US Renames Lake Ontario as 'Lake America': Dispute, Location, Map and Other Facts
US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' in federal systems. Explore the US-Canada dispute, geographical map boundaries and legal validity.
In a significant act of global political significance, President Donald Trump of the United States has issued an Executive Order that instructs government departments to revise the name of Lake Ontario to the title of “Lake America”.
The order requires the US Geological Survey and the US Department of the Interior to update maps, governmental databases and geographic information systems within the following month.
The move results from an ongoing dispute between the US and Canada regarding tariffs and trade issues. Because Lake Ontario is located on an international border separating both countries. The act has initiated controversy in the legal field, as well as diplomatic setbacks and interest across the globe.
Geographical Location and Borders
It’s the Lake Ontario that is the furthest east among the five large lakes in North America. It constitutes a natural international border between the Canadian state of Ontario in the north and the state of New York of the USA in the south.
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Northern - Ontario, Canada. Southern -New York, USA.
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Around 52% of the surface of the lake is in Canadian territory (Province of Ontario), while the remaining 48% is in the United States (State of New York) jurisdiction.
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Inflow Directions (Southwest): The water from Lake Erie enters Lake Ontario through the Niagara River from Niagara Falls in the southwest region of the lake.
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Outflow Directions (Northeast): The water leaves Lake Ontario from its northeastern part via the St. Lawrence River to the Gulf of St. Lawrence and later to the Atlantic Ocean.
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Canal:
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Welland Canal can be used to enter Lake Ontario from Lake Erie.
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The Trent-Severn Waterway connects Lake Ontario with the Georgian Bay (Lake Huron).
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Erie Canal or New York State Canal System leads to the Hudson River.
Source: Britannica
US-Canada Conflict over Lake Ontario
The reason behind the move to change the name of the lake is the failing negotiations in trade talks between the US and Canada. Following the introduction of 50% tariffs on Canadian imports worth $20 billion. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada would impose the same tariff rate on hundreds of American products.
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Tariffs on Canadian goods are introduced by the US
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Trade talks are falling apart between Washington and Ottawa
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Canada retaliates with the same tariffs on American goods
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Trump's decree for "Lake America" is signed
According to Trump’s announcements, it is Canada’s trade policies that led to the decision. He announced that the US would turn its focus to its economy.
Can the United States legally change the name of Lake Ontario? (International Law and its Restrictions)
One of the most important issues in preparing for competitive exams relates to whether it is possible for a country to change the name of a common body of water unilaterally.
- Domiciliary Scope: The president has considerable jurisdiction under US administrative law over the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN).
- No Dominion over Canada: The US has no legal capacity to mandate recognition of the name change by Canada, foreign states or worldwide organizations.
According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the name Ontario comes from the term oniatarí:io in the indigenous Wyandot/Iroquoian language, which means "lake of shining waters" or "great lake;" thus, the name is older than both countries.
In addition, the New York governor Kathy Hochul stated that New York will stick to its long-held name Lake Ontario.
Important Facts about Lake Ontario (known as"Lake America") for Competitive Exams
- The term Ontario has been inspired from Wyandot, or alternatively Iroquoian language of the Natives with the meaning of the phrase being a “lake of the glittering waters.”
- In size, it is the smallest of the Great Lakes located in North America, being just 19,011 sq. kilometers.As it is the furthest eastern lake in the group of Great Lakes, it is also one of the shallowest lakes experienced by mankind, some 74 m above the ocean level.
- It forms a border between America and Canada, with around 52% of its surface area lying in Ontario and the remaining 48% situated in New York.
- The main supplier of the waters for the lake is the river from Niagara bringing the water from Lake Erie.
- The primary outfall for the water is provided by Lawrence River which drains it into the ocean.
- The key canal system connected to the lake includes Welland Canal, Trent Canal, and Erie Canal.
- Major urban ports along the lake include Toronto, Hamilton, and Kingston in Canada, alongside Rochester and Oswego in the United States.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com