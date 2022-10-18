What are the Kamikaze drones? Russia's technique to dive-bomb Kyiv!

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia announced partial mobilization in Russia, after which the country hit Ukraine with a set of lethal airstrikes. These airstrikes are seemingly the most violent attacks on Ukraine by Russia since February 2022.







The brutal airstrikes caused the death of 25 people, while also injuring around 100 in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

As Ukraine mourns for the death of multiple civilians, this very instance escalates the Russia- Ukraine war.

The Kamikaze drones- EXPLAINED

Russia chose the unconventional path of resorting to using Kamikaze drones to attack Kyiv.

Laden with explosives and artillery, these dangerous droned were flown into the territory of Ukraine to dive-bomb a few targeted areas.







Also called "suicide drones", these special drones are created to get destroyed in the attack, leading to significant damage.







These drones are not only dangerous but are also a cheaper alternative compared to cruise missiles. These drones can target even from hundreds of kilometers away.



What are the new Omicron subvariants, XBB and XBB.1? 5 important facts you need to know!





From where did Russia get these drones?

As per some claims, Russia has imported drones from Iran. There are as many as 2,400 drones. However, Iran denies all these claims.







Kyiv claims that Tehran was behind the "murder of Ukrainians". This statement, however, is dismissed by the Iranian administration.









The Kamikaze drones are specifically created to first rain explosives on the mark and then generate a blast through collision.

As per the claims by Ukraine, they destroyed around 37 of the Kamikaze drones amidst the airstrike by Russia. Moscow, on the other hand, has made no official comment on the Kamikaze attack.







The results

The Kamikaze attack and the repeated airstrikes on Ukraine have fueled fear of a possible nuclear attack on Ukraine.







Residents in Ukraine are preparing themselves for such adversities.







It has been reported that Ukrainians are setting up nuclear shelters, while the United States is creating a "game plan" against Russia.

What is China's unique "One country, two systems" policy? All the facts explained here!