UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide solar-powered electric fencing to protect crops from wild animals, including stray cattle, nilgai, and wild boar.

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026.

Quick Overview: UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026

Aspects Details Scheme Name UP Khet Suraksha Yojana 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2020 Benefit 60% subsidy on solar fencing cost; maximum subsidy ₹1.43 lakh/km; SC/ST farmers get higher subsidy Category Agriculture Last Verified May 26, 2026 Official Website https://upagriculture.com/