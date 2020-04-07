Study at Home
Search

Per Capita Income of Indian States 2019-20

The per-capita net national income of India rised to Rs 1,35,050/annum in 2019-20. This was 1,26,406 during 2018-19. In terms of NSDP per capita (INR at Current prices), Goa has the highest per capita income Rs 467,998 in FY 2018-19. Delhi is on second place with Rs. 365,529.
Apr 7, 2020 18:31 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon

As per the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (released on 7 January 2020), the state per capita income of Goa is highest in the country followed by Delhi and Sikkim. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), says that Bihar has the lowest NSDP per capita (INR at Current prices)Rs .43,822 in FY 2018-19.

What is Per Capita Income: It is the mean income of the people in an economic unit such as a country a state or a city. To know per capita income, the total income of a unit is divided by the population of that unit.

1. Per capita income of Goa is 3.01 times more than India's average and 7.18 times more than the poorest state Bihar. NSDP per capita of Bihar is 43,822 INR for the year 2018-19 and 38,631 for 2017-18.

2. Goa has highest NSDP per capita among 33 Indian states and union territories. NSDP per capita of Goa is estimated at Rs 467,998 in 2018-19 at current prices. Ranking of Delhi is two with per capita income around of 365,529 INR. Sikkim is at third, Chandigarh is at forth and Puducherry is the fifth richest economy of India.

3. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand, and Assam, are the top 5 poorest states in terms of NSDP Per Capita. These five states have Net State Domestic Product Per Capita below Rs. 80,000 per annum.

Position of other states is given in the table

Rank

State

NSDP capita (INR at Current prices)

$ (2014)

NSDP capita (INR at 2004-05 prices)

2018-19

2017-18

14-15

13-14

1

Goa

467,998

422,149

4,903

-

137,401

2

Delhi

365,529

328,985

4,642

125809

118,411

3

Sikkim

357,643

317134

3,861

-

83,527

4

Chandigarh

--

297313

3,433

-

82,798

5

Puducherry

220461

203583

3,143

102965

94,787

6

Haryana

226644

203340

2,919

71493

67,260

7

Maharashtra

---

176102

2,561

72200

69,097

8

Tamil Nadu

193750

171583

2,464

66635

62,361

9

A. & N. Islands

-

159664

2,350

-

72,716

10

Gujarat

-

174652

2,337

-

63,168

11

Kerala

-

184000

2,271

-

58,961

12

Uttarakhand

198738

182320

2,269

63820

59,161

13

Telangana

205696

180697

2,086

51017

48,881

14

Punjab

154598

142644

2,020

51403

49,529

15

Himachal Pradesh

179188

167044

2,019

-

54,494

16

Karnataka

210887

187649

1,959

48907

46,012

17

Arunachal Pradesh

--

127748

1,870

37683

36,019

18

Andhra Pradesh

164025

143935

1,780

44831

42,170

19

Nagaland

...

102581

1,696

51888

49,963

20

Mizoram

-

141,210 

1,665

-

41,094

21

West Bengal

109491

93711

1,532

38624

36,293

22

Tripura

-

105,044

1,525

-

47,261

23

Rajasthan

109105

99487

1,443

33186

31,836

24

Meghalaya

69516

81,098

1,346

39503

37,154

25

Jammu & Kashmir

58888

83,717 

1,297

30612

31,448

26

Chhattisgarh

98887

89,813

1,281

29047

28,373

27

Odisha

93352

84,854 

1,150

26531

24,929

28

Madhya Pradesh

90998

82,941

1,133

29218

26,853

29

Jharkhand

76019

69,265

1,009

30950

28,882

30

Assam

...

74204

968

23968

23,392

31

Manipur

...

65411

909

-

24,042

32

Uttar Pradesh

461351

55456

793

20057

19,233

33

Bihar

43822

38631

682

16801

15,506
 

India

 126,406

114,958

1,627

  

39,904

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

So the above data shows that Goa has the highest per capita income in India followed by the Delhi and Sikkim. On the other hand, Bihar has the lowest per capita income that has Net SDP of just Rs. 43,822 in FY 2018-19.

What is the New definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY): All you need to know

 