Telangana at a Glance:Formation, Capital, Districts, and Economy

Telangana was formed on 2 June 2014 with the city of Hyderabad as its capital. It has 33 districts and 17 Lok Sabha and 7 Rajya Sabha seats. Telangana is the twelfth largest state in India and the twelfth most populated state in India. Read this article to know full information about the Telangana.
Apr 10, 2020 12:21 IST
Telangana is a state in South India and one of the 28 states in India. It was formed on 2 June 2014 with the city of Hyderabad as its capital. Telangana is bordered by the states of Maharashtra to the North and Northwest, Chhattisgarh to the North.

telangana-facts

Telangana has an area of 112,077 Sq. Kms square kilometers, and a population of 35,193,978 (2011 census), making it the twelfth largest state in India, and the twelfth most populated state in India.

Telangana: Fact File

Area

112,077 Sq. Kms

Population

35,193,978 (2011 census)

Principal official Language

Telugu, Urdu

Established

2 June 2014

Capital 

Hyderabad

Members of Parliament

Lok Sabha 17,(Rajya Sabha seats_ 7)

Legislature

Bicameral (Assembly seats 119, Legislative Councils seats_40

Airports

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Warangal Airport, Nizamabad Airport, Ramagundam Airport, Warangal domestic airport in Mamunooru

 

Monuments

Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Warangal,Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Chowmahalla Palace, Falaknuma Palace, Birla Mandir and Bhongir Fort, Warangal Fort.

Festivals

Sankranthi,Mahaasivaraathri,Holi,Ugadi, Sriramanavami,Bakrid,Bathukamma Panduga,Durgastami,Moharram,Deepavali

Economy 

The Gross State Domestic Product of Telangana was ₹9.7 lakh crore (US$140 billion) in (2019–20) and its per capita NSDP was ₹228,216 (US$3,200) for the same period.

The Economy of Telangana is mainly driven by agriculture. Telangana is one of top IT exporting states of India. 

Crops: Rice, maize, tobacco, mango, cotton and sugarcane.

Industries: Automobiles and auto components industry, spices, mines and minerals, textiles and apparels, pharmaceutical, horticulture, poultry farming

Telangana had 29 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs), 56 notified SEZs and 63 formally approved SEZs upto November 2019.

Literacy

66.46 %

Districts

10

Sex Ratio (as per 2011 census)

993 per thousand male

Principal Folk Dances

Perini Sivatandavam (Dance of Warriors),Bonalu

Principal Rivers

Godavari River,Krishna River,Paleru, Tungabhadra, Maner,Manjira,Moosy,Musi

Principal Minerals

Copper, Mica, Manganese, limestone, Bauxite, Petroleum, Coal, Magnesite, Iron

Tourist  Spots

Falaknuma Palace,Qutb Shahi Tombs, Char Minra-Hyderabad,Makka- Masjid- Hyderabad,Golconda Fort Hyderabad,Hussain Sagar Lake-Hyderabad, Kakatiya Kala Thormnam- Warangal, Thousand Pillar Temple- Hanamakonda, Bhongor Fort- Nalgonda,Kuntala Waterfall- Adilabad, Ramappa Temple- Warangal

Telangana culture combines cultural customs from Persian traditions, embedded during the rule of the region by the Moghuls, Qutub Shahis and Nizams, with prominent and predominantly south Indian traditions and customs. The State has a rich tradition in classical music, painting and folk arts such as Burra Katha, shadow puppet show, and Perini Shivatandavam, Gusadi Dance, Kolatam.

