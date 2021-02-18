What is Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU)?

Why in News?

The government is planning to set up a nodal agency called Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) to work with law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and telecom service providers for investigating fraudulent activities involving telecom resources.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently chaired a high-level meeting with the officials including the Telecom Secretary and the Deputy Director General for Access Service. He discussed rising concerns over pesky messages and calls along with repeated harassment through SMS messages, and fraudulent loan transactions, among others.

What is DIU?

Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) is the nodal agency to deal with complaints registered against unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). It would also deal with the cases of financial fraud such as in the digital payments space.

History:

Delhi High Court (HC) had earlier ordered the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to ensure strict implementation of the regulation issued by it to reduce and end Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC). RBI had also mentioned that the frauds related to credit and debit cards that amounted to almost INR 220 crores could have been mitigated by DIU. TRAI had also fined telecom companies such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm for not implementing measures to control UCC.

In the meeting, it was also informed that the telecom operators follow DND service for the subscribers but that too is of no use as they continue receiving commercial communication even after that.

The telecom minister then directed the officials to discuss the issue with telecom service providers and telemarketers. They have also been asked to ensure the compliance of the laid down rules and procedures in that regard.

Significance of DIU:

It would ensure strict compliance of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018 . The new move would help deal with digital frauds in India in a better way. This move would help in checking of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) which has been a point of concern for TRAI and the Telecom Ministry. The ministry has also asked for a web and a mobile application to be developed along with DIU for redressal of grievances and complaints. TRAI would soon launch a consultation paper suggesting measures to deal with UCC on over-the-top (OTT) service providers. The launched systems do not still control the service providers such as WhatsApp.The Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation, 2018 was applicable on all telecom ecosystems but somehow OTT players have remained untouched from the regulations.

It would be the major responsibility of the agency to coordinate with law enforcement agencies,various financial institutions and telecom service providers to investigate fraudulent activities involving telecom. This would in turn help the Government reduce some burden on the Cyber Cells and the Police and suggest people to be more vigilant.

