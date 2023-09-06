Top 10 Democratic 2024 Presidential Candidates

The 2024 presidential election is just a year away, but the Democratic Party is already beginning to look at potential candidates. Here are 10 Democrats who could run for president in 2024:

Joe Biden: The incumbent president is 80 years old and has not yet said whether he will run for re-election. However, he remains popular among Democrats and is seen as the frontrunner for the nomination if he does run.

Kamala Harris: The vice president is 57 years old and would be the first woman and first Black person to be elected president. She is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, but she has also faced criticism for her handling of the border crisis and other issues.

Pete Buttigieg: The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is 39 years old and would be the first openly gay president. He is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party and is popular among young voters.

Elizabeth Warren: The senator from Massachusetts is 72 years old and is a progressive who has been a vocal critic of Wall Street and big corporations. She is seen as a strong contender for the nomination, but she could face challenges from younger candidates.

Bernie Sanders: The senator from Vermont is 80 years old and is a self-described democratic socialist who has been a champion of economic equality. He is popular among young voters and progressives, but he could face challenges from more moderate Democrats.

Cory Booker: The senator from New Jersey is 53 years old and is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. He is a progressive who has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform.

Amy Klobuchar: The senator from Minnesota is 60 years old and is a moderate Democrat who is seen as a consensus builder. She is popular among Midwestern voters and could be a dark horse candidate for the nomination.

Julian Castro: The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, is 46 years old and is a rising star in the Democratic Party. He is a progressive who is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Tammy Duckworth: The senator from Illinois is 55 years old and is a decorated veteran who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War. She is a rising star in the Democratic Party and is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Kirsten Gillibrand: The senator from New York is 55 years old and is a moderate Democrat who is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate. She is a strong advocate for women's rights.

These are just a few of the Democrats who could run for president in 2024. The field is still wide open, and the race is likely to be competitive.

The Democratic Party is facing a number of challenges in the 2024 election, including a divided electorate and a Republican Party that is increasingly unified. However, the party also has a number of strengths, including a strong bench of potential candidates and a message that resonates with many voters.

The 2024 election is likely to be a close one, and the Democratic Party will need to choose the right candidate to have a chance of winning.