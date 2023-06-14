Vedic Math Puzzle: Try this Vedic Equation To Boost Your Quantitative Skills. Only a few can solve this in 19 seconds!

Vedic Math Puzzle: Vedic Math, derived from ancient Indian mathematical techniques, offers various sutras (formulas) and shortcuts that simplify the multiplication process. Now, without wasting any time, look for the equation below:

How does Vedic Math work?

The Vedas, India's ancient scriptures, are the source of the ancient mathematical system known as Vedic mathematics. Vedic math puzzles demand analytical thinking, pattern recognition, and logical reasoning in order to be solved. This system enhances mental math skills, improves calculation speed, and promotes a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. By utilizing Vedic Math multiplication techniques, individuals can save time, increase accuracy, and develop a stronger foundation in mathematics.

Vedic Math emphasizes mental calculation rather than relying heavily on pen and paper or calculators. So, practising Vedic Math equations enhances mental math abilities, improving computational skills, concentration, and overall mathematical aptitude.

Understand the steps here:



Step 1: 107 – 100 = 7, 111- 100 = 11

Step 2: 7*11 = 77 (last two digits)

Step 3: 107 + 11 = 111 + 07 = 118 (first three digits)



Therefore, the correct answer is 11877

Vedic Math principles and techniques have practical applications in everyday life, such as quick mental calculations, estimating answers, and checking the reasonableness of results. These skills are valuable in various fields, including finance, engineering, and science. By incorporating Vedic Math techniques, individuals can develop a more efficient and flexible approach to mathematical concepts and calculations.