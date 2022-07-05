Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 18:12 IST

Here, we are giving the list of Top 10 batsmen score in one day cricket. Rohit Sharma (India) tops the list by securing 264 runs in one day international.

Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket

1. Rohit Sharma        

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata  

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 173       

Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies

ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland

T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England

2. Martin Guptill (New Zealand)     

National side: New Zealand

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Opening Batsman

Highest Score: 237* against West Indies in Wellington, New Zealand

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 163

Test debut: March 18, 2009 against India

ODI debut: January 10, 2009 against West Indies

3. Virender Sehwag (India)  

National side: India

Batting Style:  Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right off break

Role: Opening batsman, part-time off spinner

Highest Score: 219    

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 149       

Test debut: November 3, 2001 against South Africa

ODI debut: April 1, 1999 against Pakistan

T20I debut:  December 1, 2006 against South Africa

4. Chris Gayle

National side: West Indies

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off spin

Role: Opening batsman, All-rounder

Highest Score: 215 against Zimbabwe        

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147       

Test debut: March 16 2000 against Zimbabwe

ODI debut: September 11, 1999 against India

T20I debut: February 16, 2006 against New Zealand

5. Fakhar Zaman

National side: Pakistan

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: left arm orthodox spin

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 210 against Zimbabwe    

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156

Test debut: October 16, 2018 against Australia

ODI debut: June 07, 2017 against South Africa

6. Rohit Sharma

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 209 against Australia          

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 158

Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies

ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland

T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England

7. Rohit Sharma

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 208* against Sri Lanka          

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 153

Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies

ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland

T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England

8. Sachin Tendulkar

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 200* against South Africa

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147

Test debut: November 15, 1989 against Pakistan

ODI debut: December 18, 1989 against Pakistan

9. Charles Coventry

National side: Zimbabwe

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin

Role: Batsman and occasional wicket-keeper

Highest Score: 194* against Bangladesh

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156        

Test debut: September 13, 2005 against India

ODI debut: July 06, 2003 against England

10. Saeed Anwar

National side: Pakistan

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: Slow left arm orthodox

Role: Opening Batsman

Highest Score: 194 against India

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 146

Test debut: November 23, 1990 against West Indies

ODI debut: Jan 01, 1989 against West Indies

 

List of ‘Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket’

 

Player

Runs and Ball

Score against

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

264 (173)

264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata  

Martin Guptill (NZ)

237* (163)

237* against West Indies in Wellington, New Zealand

Virender Sehwag (Ind)

219 (149)

219 against West Indies at Indore

Chris Gayle (WI)

215 (147)

215 against Zimbabwe 

Fakhar Zaman (Pak)

210 (156)

210 against Zimbabwe    

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

209 (158)

209 against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

208* (153)

208* against Sri Lanka

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

200* (147)

200* against South Africa

Charles Coventry (Zim)

194* (156)

194* against Bangladesh

Saeed Anwar (Pak)

194 (146)

194 against India

 

FAQ

Q1. Who has the record of Highest score in a single ODI inning?

Rohit Sharma holds the record of highest score (264) in an inning

Q2. Who was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODI?

Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in an ODI inning

Q3. Who holds the record of scoring fastest 100 in an ODI match?

Ab De Villiers holds the record of fastest century in ODI. He scored a century in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015

Q4. Which cricketer has the most 150+ scores in ODI matches?

Rohit Sharma has 6 150+ scores in ODIs

Q5. Which cricketer has hit most sixes in ODI cricket?

Shahid Afridi holds the record of most sixes in ODI cricket (351 sixes)
