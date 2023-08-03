What are the newly imposed restrictions on personal laptop/ computer imports? Why is the move taken?

New restrictions on imports of personal laptops, computers, and palmtops have been imposed with immediate effect in India. On Thursday, i.e. August 3, a notification was released. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated that imports of computers, along with several other items falling under the seven categories of HSN code 8471 have actually been restricted. However, there will be no restrictions applied to imports under the baggage rules.

The objective is to encourage domestic manufacturing of such products that cease the majority share of imports of such items from China. Therefore, the imports of personal computers and laptops have been put on a halt.

The notification

According to the notification, all-in-one personal computers, laptops, ultra-small form factor, tablets, and servers that fall under HSN 8741 are to be "restricted". Their import would be permitted against a valid license applicable for the purpose of restricted imports.

Interestingly, exemption from import licensing needs has been applied for import in the case of one tablet, laptop, ultra-small form factor computer, or all-in-one personal computer. This also includes the ones bought from e-commerce portals via courier or post. Imports will also come with payment of duty as applicable.

Exemptions have also been applied on tablets, ultra-small form factor computers, all-in-one personal computers, and laptops for import licensing needs in case they are an important part of capital goods.