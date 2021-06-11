UEFA EURO 2020: Schedule, host, qualifiers, dates, teams and more

EURO 2020:

Today marks the beginning of UEFA EURO 2020 which is a year behind its schedule. Even Google is excited about it and we can see it through its Doodle. Although a magnanimous event always, this year EURO Cup would be watched only by a limited number of fans due to health restrictions.

This year to many people's surprise, the EURO would be held in host cities spread across Europe. There are a total of 51 matches to be played. In the article below, you would be able to know the complete schedule, qualifiers, dates of all matches, team information and much more.

EURO 2020: Complete Schedule

UEFA EURO 2020 would be taking place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.

The revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June 2020. Now the tournament is taking place from 11 June 2021. UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Revised venues list was approved by UEFA Executive Committee on 23 April 2021.

Take a look at the detailed schedule below:

Match Date Time Host Turkey vs Italy 12th June 00:30 Rome Wales vs Switzerland 12th June 18:30 Baku Denmark vs Finland 12th June 21:30 Copenhagen Belgium vs Russia 13th June 00:30 St Petersburg England vs Croatia 13th June 18:30 London Austria vs North Macedonia 13th June 21:30 Bucharest Nerherlands vs Ukraine 14th June 00:30 Amsterdam Scotland vs Czech Republic 14th June 18:30 Glasgow Poland vs Slovakia 14th June 21:30 St Petersburg Spain vs Sweden 15th June 00:30 Seville Hungary vs Portugal 15th June 21:30 Budapest France vs Germany 16th June 00:30 Munich Italy vs Switzerland 17th June 00:30 Rome Ukraine vs North Macedonia 17th June 18:30 Bucharest Denmark vs Belgium 17th June 21:30 Copenhagen Netherlands vs Austria 18th June 00:30 Amsterdam Sweden vs Slovakia 18th June 18:30 St Petersberg Croatia vs Czech Republic 18th June 21:30 Glasgow England vs Scotland 19th June 00:30 London Hungary vs France 19th June 18:30 Budapest Portugal vs Germany 19th June 21:30 Munich Spain vs Poland 20th June 00:30 Seville Itay vs Wales 20th June 18:30 Rome Switzerland vs Turkey 20th June 21:30 Baku Ukraine vs Austria 21st June 21:30 Bucharest North Macedonia vs Netherlands 21st June 21:30 Amsterdam Finland vs Belgium 22nd June 00:30 St Petersberg Russia vs Denmark 22nd June 00:30 Copenhagen Czech Republic vs England 23rd June 00:30 London Croatia vs Scotland 23rd June 00:30 Glasgow Sweden vs Poland 23rd June 21:30 St Petersberg Slovakia vs Spain 23rd June 21:30 Seville Germany vs Hungary 24th June 00:30 Munich Portugal vs France 24th June 00:30 Budapest

This would be followed by the Qurter Finals and the Semi Finals leading to the finals.

Semi-finals Schedule: Semi Final 1 would be conducted on Tuesday, 6 July at 21:00 in London. Match would be between Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 Semi Final 2 would be conducted on Wednesday, 7 July at 21:00 in London. Match would be conducted between Winner QF4 and Winner QF3 . Final Schedule: The Final Match of EURO 2020 will be held on Sunday, 11 July between Winner SF1 and Winner SF2. It will be held at 21:00 in London.

EURO 2020: Meet the Teams

The teams have been divided into 6 groups.

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

This year in EURO 2020, majority of 11 venues would only be partially filled and mask rules are to be followed at all costs. Only in Denmark, the mask rule has been lifted off. There 25000 fans would be allowed to watch the match instead of the general rule of 16000.

Munich has informed that it can only host 14500 fans which would be 22% of Allianz Arena's capacity.

EURO 2020: Format, Top scorers and other details

The format for EURO 2020 is the same that was for UEFA EURO 2016.

The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Top finals scorers for Portugal and France respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Michel Platini share the record for the most goals scored at UEFA European Championship final tournaments: nine goals each.

In overall matches 826 goals with an average of 3.16 goals per match. A total of 262 matches have been played till now.

Spain has the highest accuracy with 90.8%. The maximum goals have been scored by Belgium till date with 40 goals in the lead. This is followed by Italy with 37 goals.

IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Time Table, Venue of the Remaining