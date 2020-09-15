Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF): All you need to know

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on 13 September, 2020 said that a special security force will be constituted. The force will have the power to search without any warrant.

Function of Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF)

It will be responsible for the security of important government buildings, offices, and industrial establishments in the state. And private companies can also hire their services.

UPSSF will be headed by an Additional Director General (ADG)-ranked officer. Its headquarter will be in Lucknow. Initially, five battalions of UPSSF will be formed.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avaneesh Awasthi said "The UPSSF has got the nod from DGP of the state. This force will be deployed at places like metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks, and other financial institutions."

In the first phase, according to the Awasthi 9,919 personnel will be deployed with the force within three months following which, 1,913 posts will be created later. On the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF, the force is being constituted. As per the UP government, raising the five battalions will initially cost Rs 1747.06 crore.

Powers of Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF)

To conduct searches or to make an arrest, it will not require a magistrate's order or warrants. Powers will be governed by a set of rules made by the state government.

In the background: UPSSF will set up on the basis of orders of the Allahabad High Court and in December 2019, it had expressed its displeasure over the security at civil courts over shootout incidents at Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar courts. The court had also directed the state government to generate an exclusive force for security on the premises of the court.

On 26 June, 2020, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the formation of the force, which the state cabinet passed.

About Central Industrial Security Force

Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968 is a central armed force that the Union raised under an Act of Parliament. It comes directly under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs It provides security cover to industrial units, government infrastructure projects, and facilities and establishments located all over India. In India, other Central Armed Forces include Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles (AR).

