JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Uttar Pradesh: Formation, Districts,Culture and Economy in 2020

Uttar Pradesh (UP) the most populous state of India has an area of 2,36,286 square KM. The size of the State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh was US$ 226 billion in 2018-19. UP is the largest producer of food grains in India and accounted for about 17.83% share in the country’s total food grain output.
Uttar Pradesh Map
Uttar Pradesh Map

Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by Bihar in the East, Madhya Pradesh in the South, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the west and Uttaranchal in the north and Nepal touch the northern borders of Uttar Pradesh, it assumes strategic importance for Indian defence.

In sheer magnitude, it is half of the area of France, three times of Portugal, four times of Ireland, seven times of Switzerland, ten times of Belgium and a little bigger than England.

Facts related to Economy, dances, festivals population and Lok Sabha seats of about Uttar Pradesh

Area

236,286 sq.km

Population

199,581,477 (2011 census), 23.5 cr in 2020

Language

Hindi, Urdu, English

Climate

Summer - March to June (Max. Temp. 450C )
Winter - Nov. to Feb. (Min. Temp 50C)

Capital 

Lucknow

Members of Lok Sabha

80

Legislature

Bicameral (MLA:-403, MLC:-100)

Airports

Agra, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi

Major Cities

Agra, Allahabad, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Meerut, Varanasi

Festivals

Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, Eid, Kumbh Mela, Budh Purnima, Mahashiva Ratri,

Economy  Size

₹8.63 lakh crore (US$130 billion), Agriculture based

Literacy

69.72%

Districts

75

Sex Ratio (as per 2011 census)

908 per thousand

Principal Folk Dances

Charkula, Karma, Pandav, Pai-danda, Tharu, Dhobia, Raai, Shaira etc.

Principal Crops

Paddy, Wheat, Barley, Millet, Maize, Urad (Black Gram), Moong (Green Gram) Arhar etc.

Rivers

Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Gandak, Sarayu, Ramganga and Ghaghra

Principal Minerals

Lime-Stone, Dolomite, Soap Stone, Gypsum, Bauxite, Glass-sand, manganese, Non-plastic fire clay etc.

Tourist & Historical Places

Piparhava, Kaushambi, Shravasti, Sarnath,Varanasi,Kushinagar, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut etc.

Forts

Agra fort, AligarhFort, Allahabad Fort, Chunar Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras Fort, Jhansi Fort, Kalinjar Fort, Ramnagar Fort

Uttar Pradesh is the fourth largest State of India in terms of area. Its area of 2,36,286 km2 lies between latitude 24 deg to 31 deg and longitude 77 deg to 84 deg East.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is also the most populous state of India. Its population is around 23.5 crores in 2020. The size of the State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh was US$ 226 billion in 2018-19. Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of food grains in India and accounted for about 17.83% share in the country’s total food grain output.

Top 10 Largest States of India in Terms of Area

Telangana at a Glance: Formation, Capital, Districts, and Economy
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play