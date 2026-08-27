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European T20 Premier League 2026 Begins: Check Teams, Star Players, Schedule and Venues

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:20 IST

ETPL 2026 has started with six teams competing for the title. Check the star players, full schedule, venues and key tournament details.

European T20 Premier League 2026
European T20 Premier League 2026

European cricket has launched the European T20 Premier League for the first time. The tournament started on 26 August 2026 and 6 city based franchises will be taking part in this tournament. 

There are several international stars that have joined the league and here is everything you need to know about the European T20 Premier League including teams, star players, format, schedule, venues and live streaming details.

What is the European T20 Premier League?

The European T20 Premier League or ETPL is a new franchise based competition that will be played in the T20 format. This tournament brings together city-based teams from three European cricket nations which are Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. 

This tournament is very important since it gives European cricket its own major franchise event for the first time. The tournament is sanctioned by ICC as well. 

When Does European T20 Premier League 2026 Start?

Detail

Information

Tournament

European T20 Premier League 2026

Start Date

August 26, 2026

Final

September 20, 2026

Teams

6

Total Matches

32

Host Countries

Netherlands and Ireland

Which 6 Teams Are Playing in ETPL 2026?

The six teams in the inaugural ETPL are:

  • Amsterdam Flames

  • Belfast Wolves

  • Dublin Guardians

  • Edinburgh Castle Rockers

  • Glasgow Cosmic

  • Rotterdam Dockers

Team

Country

Captain

Amsterdam Flames

Netherlands

-

Belfast Wolves

Northern Ireland

Glenn Maxwell

Dublin Guardians

Ireland

Ravichandran Ashwin

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Scotland

Mitchell Santner

Glasgow Cosmic

Scotland

George Munsey

Rotterdam Dockers

Netherlands

Faf du Plessis

European T20 Premier League 2026: Star Players to Watch

Steve Smith: He is playing for Amsterdam Flames and his experience and class adds a huge value to the league.

Mitchell Marsh: He will be featuring in Amsterdam Flames as well

Glenn Maxwell: He is leading Belfast Wolves and is one of the biggest T20 names in the whole competition.

Ravichandran Ashwin: He will be leading Dublin Guardians

Faf du Plessis: He is the captain of Rotterdam Dockers. 

Trent Boult: Will feature for Edinburgh Castle Rockers. He is one of the most experienced fast bowlers in the tournament.

Heinrich Klaasen: He is playing for Rotterdam Dockers. 

How Does the European T20 Premier League Format Work?

The 6 teams in ETPL will compete in the league stage and each team will be playing 10 league matches in a double round robin format. 

The league stage has 30 matches in total and the team that finishes first in the standings will go to the finals straight. The teams finishing second and third will play a Qualifier match. The winner of the Qualifier joins the first team in the final. 

European T20 Premier League 2026 Schedule

Match

Date

Fixture

Venue

Time (IST)

1

Aug 26

Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames

Voorburg, Netherlands

Evening

2

Aug 27

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

3

Aug 27

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

4

Aug 28

Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

5

Aug 29

Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

6

Aug 29

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

7

Aug 30

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

8

Aug 30

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

9

Sep 1

Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

10

Sep 2

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

11

Sep 2

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

12

Sep 3

Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

13

Sep 4

Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

14

Sep 5

Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

15

Sep 5

Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

16

Sep 6

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

3:00 PM

17

Sep 6

Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers

Voorburg, Netherlands

6:45 PM

18

Sep 9

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

19

Sep 10

Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic

Malahide, Ireland

3:00 PM

20

Sep 10

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

21

Sep 11

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

22

Sep 12

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers

Malahide, Ireland

3:00 PM

23

Sep 12

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

24

Sep 13

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames

Malahide, Ireland

3:00 PM

25

Sep 13

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

26

Sep 15

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians

Malahide, Ireland

3:00 PM

27

Sep 15

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

28

Sep 16

Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

29

Sep 17

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves

Malahide, Ireland

3:00 PM

30

Sep 17

Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

Qualifier

Sep 19

2nd Place vs 3rd Place

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

Final

Sep 20

League Leaders vs Qualifier Winner

Malahide, Ireland

6:45 PM

European T20 Premier League 2026: Where to Watch in India?

The league will live telecast on Star Sports Network and the live streaming partner is JioHotstar. Fans can catch the live action through these platforms and see their favourite players in action. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:20 IST

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