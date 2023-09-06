Top 10 Democratic 2024 Presidential Candidates

The 2024 Democratic Presidential Race is Heating Up! Here are the top 10 potential candidates.
Top 10 Democratic 2024 Presidential Candidates
Top 10 Democratic 2024 Presidential Candidates

The 2024 presidential election is just a year away, but the Democratic Party is already beginning to look at potential candidates. Here are 10 Democrats who could run for president in 2024:

Joe Biden: The incumbent president is 80 years old and has not yet said whether he will run for re-election. However, he remains popular among Democrats and is seen as the frontrunner for the nomination if he does run.

Kamala Harris: The vice president is 57 years old and would be the first woman and first Black person to be elected president. She is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, but she has also faced criticism for her handling of the border crisis and other issues.

Pete Buttigieg: The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is 39 years old and would be the first openly gay president. He is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party and is popular among young voters.

Elizabeth Warren: The senator from Massachusetts is 72 years old and is a progressive who has been a vocal critic of Wall Street and big corporations. She is seen as a strong contender for the nomination, but she could face challenges from younger candidates.

Bernie Sanders: The senator from Vermont is 80 years old and is a self-described democratic socialist who has been a champion of economic equality. He is popular among young voters and progressives, but he could face challenges from more moderate Democrats.

Cory Booker: The senator from New Jersey is 53 years old and is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. He is a progressive who has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform.

Amy Klobuchar: The senator from Minnesota is 60 years old and is a moderate Democrat who is seen as a consensus builder. She is popular among Midwestern voters and could be a dark horse candidate for the nomination.

Julian Castro: The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, is 46 years old and is a rising star in the Democratic Party. He is a progressive who is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Tammy Duckworth: The senator from Illinois is 55 years old and is a decorated veteran who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War. She is a rising star in the Democratic Party and is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Kirsten Gillibrand: The senator from New York is 55 years old and is a moderate Democrat who is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate. She is a strong advocate for women's rights.

These are just a few of the Democrats who could run for president in 2024. The field is still wide open, and the race is likely to be competitive.

The Democratic Party is facing a number of challenges in the 2024 election, including a divided electorate and a Republican Party that is increasingly unified. However, the party also has a number of strengths, including a strong bench of potential candidates and a message that resonates with many voters.

The 2024 election is likely to be a close one, and the Democratic Party will need to choose the right candidate to have a chance of winning.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next