Per Capita Income of Indian States 2019-20
As per the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (released on 7 January 2020), the state per capita income of Goa is highest in the country followed by Delhi and Sikkim. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), says that Bihar has the lowest NSDP per capita (INR at Current prices)Rs .43,822 in FY 2018-19.
What is Per Capita Income: It is the mean income of the people in an economic unit such as a country a state or a city. To know per capita income, the total income of a unit is divided by the population of that unit.
1. Per capita income of Goa is 3.01 times more than India's average and 7.18 times more than the poorest state Bihar. NSDP per capita of Bihar is 43,822 INR for the year 2018-19 and 38,631 for 2017-18.
2. Goa has highest NSDP per capita among 33 Indian states and union territories. NSDP per capita of Goa is estimated at Rs 467,998 in 2018-19 at current prices. Ranking of Delhi is two with per capita income around of 365,529 INR. Sikkim is at third, Chandigarh is at forth and Puducherry is the fifth richest economy of India.
3. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand, and Assam, are the top 5 poorest states in terms of NSDP Per Capita. These five states have Net State Domestic Product Per Capita below Rs. 80,000 per annum.
Position of other states is given in the table
|
Rank
|
State
|
NSDP capita (INR at Current prices)
|
$ (2014)
|
NSDP capita (INR at 2004-05 prices)
|
2018-19
|
2017-18
|
14-15
|
13-14
|
1
|
467,998
|
422,149
|
4,903
|
-
|
137,401
|
2
|
365,529
|
328,985
|
4,642
|
125809
|
118,411
|
3
|
Sikkim
|
357,643
|
317134
|
3,861
|
-
|
83,527
|
4
|
--
|
297313
|
3,433
|
-
|
82,798
|
5
|
Puducherry
|
220461
|
203583
|
3,143
|
102965
|
94,787
|
6
|
Haryana
|
226644
|
203340
|
2,919
|
71493
|
67,260
|
7
|
Maharashtra
|
---
|
176102
|
2,561
|
72200
|
69,097
|
8
|
Tamil Nadu
|
193750
|
171583
|
2,464
|
66635
|
62,361
|
9
|
A. & N. Islands
|
-
|
159664
|
2,350
|
-
|
72,716
|
10
|
-
|
174652
|
2,337
|
-
|
63,168
|
11
|
-
|
184000
|
2,271
|
-
|
58,961
|
12
|
Uttarakhand
|
198738
|
182320
|
2,269
|
63820
|
59,161
|
13
|
205696
|
180697
|
2,086
|
51017
|
48,881
|
14
|
154598
|
142644
|
2,020
|
51403
|
49,529
|
15
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
179188
|
167044
|
2,019
|
-
|
54,494
|
16
|
210887
|
187649
|
1,959
|
48907
|
46,012
|
17
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
--
|
127748
|
1,870
|
37683
|
36,019
|
18
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
164025
|
143935
|
1,780
|
44831
|
42,170
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
...
|
102581
|
1,696
|
51888
|
49,963
|
20
|
Mizoram
|
-
|
141,210
|
1,665
|
-
|
41,094
|
21
|
109491
|
93711
|
1,532
|
38624
|
36,293
|
22
|
Tripura
|
-
|
105,044
|
1,525
|
-
|
47,261
|
23
|
Rajasthan
|
109105
|
99487
|
1,443
|
33186
|
31,836
|
24
|
Meghalaya
|
69516
|
81,098
|
1,346
|
39503
|
37,154
|
25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
58888
|
83,717
|
1,297
|
30612
|
31,448
|
26
|
Chhattisgarh
|
98887
|
89,813
|
1,281
|
29047
|
28,373
|
27
|
Odisha
|
93352
|
84,854
|
1,150
|
26531
|
24,929
|
28
|
90998
|
82,941
|
1,133
|
29218
|
26,853
|
29
|
Jharkhand
|
76019
|
69,265
|
1,009
|
30950
|
28,882
|
30
|
Assam
|
...
|
74204
|
968
|
23968
|
23,392
|
31
|
Manipur
|
...
|
65411
|
909
|
-
|
24,042
|
32
|
461351
|
55456
|
793
|
20057
|
19,233
|
33
|
43822
|
38631
|
682
|
16801
|
15,506
|
India
|126,406
|
114,958
|
1,627
|
39,904
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
So the above data shows that Goa has the highest per capita income in India followed by the Delhi and Sikkim. On the other hand, Bihar has the lowest per capita income that has Net SDP of just Rs. 43,822 in FY 2018-19.
What is the New definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY): All you need to know