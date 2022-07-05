One Day International (ODI) is a version of the sport of cricket that limiting the play-off in 50 over game. A glimpse into the cricket milestone of the world is always poured with the showered of performance by great players like Don Bradman, Vivian Richard, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulakar etc.

Here, we are giving the list of Top 10 batsmen score in one day cricket. Rohit Sharma (India) tops the list by securing 264 runs in one day international.

Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI Cricket

1. Rohit Sharma

Source: cdn.deccanchronicle.com

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 173

Test debut: November 6, 2013 against West Indies

ODI debut: June 23, 2007 against Ireland

T20I debut: September 19, 2007 against England

2. Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Source: img.cricketworld.com

National side: New Zealand

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off break

Role: Opening Batsman

Highest Score: 237* against West Indies in Wellington, New Zealand

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 163

Test debut: March 18, 2009 against India

ODI debut: January 10, 2009 against West Indies

3. Virender Sehwag (India)

Source: s.ndtvimg.com

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right off break

Role: Opening batsman, part-time off spinner

Highest Score: 219

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 149

Test debut: November 3, 2001 against South Africa

ODI debut: April 1, 1999 against Pakistan

T20I debut: December 1, 2006 against South Africa

4. Chris Gayle

Source: www.cricket.com.au

National side: West Indies

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off spin

Role: Opening batsman, All-rounder

Highest Score: 215 against Zimbabwe

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147

Test debut: March 16 2000 against Zimbabwe

ODI debut: September 11, 1999 against India

T20I debut: February 16, 2006 against New Zealand

5. Fakhar Zaman

Source: icc-cricket.com

National side: Pakistan

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: left arm orthodox spin

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 210 against Zimbabwe

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156

Test debut: October 16, 2018 against Australia

ODI debut: June 07, 2017 against South Africa

8. Sachin Tendulkar

Source: indiatimes.com

National side: India

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin

Role: Batsman

Highest Score: 200* against South Africa

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 147

Test debut: November 15, 1989 against Pakistan

ODI debut: December 18, 1989 against Pakistan

9. Charles Coventry

Source: news18.com

National side: Zimbabwe

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm leg spin

Role: Batsman and occasional wicket-keeper

Highest Score: 194* against Bangladesh

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 156

Test debut: September 13, 2005 against India

ODI debut: July 06, 2003 against England

10. Saeed Anwar

Source: cricketworld.com

National side: Pakistan

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling Style: Slow left arm orthodox

Role: Opening Batsman

Highest Score: 194 against India

Ball taken to clinch highest score: 146

Test debut: November 23, 1990 against West Indies

ODI debut: Jan 01, 1989 against West Indies

