Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Out at tnmedicalselection.net; Check Provisional Status for MBBS, BDS

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional rank list for NEET UG Counselling 2025. This list is for students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu.
If any student believed their name was wrongly removed from the list, they could submit a complaint by July 23, 2025. They needed to upload valid proof and documents through their login.
After receiving several requests, DMER provided an extra window for students to upload the required documents. Students can check their names on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
Click here: PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION TAMILNADU GOVT SCHOOL CANDIDATES 7.5% RESERVATION
PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2025 - 2026 SESSION (GOVERNMENT QUOTA)
PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS - 2025 - 2026 - SESSION (MANAGEMENT QUOTA)
Who Got Selected in the TN NEET Rank List 2025?
The rank list has been released for three categories:
-
Government Quota: 39,853 students selected
-
Management Quota: 28,279 students selected
-
7.5% Government School Quota: 4,062 students selected
These students will now take part in the NEET UG 2025 counselling to get seats in medical and dental colleges.
Fake Documents Found: 20 Students Banned
The TN Medical Selection Committee found that 20 students submitted fake or wrong documents. So, their applications were cancelled, and they are banned for 3 years.
-
4 students gave fake NRI certificates
-
7 students gave fake nativity certificates
-
9 students gave false community and nativity documents
The checking team found out about this during the document verification process for MBBS admissions 2025.
Related Stories
TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Seats Available
Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2025 is for 85% state quota seats.
-
More than 12,000 MBBS seats
-
Around 3,000 BDS seats
-
Available in both government and private colleges
Special Seats in Erode Medical College
At Government Erode Medical College, Perundurai:
-
100 MBBS seats are available every year
-
30 seats are for the children of State Transport Corporation workers
-
15 seats go to the All India Quota (AIQ)
-
The rest 55 seats are for the Tamil Nadu state quota
Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore: Seat Allocation
In CMC Vellore, seats are divided as:
-
30% seats for Tamil Nadu state quota
-
20% seats for Christian students from Tamil Nadu (Christian Minority List)
-
50% seats under the CMC quota
Also read: TN Class 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board HSC Marks Memo Release, TN HSC Supplementary Results 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 12th Marks Memo Release Today
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation