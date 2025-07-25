Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnmedicalselection.net; Check Provisional Status for MBBS, BDS

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional rank list for NEET UG Counselling 2025. This list is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu.

If any student believed their name was wrongly removed from the list, they could submit a complaint by July 23, 2025. They needed to upload valid proof and documents through their login.

After receiving several requests, DMER provided an extra window for students to upload the required documents. Students can check their names on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click here: PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION TAMILNADU GOVT SCHOOL CANDIDATES 7.5% RESERVATION

PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION (GOVERNMENT QUOTA)

PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS - 2025 - 2026 - SESSION (MANAGEMENT QUOTA)