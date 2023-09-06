Top 5 Janmashtami Decoration Ideas 2023 for Your Home, Mandir and Kanha Ji

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm all over India.

In 2023, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 6th. The main day of the festival is Ashtami, which is the eighth day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadrapada. However, the festivities usually begin a few days before Ashtami and continue for a few days after.

The essence of Krishna is in his unwavering Exuberance. In love, in war, in all kinds of strife, he remains a Joyful Human Being. This is how Life should be lived. #Janmashtami #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/H4XGoZba1R — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 6, 2023

The highlight of the festival is the breaking of the Dahi Handi. Dahi Handi is a large clay pot filled with curd, milk, and sugar. It is hung high up on a pole and young men form human pyramids to reach the pot and break it open. This is a very challenging and exciting event, and it is a lot of fun to watch.

People also decorate their homes, temples and Kanha ji on the occasion of Janmashtami along with their Palki.

Here are some decoration ideas for Janmashtami 2023:

Flowers: Flowers are a beautiful and traditional way to decorate for Janmashtami. You can use fresh flowers, silk flowers, or even flower petals to create a festive display.

The best way is by decorating the palki with flowers. The palki is a chariot or palanquin that is used to carry the idol of Lord Krishna. It is a symbol of his royalty and divinity. To decorate the palki with flowers, you will need a variety of flowers, such as marigolds, roses, lilies, and lotus flowers. You will also need some green leaves to add contrast.

Start by creating a base of green leaves on the palki. Then, arrange the flowers in a pleasing pattern. You can use flower garlands to drape around the palki or to create a canopy.

Source: Pinterest

Peacock Feathers: Peacock feathers are a symbol of beauty, grace, and royalty. They are often associated with Lord Krishna, who is said to have worn a peacock feather crown.

There are many ways to use peacock feathers to decorate for Janmashtami. You can use them to create a stunning centrepiece, to add a touch of elegance to your puja table, or to make a beautiful garland.

To create a peacock feather centrepiece, you will need a few peacock feathers, some floral foam, and a vase. Start by arranging the floral foam in the vase. Then, insert the peacock feathers into the floral foam in a pleasing pattern. You can also add other flowers or greenery to the centrepiece.

Source: 7eventzz.com

Choose the right Krishna Idol: The festival of Janmashtami is centred around the worship of Lord Krishna. Therefore, it is important to have an image of the god in your home, usually in the form of a statue. You can choose from a wide range of materials, including bronze, marble, clay, and even wood. You can also find statues that depict different stages of Krishna's life, such as Bal Gopal (Krishna as a baby) or Krishna playing the flute.

Once you have chosen a statue, you will need to do the shringaar (embellishment) of the idol. This involves dressing the statue in colourful clothing and adorning it with a flute, crown, and necklaces. You can also offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to the statue.

Source: Idolmaker.in

Create a stage: Making a stage for the Krishna idol is a great way to add a festive touch to your Janmashtami celebrations. It is also a way to show your love and devotion to Lord Krishna.

Here are the steps on how to make a stage for the idol:

Gather your materials. You will need some cardboard boxes, beautiful clothes, and some flower garlands.

Cut the cardboard boxes to the desired size. You can make the stage as simple or as elaborate as you like.

Cover the cardboard boxes with the cloth. Make sure that the cloth is well-secured so that it does not move.

Add some flower garlands to the stage. This will help to make it look festive and inviting.

Place the idol on the stage. Make sure that the idol is centred and that it is secure.

Source: Pinterest

Design a Matki for Home Janmashtami Decor: Matkis (earthen pots) are an essential part of Janmashtami decorations, as they are said to represent the butter churned by Krishna as a child. You can decorate matkis in a variety of ways to create a festive and beautiful display.

Decide on a theme. What kind of look do you want to create with your matki? Do you want to go for a traditional look, or do you want to be more creative? Once you have a theme in mind, you can start to choose the decorations that you will use.

Source: Pinteresr