What Is Bharat Mandapam? Know Details About the G20 Venue Here

Bharat Mandapam is a convention centre located in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. It is the largest convention centre in India, with a capacity of over 7,000 people. The centre was inaugurated in 2022 and is named after Bharat, a legendary king of India.

Bharat Mandapam is the venue for the 2023 G20 summit, which will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. The summit will be attended by the leaders of the world's 20 largest economies.\

Technology has connected us like never before.



Get a sneak peek into @RBI's Innovation Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam, featuring cutting-edge tech innovations like unique payment systems, Central Bank Digital Currency, and a seamless credit platform.#G20India pic.twitter.com/2U3txM90g9 — G20 India (@g20org) September 7, 2023

The centre is divided into three halls: the plenary hall, the exhibition hall, and the banquet hall. The plenary hall is the largest hall and can accommodate up to 7,000 people. The exhibition hall is used for trade shows and other events, and the banquet hall can accommodate up to 2,000 people.

Bharat Mandapam is also equipped with a number of other facilities, including a business centre, a media centre, and a translation centre. The centre is also LEED Gold certified, which means that it has been designed to be environmentally friendly.

The G20 summit is a major event that will bring together the leaders of the world's largest economies. Bharat Mandapam is a state-of-the-art convention centre that is well-equipped to host such an event. The centre is also located in a prime location in New Delhi, making it easily accessible to delegates and visitors.

Here are some additional details about Bharat Mandapam: