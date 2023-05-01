What is GigaChat? Is ChatGPT's rival going to be an effective multimodal tool?

ChatGPT's phenomenal popularity, success, and future possibilities are troubling governments and tech giants around the globe. Russia did not take it long to create a rival the Open AI's AI innovation and brought forward GigaChat, an AI-powered technology introduced by Sberbank, a Russian lender. Recently, the company successfully unveiled GigaChat, its recently developed chatbot as a rival of ChatGPT. Currently, the GigaChat is accessible in an invite-only testing mode.

As per the organization, the ability to hold a fluent and intelligent conversation in Russian is the most significant differentiating feature in comparison to the rest of the global neural networks. After the Western nations decreased their export to Russia post the Ukraine crisis, the Sberbank has been increasingly investing in the field of tech. This is Russia's technique to become self-sufficient in the near and far future to decrease the reliance on imports. GigaChat is a product of this upheaval?

Abilities of the GigaChat

As per reports, it can be said that GigaChat is able to answer questions, write program code that can easily develop software, hold conversations, generate images, and more. The tool has been trained in Russian. The technology created by Sberbank claims that it has multimodal features. This proves that GigaChat may hold a strong edge over other technologies, including ChatGPT. Many technologies, including the ChatGPT, on the other hand, are limited to text.

The most prominent differentiation between the Sberbank-produced GigaChat and other technologies is that the former makes it possible for the Russian population to use the AI chatbot in the Russian language. However, another thing to consider is that the chatbot is not really equipped to carry forward lengthy conversations.

The image generation capabilities of the GigaChat are spearheaded by the DALL-E image generator. Reportedly, Sberbank's GigaChat has developed a multimodal tool that is expected to add audio, video, and many more capabilities in the coming future.

Is it the first time for Russia to harness such a technology?

Clearly not. The Russian tech industry is not new to AI and the relating developments. In recent years, hackers in Russia have harnessed the abilities of Artificial Intelligence for the purpose of deep fakes and content in general. For instance, media houses and firms in Russia have made use of deep fakes for the purpose of their advertisements and have succeeded in doing so.

The Sberbank

The Sberbank is a state-owned bank and is among the most popular choices of the average Russian in matters of financial services and banking. The Sberbank was established in the year 1841 and is one of the oldest banks in the country.

The bank currently holds 30 percent of all Russian loans and deposits. Currently, the Sberbank is the country's largest financial institution that is presently working towards becoming Russia's tech leader. GigaChat is the newest innovation by the bank as a product of its digital transformation drive? Previously, the bank got into the news for investing in a myriad of tech ventures ranging from autonomous cars to cloud services.

Russia and ChatGPT

Currently, ChatGPT is available worldwide but not in Russia. The reason lies in the fact that the country is concerned regarding the Ai tool's potential misuse. It can be said that the country is in an indirect war with the Western side of the world and thus is a bit on guard. On account of the current international conditions in the whole world, Russia has deliberately distanced itself from OpenAI's chatbot as currently, Russia just cannot bear to allow AI to take over.