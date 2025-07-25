Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnmedicalselection.net; Check Provisional Status for MBBS, BDS

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG 2025 provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions under government, management, and 7.5% government school quotas. Over 72,000 candidates were selected. Counselling covers 85% state quota in 12,000+ MBBS and 3,000 BDS seats. Get more details here.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 14:50 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnmedicalselection.net
Register for Result Updates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional rank list for NEET UG Counselling 2025. This list is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu. 

If any student believed their name was wrongly removed from the list, they could submit a complaint by July 23, 2025. They needed to upload valid proof and documents through their login. 

After receiving several requests, DMER provided an extra window for students to upload the required documents. Students can check their names on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click here: PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION TAMILNADU GOVT SCHOOL CANDIDATES 7.5% RESERVATION

PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION (GOVERNMENT QUOTA)

PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS - 2025 - 2026 - SESSION (MANAGEMENT QUOTA)

Who Got Selected in the TN NEET Rank List 2025?

The rank list has been released for three categories:

  • Government Quota: 39,853 students selected

  • Management Quota: 28,279 students selected

  • 7.5% Government School Quota: 4,062 students selected

These students will now take part in the NEET UG 2025 counselling to get seats in medical and dental colleges.

Fake Documents Found: 20 Students Banned

The TN Medical Selection Committee found that 20 students submitted fake or wrong documents. So, their applications were cancelled, and they are banned for 3 years.

  • 4 students gave fake NRI certificates

  • 7 students gave fake nativity certificates

  • 9 students gave false community and nativity documents

The checking team found out about this during the document verification process for MBBS admissions 2025.

Related Stories

TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Seats Available

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2025 is for 85% state quota seats.

  • More than 12,000 MBBS seats

  • Around 3,000 BDS seats

  • Available in both government and private colleges

Special Seats in Erode Medical College

At Government Erode Medical College, Perundurai:

  • 100 MBBS seats are available every year

  • 30 seats are for the children of State Transport Corporation workers

  • 15 seats go to the All India Quota (AIQ)

  • The rest 55 seats are for the Tamil Nadu state quota

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore: Seat Allocation

In CMC Vellore, seats are divided as:

  • 30% seats for Tamil Nadu state quota

  • 20% seats for Christian students from Tamil Nadu (Christian Minority List)

  • 50% seats under the CMC quota

Also read: TN Class 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board HSC Marks Memo ReleaseTN HSC Supplementary Results 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 12th Marks Memo Release Today

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News