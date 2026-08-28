Why did the glaciers collapse and cause devastating flash floods in central Nepal along with the Lhende Khola and Trishuli rivers? The initial reports identified the seismic impact as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake as a primary cause of Nepal's flash floods.

But the US Geological Survey confirmed that roughly 0.2 square kilometers of glacial ice and bedrock broke away at 5200 meters altitude.

The falling mass resulted in flash floods in the Tibet valley. The floodwater created a high velocity surge that rushed 170 kilometers downstream to cause hundreds of fatalities and destroying main border infrastructure between Nepal and Tibet.

Why did the Himalayan Ice Mass Shear Off So Violently?

Planet Labs satellite imagery indicates that the hanging terminus of a glacier located near Langtang Lirung separated from the parent body and fell over 1200 meters down to the valley below.