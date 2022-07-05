Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket
One Day International (ODI) is a version of the sport of cricket that limiting the play-off in 50 over game. A glimpse into the cricket milestone of the world is always poured with the showered of performance by great players like Don Bradman, Vivian Richard, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulakar etc.
Here, we are giving the list of Top 10 batsmen score in one day cricket. Rohit Sharma (India) tops the list by securing 264 runs in one day international.
Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket
1. Rohit Sharma
Source: cdn.deccanchronicle.com
National side: India
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off break
Role: Batsman
Highest Score: 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 173
Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies
ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland
T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England
2. Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
Source: img.cricketworld.com
National side: New Zealand
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off break
Role: Opening Batsman
Highest Score: 237* against West Indies in Wellington, New Zealand
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 163
Test debut: March 18, 2009 against India
ODI debut: January 10, 2009 against West Indies
3. Virender Sehwag (India)
Source: s.ndtvimg.com
National side: India
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right off break
Role: Opening batsman, part-time off spinner
Highest Score: 219
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 149
Test debut: November 3, 2001 against South Africa
ODI debut: April 1, 1999 against Pakistan
T20I debut: December 1, 2006 against South Africa
4. Chris Gayle
Source: www.cricket.com.au
National side: West Indies
Batting Style: Left-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off spin
Role: Opening batsman, All-rounder
Highest Score: 215 against Zimbabwe
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147
Test debut: March 16 2000 against Zimbabwe
ODI debut: September 11, 1999 against India
T20I debut: February 16, 2006 against New Zealand
5. Fakhar Zaman
Source: icc-cricket.com
National side: Pakistan
Batting Style: Left-handed
Bowling Style: left arm orthodox spin
Role: Batsman
Highest Score: 210 against Zimbabwe
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156
Test debut: October 16, 2018 against Australia
ODI debut: June 07, 2017 against South Africa
Do you know how law of Cricket and formats evolved from 18th century to 20th century?
6. Rohit Sharma
Source: dnaindia.com
National side: India
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off break
Role: Batsman
Highest Score: 209 against Australia
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 158
Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies
ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland
T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England
7. Rohit Sharma
Source: financialexpress.com
National side: India
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off break
Role: Batsman
Highest Score: 208* against Sri Lanka
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 153
Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies
ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland
T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England
10 Amazing Facts about Anil Kumbles journey from player to coach
8. Sachin Tendulkar
Source: indiatimes.com
National side: India
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin
Role: Batsman
Highest Score: 200* against South Africa
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147
Test debut: November 15, 1989 against Pakistan
ODI debut: December 18, 1989 against Pakistan
9. Charles Coventry
Source: news18.com
National side: Zimbabwe
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin
Role: Batsman and occasional wicket-keeper
Highest Score: 194* against Bangladesh
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156
Test debut: September 13, 2005 against India
ODI debut: July 06, 2003 against England
10. Saeed Anwar
Source: cricketworld.com
National side: Pakistan
Batting Style: Left-handed
Bowling Style: Slow left arm orthodox
Role: Opening Batsman
Highest Score: 194 against India
Ball taken to clinch highest score: 146
Test debut: November 23, 1990 against West Indies
ODI debut: Jan 01, 1989 against West Indies
List of ‘Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket’
|
Player
|
Runs and Ball
|
Score against
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
264 (173)
|
264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
237* (163)
|
237* against West Indies in Wellington, New Zealand
|
Virender Sehwag (Ind)
|
219 (149)
|
219 against West Indies at Indore
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
215 (147)
|
215 against Zimbabwe
|
Fakhar Zaman (Pak)
|
210 (156)
|
210 against Zimbabwe
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
209 (158)
|
209 against Australia
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
208* (153)
|
208* against Sri Lanka
|
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|
200* (147)
|
200* against South Africa
|
Charles Coventry (Zim)
|
194* (156)
|
194* against Bangladesh
|
Saeed Anwar (Pak)
|
194 (146)
|
194 against India