, can make the PPP ID, namely, SARAL Kendras overseen by the state government, the Common Service Centers overseen by Village Level Entrepreneurs, and via PPP operators that are registered for collecting data.

For a family, the data is gathered based on a signed self-declaration made by an adult member. Every data field is then separately verified via defined and customized procedures.

Multiple public welfare schemes like the provision of subsidized rations given to BPL households, Divyang Pension, Mukhyamantru Antyodyay Parivar Utthan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, Old Age Samman Allowance, admissions to educational institutions, and more are also linked to it.

What data is collected by the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme?



After the names of the family members, the PPP gathers the age, gender, email, and date of birth along with proof, mobile number, house number, street number, district/village/ town name, PIN Code, Aadhaar numbers, voter ID card, bank account number, occupation, IFSC Code, the duration for which the individual has lived at a specific place, all the details of immovable property owned by every member of the family, caste, educational qualification, marital status, and more. The PPP also demands information related to whether the individual is an Income Tax payee, holds a PAN card, is a government employee a freedom fighter, a divyang, a BPL card owner, etc.

