Telangana at a Glance:Formation, Capital, Districts, and Economy

Telangana is a state in South India and one of the 28 states in India. It was formed on 2 June 2014 with the city of Hyderabad as its capital. Telangana is bordered by the states of Maharashtra to the North and Northwest, Chhattisgarh to the North.

Telangana has an area of 112,077 Sq. Kms square kilometers, and a population of 35,193,978 (2011 census), making it the twelfth largest state in India, and the twelfth most populated state in India.

Telangana: Fact File



Area 112,077 Sq. Kms Population 35,193,978 (2011 census) Principal official Language Telugu, Urdu Established 2 June 2014 Capital Hyderabad Members of Parliament Lok Sabha 17,(Rajya Sabha seats_ 7) Legislature Bicameral (Assembly seats 119, Legislative Councils seats_40 Airports Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Warangal Airport, Nizamabad Airport, Ramagundam Airport, Warangal domestic airport in Mamunooru Monuments Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Warangal,Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Chowmahalla Palace, Falaknuma Palace, Birla Mandir and Bhongir Fort, Warangal Fort. Festivals Sankranthi,Mahaasivaraathri,Holi,Ugadi, Sriramanavami,Bakrid,Bathukamma Panduga,Durgastami,Moharram,Deepavali Economy The Gross State Domestic Product of Telangana was ₹9.7 lakh crore (US$140 billion) in (2019–20) and its per capita NSDP was ₹228,216 (US$3,200) for the same period. The Economy of Telangana is mainly driven by agriculture. Telangana is one of top IT exporting states of India. Crops: Rice, maize, tobacco, mango, cotton and sugarcane. Industries: Automobiles and auto components industry, spices, mines and minerals, textiles and apparels, pharmaceutical, horticulture, poultry farming Telangana had 29 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs), 56 notified SEZs and 63 formally approved SEZs upto November 2019. Literacy 66.46 % Districts 10 Sex Ratio (as per 2011 census) 993 per thousand male Principal Folk Dances Perini Sivatandavam (Dance of Warriors),Bonalu Principal Rivers Godavari River,Krishna River,Paleru, Tungabhadra, Maner,Manjira,Moosy,Musi Principal Minerals Copper, Mica, Manganese, limestone, Bauxite, Petroleum, Coal, Magnesite, Iron Tourist Spots Falaknuma Palace,Qutb Shahi Tombs, Char Minra-Hyderabad,Makka- Masjid- Hyderabad,Golconda Fort Hyderabad,Hussain Sagar Lake-Hyderabad, Kakatiya Kala Thormnam- Warangal, Thousand Pillar Temple- Hanamakonda, Bhongor Fort- Nalgonda,Kuntala Waterfall- Adilabad, Ramappa Temple- Warangal

Telangana culture combines cultural customs from Persian traditions, embedded during the rule of the region by the Moghuls, Qutub Shahis and Nizams, with prominent and predominantly south Indian traditions and customs. The State has a rich tradition in classical music, painting and folk arts such as Burra Katha, shadow puppet show, and Perini Shivatandavam, Gusadi Dance, Kolatam.

List of Indian States and their Symbols

Per Capita Income of Indian States 2019-20