European T20 Premier League 2026 Begins: Check Teams, Star Players, Schedule and Venues

European cricket has launched the European T20 Premier League for the first time. The tournament started on 26 August 2026 and 6 city based franchises will be taking part in this tournament.

There are several international stars that have joined the league and here is everything you need to know about the European T20 Premier League including teams, star players, format, schedule, venues and live streaming details.

What is the European T20 Premier League?

The European T20 Premier League or ETPL is a new franchise based competition that will be played in the T20 format. This tournament brings together city-based teams from three European cricket nations which are Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

This tournament is very important since it gives European cricket its own major franchise event for the first time. The tournament is sanctioned by ICC as well.