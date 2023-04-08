Top 10 GK questions on Mangal Pandey- Take this quiz to know their answers

Today is the death anniversary of the legendary Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who played an important role in the Indian rebellion of 1857 against British rule. He was a sepoy in the British East India Company's army and incited his fellow sepoys to rebel against the British due to the use of cartridges believed to be contaminated with cow or pig lard, which was against religious beliefs. The below quiz will help you gain some insight into his early life and contribution. So, let’s get started;

1. Which infantry of the East India Company did Mangal Pandey belong to?

34th Bengal Native Infantry Ramgarh Light Infantry Titagarh Light Infantry Assam Light Infantry

Ans. A. 34th Bengal Native Infantry

2. When was Mangal Pandey born?

19 July 1824 19 July 1825 19 July 1826 19 July 1827

Ans. D. 19 July 1827

3. What is the birthplace of Mangal Pandey?

Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bengal

Ans. B. Uttar Pradesh

4. When did Mangal Pandey die?

8th April 1857 10th May 1858 11th August 1898 9th August 1857

Ans. A. 8th April 1857

5. In which revolt did Mangal Pandey die?

Quit India Movement The Battle of Plassey Dandi March Indian Revolt of 1857

Ans. D. Indian Revolt of 1857

6. At what age did Mangal Pandey die?

28 29 30 31

Ans. B. 29

7. Who made a movie about Mangal Pandey?

Aamir Khan Shahrukh Khan Ajay Devgan None of the above

Ans. A. Aamir Khan

Explanation: Aamir Khan made a movie about Mangal Pandey called "Mangal Pandey: The Rising".

8. What was the Rebellion of 1857 also known as?

First War of Indian Independence Satyagraha Quit India Movement None of the above

Ans. A. First War of Indian Independence

Explanation: The rebellion of 1857 is known as the first war of Independence or Indian Mutiny.

9. The revolt of 1857 started in which town of India?

Ramgarh Lucknow Kolkata Meerut

Ans. D. Meerut

10. What triggered Mangal Pandey's anger towards the British?

The use of pig and cow fat in the cartridges The use of pig fat in the cartridges The use of cow’s fat in the cartridges The use of tiger fat in the cartridges

Ans. A. The use of pig and cow fat in the cartridges

Conclusion

Conclusion

These were the most common questions on Mangal Pandey you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated.








