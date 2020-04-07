Per Capita Income of Indian States 2019-20

As per the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (released on 7 January 2020), the state per capita income of Goa is highest in the country followed by Delhi and Sikkim. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), says that Bihar has the lowest NSDP per capita (INR at Current prices)Rs .43,822 in FY 2018-19.

What is Per Capita Income: It is the mean income of the people in an economic unit such as a country a state or a city. To know per capita income, the total income of a unit is divided by the population of that unit.

1. Per capita income of Goa is 3.01 times more than India's average and 7.18 times more than the poorest state Bihar. NSDP per capita of Bihar is 43,822 INR for the year 2018-19 and 38,631 for 2017-18.

2. Goa has highest NSDP per capita among 33 Indian states and union territories. NSDP per capita of Goa is estimated at Rs 467,998 in 2018-19 at current prices. Ranking of Delhi is two with per capita income around of 365,529 INR. Sikkim is at third, Chandigarh is at forth and Puducherry is the fifth richest economy of India.

3. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand, and Assam, are the top 5 poorest states in terms of NSDP Per Capita. These five states have Net State Domestic Product Per Capita below Rs. 80,000 per annum.

Position of other states is given in the table



Rank State NSDP capita (INR at Current prices) $ (2014) NSDP capita (INR at 2004-05 prices) 2018-19 2017-18 14-15 13-14 1 Goa 467,998 422,149 4,903 - 137,401 2 Delhi 365,529 328,985 4,642 125809 118,411 3 Sikkim 357,643 317134 3,861 - 83,527 4 Chandigarh -- 297313 3,433 - 82,798 5 Puducherry 220461 203583 3,143 102965 94,787 6 Haryana 226644 203340 2,919 71493 67,260 7 Maharashtra --- 176102 2,561 72200 69,097 8 Tamil Nadu 193750 171583 2,464 66635 62,361 9 A. & N. Islands - 159664 2,350 - 72,716 10 Gujarat - 174652 2,337 - 63,168 11 Kerala - 184000 2,271 - 58,961 12 Uttarakhand 198738 182320 2,269 63820 59,161 13 Telangana 205696 180697 2,086 51017 48,881 14 Punjab 154598 142644 2,020 51403 49,529 15 Himachal Pradesh 179188 167044 2,019 - 54,494 16 Karnataka 210887 187649 1,959 48907 46,012 17 Arunachal Pradesh -- 127748 1,870 37683 36,019 18 Andhra Pradesh 164025 143935 1,780 44831 42,170 19 Nagaland ... 102581 1,696 51888 49,963 20 Mizoram - 141,210 1,665 - 41,094 21 West Bengal 109491 93711 1,532 38624 36,293 22 Tripura - 105,044 1,525 - 47,261 23 Rajasthan 109105 99487 1,443 33186 31,836 24 Meghalaya 69516 81,098 1,346 39503 37,154 25 Jammu & Kashmir 58888 83,717 1,297 30612 31,448 26 Chhattisgarh 98887 89,813 1,281 29047 28,373 27 Odisha 93352 84,854 1,150 26531 24,929 28 Madhya Pradesh 90998 82,941 1,133 29218 26,853 29 Jharkhand 76019 69,265 1,009 30950 28,882 30 Assam ... 74204 968 23968 23,392 31 Manipur ... 65411 909 - 24,042 32 Uttar Pradesh 461351 55456 793 20057 19,233 33 Bihar 43822 38631 682 16801 15,506 India 126,406 114,958 1,627 39,904

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

So the above data shows that Goa has the highest per capita income in India followed by the Delhi and Sikkim. On the other hand, Bihar has the lowest per capita income that has Net SDP of just Rs. 43,822 in FY 2018-19.

