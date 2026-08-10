UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide solar-powered electric fencing to protect crops from wild animals, including stray cattle, nilgai, and wild boar.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2020
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Benefit
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60% subsidy on solar fencing cost; maximum subsidy ₹1.43 lakh/km; SC/ST farmers get higher subsidy
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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May 26, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026?
The UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to improve the welfare of the farmers residing from the UP state whose crops were destroyed due to stray cattle, nilgai, and wild boar. . This scheme was launched in 2020.
Objective
The primary objective of the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 are:
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Crop Protection: Prevent wild and stray animals from entering agricultural fields and damaging harvests.
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Safe Deterrent: Use a mild, non-harmful 12-volt shock combined with a siren sound to scare animals away without causing them physical injury.
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Financial Support: Reduce the cost burden on farmers by offering a subsidy of up to 60% (or ₹1.43 lakh per kilometer) for installing the solar fence.
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Promote Green Energy: Encourage the use of renewable solar energy solutions in rural farming operations.
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 are:
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60% subsidy on solar fencing cost
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Maximum subsidy: ₹1.43 lakh/km
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SC/ST farmers get higher subsidies
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Small & marginal farmers who have land of a minimum of 0.5 hectares.
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Must have a record of the applicant on khatauni.
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Applicant's land must be affected by wild animal/stray cattle crop damage.
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All categories of farmers are eligible.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Khasra Khatauni/Land record
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Bank loan account details
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Caste Certificate (for SC/ST to enhance in subsidy)
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026?
To apply for the Uttar Pradesh UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 (https://upagriculture.com/), and register for Kisan Registration.
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Go to the ‘Khet Suraksha Yojana' or 'Solar Fencing Subsidy' section.
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Select the District, Tehsil, and village to which you belong, and open the application form.
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Enter all the necessary details, such as the Khatoni number, area in hectares, and Aadhaar bank.
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Upload all the documents, including Aadhaar, Khatoni, and bank passbook
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Submit the application, and you will receive a token number. Keep it safe.
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After registration, the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) verifies all the details.
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After verification, if the application is found satisfactory, approval will be granted for the subsidy for fencing and installation through an approved vendor.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.