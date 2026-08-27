European T20 Premier League 2026 Begins: Check Teams, Star Players, Schedule and Venues
ETPL 2026 has started with six teams competing for the title. Check the star players, full schedule, venues and key tournament details.
European cricket has launched the European T20 Premier League for the first time. The tournament started on 26 August 2026 and 6 city based franchises will be taking part in this tournament.
There are several international stars that have joined the league and here is everything you need to know about the European T20 Premier League including teams, star players, format, schedule, venues and live streaming details.
What is the European T20 Premier League?
The European T20 Premier League or ETPL is a new franchise based competition that will be played in the T20 format. This tournament brings together city-based teams from three European cricket nations which are Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.
This tournament is very important since it gives European cricket its own major franchise event for the first time. The tournament is sanctioned by ICC as well.
When Does European T20 Premier League 2026 Start?
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Tournament
|
European T20 Premier League 2026
|
Start Date
|
August 26, 2026
|
Final
|
September 20, 2026
|
Teams
|
6
|
Total Matches
|
32
|
Host Countries
|
Netherlands and Ireland
Which 6 Teams Are Playing in ETPL 2026?
The six teams in the inaugural ETPL are:
-
Amsterdam Flames
-
Belfast Wolves
-
Dublin Guardians
-
Edinburgh Castle Rockers
-
Glasgow Cosmic
-
Rotterdam Dockers
|
Team
|
Country
|
Captain
|
Amsterdam Flames
|
Netherlands
|
-
|
Belfast Wolves
|
Northern Ireland
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Dublin Guardians
|
Ireland
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Scotland
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Glasgow Cosmic
|
Scotland
|
George Munsey
|
Rotterdam Dockers
|
Netherlands
|
Faf du Plessis
European T20 Premier League 2026: Star Players to Watch
Steve Smith: He is playing for Amsterdam Flames and his experience and class adds a huge value to the league.
Mitchell Marsh: He will be featuring in Amsterdam Flames as well
Glenn Maxwell: He is leading Belfast Wolves and is one of the biggest T20 names in the whole competition.
Ravichandran Ashwin: He will be leading Dublin Guardians
Faf du Plessis: He is the captain of Rotterdam Dockers.
Trent Boult: Will feature for Edinburgh Castle Rockers. He is one of the most experienced fast bowlers in the tournament.
Heinrich Klaasen: He is playing for Rotterdam Dockers.
How Does the European T20 Premier League Format Work?
The 6 teams in ETPL will compete in the league stage and each team will be playing 10 league matches in a double round robin format.
The league stage has 30 matches in total and the team that finishes first in the standings will go to the finals straight. The teams finishing second and third will play a Qualifier match. The winner of the Qualifier joins the first team in the final.
European T20 Premier League 2026 Schedule
|
Match
|
Date
|
Fixture
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
1
|
Aug 26
|
Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
Evening
|
2
|
Aug 27
|
Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
3
|
Aug 27
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
4
|
Aug 28
|
Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
5
|
Aug 29
|
Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
6
|
Aug 29
|
Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
7
|
Aug 30
|
Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
8
|
Aug 30
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
9
|
Sep 1
|
Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
10
|
Sep 2
|
Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
11
|
Sep 2
|
Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
12
|
Sep 3
|
Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
13
|
Sep 4
|
Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
14
|
Sep 5
|
Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
15
|
Sep 5
|
Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
16
|
Sep 6
|
Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
3:00 PM
|
17
|
Sep 6
|
Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers
|
Voorburg, Netherlands
|
6:45 PM
|
18
|
Sep 9
|
Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
19
|
Sep 10
|
Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
3:00 PM
|
20
|
Sep 10
|
Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
21
|
Sep 11
|
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
22
|
Sep 12
|
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
3:00 PM
|
23
|
Sep 12
|
Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
24
|
Sep 13
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
3:00 PM
|
25
|
Sep 13
|
Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
26
|
Sep 15
|
Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
3:00 PM
|
27
|
Sep 15
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
28
|
Sep 16
|
Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
29
|
Sep 17
|
Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
3:00 PM
|
30
|
Sep 17
|
Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
Qualifier
|
Sep 19
|
2nd Place vs 3rd Place
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
|
Final
|
Sep 20
|
League Leaders vs Qualifier Winner
|
Malahide, Ireland
|
6:45 PM
European T20 Premier League 2026: Where to Watch in India?
The league will live telecast on Star Sports Network and the live streaming partner is JioHotstar. Fans can catch the live action through these platforms and see their favourite players in action.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.