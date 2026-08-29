In a significant act of global political significance, President Donald Trump of the United States has issued an Executive Order that instructs government departments to revise the name of Lake Ontario to the title of “Lake America”.

The order requires the US Geological Survey and the US Department of the Interior to update maps, governmental databases and geographic information systems within the following month.

The move results from an ongoing dispute between the US and Canada regarding tariffs and trade issues. Because Lake Ontario is located on an international border separating both countries. The act has initiated controversy in the legal field, as well as diplomatic setbacks and interest across the globe.

Geographical Location and Borders

It’s the Lake Ontario that is the furthest east among the five large lakes in North America. It constitutes a natural international border between the Canadian state of Ontario in the north and the state of New York of the USA in the south.